(Chicago Sun-Times)   They bring a brat, you bring a brick. It's the Chicago way
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now he wears a mask.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The plague rat's name is Ignatz. 
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: Now he wears a mask.


And that's the security cam footage they chose to share.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You don't do that to the Weiner's Circle. That dude better hope the police find him before some angry Chicagoans do
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What do they have against classic car/truck hybrids?
cdn.carbuzz.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wiener's Circle teehee
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This guy will tell the story, and other idiots will buy it, that he didn't have a tantrum over not getting a weener but due to the tyrannical over reach of  communist liberal governmental control.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Someone with poutrage at Weiner's Circle isn't exactly news.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
RAMONES - Beat on the Brat
Youtube 3HUGeA2lur4
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"My only skills are brick throwing and frog being."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jack McBrayer & Triumph Visit Chicago's Weiner's Circle | CONAN on TBS
Youtube 33zPlnhymCU
 
X-Geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/3HUGeA2lur4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Well, that didn't work.
Ramones - "Beat on the Brat" - Hey Ho Let's Go Anthology Disc 1
Youtube yVDP5M0eTcM
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Current symbol of the "conservative" voter:

target.scene7.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Abe Froman seen leaving the scene, allegedly saying "It's good to be the king."
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It looks like they have the license plate number of our brick throwing hero. I hope there's a follow up story.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cefm: What do they have against classic car/truck hybrids?
[cdn.carbuzz.com image 840x560]


man I wish I could find one of those, that would be way-cool.
I should hunt-around a bit...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hoopy Frood: edmo: Now he wears a mask.

And that's the security cam footage they chose to share.


The video of him inside the store is without a mask, and you get a pretty good look at his face.
 
