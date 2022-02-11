 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   New York's unemployment number might increase by the end of the day   (gothamist.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, New York City, Vaccination, city workers, municipal workers, Adams administration, Vaccine, October 29th deadline, two-dozen unions  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are tons of jobs out there for those that "want to work."
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Holy mixed-messages, Batman.

I'm afraid we're having another one of our colossal city/state mandate disconnects.  Next week should be a complete trainwreck.
 
wage0048
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Okay.  I'd be willing to bet good money that very few of those 3000 employees are "top performers" in their roles.

They're probably dead weight anyway, and their managers will be glad they have the opportunity to get rid of them without having to deal with a shiatload of HR paperwork.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Always less than 1%. At least most people recognize being crazy is impractical.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No masks!  Hooray!

Still need to be vaccinated, dumbass.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now let's do the rubber room!
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I'M STILL ALIVE MOTHERFARKER!"
 
cleek
‘’ 1 minute ago  
/MakeItSo.gif
 
