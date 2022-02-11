 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   The "Biden Giving Away Free Crack Pipes" story all over rightwing media? Uh, that was kinda sorta completely made up by the Washington Free Beacon, a rightwing media outlet   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
65
    More: Obvious, Crack cocaine, HHS spokesperson, Human Services spokesperson, Cocaine, Drug addiction, Daily Beast, White House shot, HHS representative  
•       •       •

954 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2022 at 11:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I knew that was mostly bs
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another "Outrage De Jour" to keep the MAGAts distracted.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was gonna see about getting one. Why not? Biden is giving them away- maybe I can get one signed by the President.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morons like to be lied to.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No sh*t.

Of course, morons bought it hook, line, and sinker.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I have no problem with anything Democrats say or do, I'm thinking defund the police. Because no matter, Republicans will just make shiat up either way.
 
morlinge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yes. It wasn't about believing it, it was simply about saying it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for Sleepy Joe's Meth You Up sale.
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tyrone Biggums inconsolable.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this guy named Hunter.  He's got plenty of pipes.  If anyone needs one, he'll be happy to loan them one.
 
mufhugger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Total BS. I scoured the web and couldn't find any free crack anywhere
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am Fark's complete lack of surprise.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: I was gonna see about getting one. Why not? Biden is giving them away- maybe I can get one signed by the President.


My brother has the Biden challenge coin, I feel the Biden Crack Pipe may be the only acceptable way to beat him.

Maybe they can use taco trucks on every corner to distribute them.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For as much as conservatives cry about the media, they will believe pretty much anything they tell them to.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything is a crack pipe if you're desperate enough.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: For as much as conservatives cry about the media, they will believe pretty much anything they tell them to.


That's precisely why they don't trust the media.

They've been burned too many times.

/Yes, there's a paradox here.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like they are playing a game of telephone with Mr. Magoo.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of be cool if they did. I rather would have free crackpipes out there -hell even free crack- rather than half the shiat we toss at corps for free. Be less junkies breaking into shiat. Ever have your car window smashed for like $3 in change you left in a cupholder?
 
AnyName
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA

An HHS spokesperson explained to The Daily Beast that "as you can see the staff never said or confirm[ed] that pipes were part of the kits."

That doesn't mean that there aren't pipes in the kit.  They just say they didn't confirm it.

FFS it's a smoking kit.   There better be something you can use to smoke stuff otherwise it's just a kit.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ok but how do you explain the crack pipe i have here right next to the keyboard??
checkmate libs
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the part where the Libs claim it won't do that, while protesting against the passage of a simple bill that has already been introduced to make it explicit that such a thing won't be permitted.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing new under the sun. This observation has gotten a lot of use these last eight years.

"In an ever-changing, incomprehensible world the masses had reached the point where they would, at the same time, believe everything and nothing, think that everything was possible and that nothing was true. ... Mass propaganda discovered that its audience was ready at all times to believe the worst, no matter how absurd, and did not particularly object to being deceived because it held every statement to be a lie anyhow. The totalitarian mass leaders based their propaganda on the correct psychological assumption that, under such conditions, one could make people believe the most fantastic statements one day, and trust that if the next day they were given irrefutable proof of their falsehood, they would take refuge in cynicism; instead of deserting the leaders who had lied to them, they would protest that they had known all along that the statement was a lie and would admire the leaders for their superior tactical cleverness."

Hannah Arendt, The Origins of Totalitarianism
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atlantic_lotion: ok but how do you explain the crack pipe i have here right next to the keyboard??
checkmate libs


Found Hunter Biden's login

/I keed
//low hanging fruit
///threes
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: This is the part where the Libs claim it won't do that, while protesting against the passage of a simple bill that has already been introduced to make it explicit that such a thing won't be permitted.


Why pass a bill that doesn't change anything?
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When has reality ever mattered to Republicans?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but there were like 5 farkers with memes and posts ready to go spamming away. How could it all be a lie
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: This is why I have no problem with anything Democrats say or do, I'm thinking defund the police. Because no matter, Republicans will just make shiat up either way.


