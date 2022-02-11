 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Florida Woman running for Mayor of Florida City, but first jail time   (realradio921.iheart.com) divider line
    Cindy Falco DiCorrado, Palm Beach County, Florida, Boynton Beach  
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It's Florida.  It's Boca Raton.  She's an anti-masker fighting against mask requirements.  Frankly, for about half of those voters, she's a goddamn hero, and I'm sure she'd have DeathSantis' squeal of approval.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby forgot jail time is one of the qualifications to be a Florida politician.

/rock me amadeus
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wasn't expecting "RuPaul's Drag Race" to take this kind of turn...

I guess this kitty has claws.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The "I can't breathe" was a nice touch.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If I can win the mayor, I can close the jail

I'm running for the mayor!
 
Normal_View [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The leopard-print ensemble really completes the trashy look.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The whole episode is stupid, but "I am not under arrest!" as you're being arrested... just, wow.
 
The Bird [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It looked like a vintage John Waters movie
 
Tracianne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Normally, politicians go to jail after serving time in office. Apparently, this woman wanted to get a head start.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Conservatives have no exclusive rights to crazy. But they are cornering the market.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
LOL
 
