(Yahoo)   Phoenix police chief: 5 officers shot, wounded at home. Well that's a change, normally it's the cops shooting other people at their homes   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are the guns ok? Thoughts and prayers for the guns.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Please be a poker game... please be a poker game... off to RTFA.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rat farts.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's wrong, this isn't the "kind of thing police officers deal with every day"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm, what should I have for lunch today?  Maybe a couple slices of pizza.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something seems wrong here.

If the first responding officer was shot, police go in guns blazing and damn the consequences.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This episode of Brooklyn 99 is off-tone.  Did they get new writers?
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
guns getting revenge on cops for making them look bad
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: She's wrong, this isn't the "kind of thing police officers deal with every day"


There was a baby in the house, and one of the officers was able to pull it to safety.

This is legit the first time in decades I've heard of a police officer actually doing something heroic.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Hmmm, what should I have for lunch today?  Maybe a couple slices of pizza.


Good idea.

jerz.setonhill.eduView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: dr_blasto: She's wrong, this isn't the "kind of thing police officers deal with every day"

There was a baby in the house, and one of the officers was able to pull it to safety.

This is legit the first time in decades I've heard of a police officer actually doing something heroic.


In TX, they throw flashbang grenades into the crib.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real class, subs.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Real class, subs.


Lick those boots!
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: dr_blasto: She's wrong, this isn't the "kind of thing police officers deal with every day"

There was a baby in the house, and one of the officers was able to pull it to safety.

This is legit the first time in decades I've heard of a police officer actually doing something heroic.


Officers pulled an injured pilot from a crashed plane moments before a train slammed into wreckage.

That was pretty heroic.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they all live together or was it a timed coordinated attack
 
Jaesop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: dr_blasto: She's wrong, this isn't the "kind of thing police officers deal with every day"

There was a baby in the house, and one of the officers was able to pull it to safety.

This is legit the first time in decades I've heard of a police officer actually doing something heroic.


The first time in decades? Really?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: She's wrong, this isn't the "kind of thing police officers deal with every day"


And she followed up with "it continues to happen over and over again." Does it really? Are they patrolling a John Wick movie?
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another responsible, legal gun owner.

Clearly having more of them is a good thing.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: MBooda: Real class, subs.

Lick those boots!


Depending on the shine material, you can get high, I bet.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it really a baby they were trying to rescue? Or might it have been the notorious gangster Babyface Finster?

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: dr_blasto: She's wrong, this isn't the "kind of thing police officers deal with every day"

And she followed up with "it continues to happen over and over again." Does it really? Are they patrolling a John Wick movie?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Williams said. "If I seem upset, I am. This is senseless. It does not need to happen and it continues to happen over and over again."

And if this line was about a school shooting, it would be largely ignored.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CFitzsimmons: Officers pulled an injured pilot from a crashed plane moments before a train slammed into wreckage.

That was pretty heroic.


Did his eye twitch
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: dr_blasto: She's wrong, this isn't the "kind of thing police officers deal with every day"

There was a baby in the house, and one of the officers was able to pull it to safety.

This is legit the first time in decades I've heard of a police officer actually doing something heroic.


It's all pretty vague. The article says there was a photo or video of a man bringing out a hamper with something in it and putting it on the porch. It doesn't say who the man was or what was in the hamper. It also says that there was someone with his hands in the air and yet the suspect ended up dead. I'm sure the police captain will explain the entire thing with a slideshow. I can't wait.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: dr_blasto: She's wrong, this isn't the "kind of thing police officers deal with every day"

There was a baby in the house, and one of the officers was able to pull it to safety.

This is legit the first time in decades I've heard of a police officer actually doing something heroic.


Are we sure that's how it happened?

FTA: The baby had been inside the home "and at some point was placed in a carrier and placed outside," Williams told reporters at one of two hospitals were wounded officers were treated.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

J_Kushner: Fabric_Man: dr_blasto: She's wrong, this isn't the "kind of thing police officers deal with every day"

There was a baby in the house, and one of the officers was able to pull it to safety.

This is legit the first time in decades I've heard of a police officer actually doing something heroic.

In TX, they throw flashbang grenades into the crib.


That was Georgia.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: dr_blasto: She's wrong, this isn't the "kind of thing police officers deal with every day"

And she followed up with "it continues to happen over and over again." Does it really? Are they patrolling a John Wick movie?


This is what happens when you tell them that every single incident they respond to may be their last, that there's always someone just waiting to gun them down.  In their minds, every time they walk away from a traffic stop they just escaped from a deranged murderers clutches...
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Williams said. "If I seem upset, I am. This is senseless. It does not need to happen and it continues to happen over and over again."

And if this line was about a school shooting, it would be largely ignored.