And they will always, always, ALWAYS have complete control over the narrative.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assumed it was all BS to begin with, but why do they feel the need to keep the contents of the "smoking kits" a secret? A simple, itemized list would have shut down all the derp before it even started.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I've been buying my own crack pipes like a sucker!
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: This is the part where the Libs claim it won't do that, while protesting against the passage of a simple bill that has already been introduced to make it explicit that such a thing won't be permitted.


Does the bill also disallow bullets and M-80s?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a friend shout at me about the free crack pipes this week. Claimed he did all the research too. He listens to Tucker in one ear and Hannity in another. We do try and pull him back from the precipice, but it's increasingly more difficult to do.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too late it is already out there and awful and the MAGAdots will believe it.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But he was just showing us how much he cares
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


/you live in a nice place if you don't see these in the gas stations.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chucklefarks at one of the local radio stations had a field day with this on Tuesday.  During the 40 minutes I listened to them, they had rants on this, democrats in general, and millenials.

Wonder if they'll do a retraction.  Let their right wing, cheeto sucking audience know they were talking out their asses.  Anyone want to play the over/under?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First I heard about "free crack pipes" was about an hour ago.

First thought was "bullshiat".
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No fake news. No fake news. You're the fake news. No, you're the fake news.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: HotWingConspiracy: For as much as conservatives cry about the media, they will believe pretty much anything they tell them to.

That's precisely why they don't trust the media.

They've been burned too many times.

/Yes, there's a paradox here.


I think it's more that they believe it if it's from right wing propaganda outlets. They don't believe it if it's from the "liberal media". Their side good. Other side bad. Simple. Facts are irrelevant.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chevydeuce: I assumed it was all BS to begin with, but why do they feel the need to keep the contents of the "smoking kits" a secret? A simple, itemized list would have shut down all the derp before it even started.


Hahahah no it wouldn't
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if this story getting traction and blowing up wasn't something anyone could see coming
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: This is the part where the Libs claim it won't do that, while protesting against the passage of a simple bill that has already been introduced to make it explicit that such a thing won't be permitted.


The bill being introduced is a response to a lie. It is a waste of time and has only been introduced by the lying GQP to get more people to believe the lie that the bill would have paid for crack pipes.

And you're angry because people don't want to waste time on a outright GQP lie ?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox news now: "The left hyrsterically desperate to deny the truth."
 
blackminded
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: gar1013: This is the part where the Libs claim it won't do that, while protesting against the passage of a simple bill that has already been introduced to make it explicit that such a thing won't be permitted.

Why pass a bill that doesn't change anything?


To get the opposition to ask that question, so then you can go on Meet the Press and scream about the opposition fully supporting whatever nonsense you just made up. This works. Generally to the detriment of the public.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ryant123: gar1013: This is the part where the Libs claim it won't do that, while protesting against the passage of a simple bill that has already been introduced to make it explicit that such a thing won't be permitted.

Does the bill also disallow bullets and M-80s?


The new bill should be required to list every single object in the universe not covered by the original bill. When the GQP has that list ready they can introduce their new bill.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, what did they plan to put in the smoke kits?
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was wondering what the hell those memes were about. They popped up from the few right-wingers still on my FB feed.

I mean, I figured it was some BS. Nice to have confirmation.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [Fark user image 425x328]


Wow, someone actually bought the Official Ben Garrison Draw Your Own Toons Kit!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The entire claim is "The Biden administration plans to give away crack pipes for racial equality."

This refers to the "Build Back Better" bill, which is several hundred pages long. Part of that bill will allocate a few million bucks to supply drug addicts with paraphernalia for their safety. I think the intent of that was to provide needles to prevent the spread of Hep C, HIV and other blood-borne diseases which are known to be transmitted by shared needles. However, "paraphernalia" could also refer to crack pipes. This is an example of a law that is purposely made vague to help it pass; but by being vague it has unintended interpretations.

One of the stated purposes of "Build Back Better" is racial equality, which again is included to get Congressional votes.

/so it's false
/so it's true
/Congress: just STOP and say exactly what you mean. KISS
 
scanson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ah, so not crack pipes, but potentially crack pipe accessories.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [Fark user image 425x328]


If Tina and Ben have any kids he's going to be another Hitler--a combination right wing psycho and terrible artist.

(Actually Hitler wasn't that bad of an artist.)
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.