There's the truth of it. Doesn't seem to matter much for the "law and order" MAGA crowd unless its a cop getting shot.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wait, since it's cops that got shot, what's the freedom coefficient in this case?  rising up against tyranny is extra freedomy.  did any of the cops have a dog?

how much freedom per football field is all this freedom?  man this is complicated.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: There's the truth of it. Doesn't seem to matter much for the "law and order" MAGA crowd unless its a cop getting shot.


what law has stopped a person from illegally getting a gun and killing people?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five Phoenix police officers were shot and wounded after responding to a report of gunfire inside a home early Friday, including four who were shot while trying to take a baby to safety, police said.

If this is as straightforward as they imply they'll release bodycam footage shortly. I'm going to have to wait for that before I can decide how I feel about those officers being shot.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: If this is as straightforward as they imply they'll release bodycam footage shortly. I'm going to have to wait for that before I can decide how I feel about those officers being shot.


yeah, fark them, they aren't human, my rights!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: dr_blasto: She's wrong, this isn't the "kind of thing police officers deal with every day"

There was a baby in the house, and one of the officers was able to pull it to safety.

This is legit the first time in decades I've heard of a police officer actually doing something heroic.


Well, it's probably one of these.

The baby had been inside the home "and at some point was placed in a carrier and placed outside,"

A video on KPNX-TV showed a man coming out of the home with what appeared to be a bag, setting it down just outside the front door
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no situation so bad that it can't be made worse by the presence of police
 
xalres
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Klyukva: If this is as straightforward as they imply they'll release bodycam footage shortly. I'm going to have to wait for that before I can decide how I feel about those officers being shot.

yeah, fark them, they aren't human, my rights!


Police have to earn benefit of the doubt and empathy anymore.

ACAB
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
PHOENIX (AP) - Five Phoenix police officers were shot and wounded after responding to a report of gunfire inside a home early Friday, including four who were shot while trying to take a baby to safety, police said.

Jesus, if it took four people to carry it, how big was that baby?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DemonKing561: There is no situation so bad that it can't be made worse by the presence of police


Yeah, I hear that is what the 01.06 protesters are using as a defense.  "We just showed up to have a small peaceful rally, then the cops messed it all up".
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: She's wrong, this isn't the "kind of thing police officers deal with every day"


It's the kind of thing police officers deal out every day.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

xalres: asciibaron: Klyukva: If this is as straightforward as they imply they'll release bodycam footage shortly. I'm going to have to wait for that before I can decide how I feel about those officers being shot.

yeah, fark them, they aren't human, my rights!

Police have to earn benefit of the doubt and empathy anymore.

ACAB


good thing they ignore internet edge lords rimming each other, you might be in trouble.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Jake Havechek: Hmmm, what should I have for lunch today?  Maybe a couple slices of pizza.

Good idea.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: DemonKing561: There is no situation so bad that it can't be made worse by the presence of police

Yeah, I hear that is what the 01.06 protesters are using as a defense.  "We just showed up to have a small peaceful rally, then the cops messed it all up".


wait, you aren't allowed to do that, you just crossed the streams.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"This is just one more example of the dangers that officers face every day keeping us and our community safe," Williams said. "If I seem upset, I am. This is senseless. It does not need to happen and it continues to happen over and over again."

So you're for laws that prevents civilians from having guns Williams?

Otherwise, STFU.
 
xalres
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

asciibaron: xalres: asciibaron: Klyukva: If this is as straightforward as they imply they'll release bodycam footage shortly. I'm going to have to wait for that before I can decide how I feel about those officers being shot.

yeah, fark them, they aren't human, my rights!

Police have to earn benefit of the doubt and empathy anymore.

ACAB

good thing they ignore internet edge lords rimming each other, you might be in trouble.


Not surprising. They're good at ignoring a great many things.

Keep licking that boot. You missed a spot.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Xai: Another responsible, legal gun owner.

Clearly having more of them is a good thing.


If the baby had a gun this whole thing could have been averted.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: She's wrong, this isn't the "kind of thing police officers deal with every day"


You want to include the whole quote, or just edit it to make it look like she said cops are getting shot everyday?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I know it's been covered but uh.... Yeah.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: "This is just one more example of the dangers that officers face every day keeping us and our community safe," Williams said. "If I seem upset, I am. This is senseless. It does not need to happen and it continues to happen over and over again."

So you're for laws that prevents civilians from having guns Williams?

Otherwise, STFU.


why should i not be allowed to exercise my right to bear arms because some people use them in an illegal manner?  should we ban cars, skateboards, knifes, rat poison?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

toraque: PHOENIX (AP) - Five Phoenix police officers were shot and wounded after responding to a report of gunfire inside a home early Friday, including four who were shot while trying to take a baby to safety, police said.

Jesus, if it took four people to carry it, how big was that baby?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: dr_blasto: She's wrong, this isn't the "kind of thing police officers deal with every day"

You want to include the whole quote, or just edit it to make it look like she said cops are getting shot everyday?


yeah, this isn't Houston!
 
