(BBC-US)   Family travels from India just for the privilege of freezing to death on US-Canadian border   (bbc.com) divider line
34
    More: Strange, Gujarati people, Canada, Clothing, Immigration, BBC, Academic degree, Spain, mysterious case of a young family  
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That is extremely sad.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People think there are dollar trees here," said Mitesh Trivedi, a Gujarati-Canadian.

Imagine coming all that way, passing through the center of the earth, to end up frozen to death in Manitoba, for access to the Dollar Trees.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you should always book your ice floe vacations through a reputable travel agent.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: "People think there are dollar trees here," said Mitesh Trivedi, a Gujarati-Canadian.

Imagine coming all that way, passing through the center of the earth, to end up frozen to death in Manitoba, for access to the Dollar Trees.


Would make for an interesting Twilight Zone episode
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: "People think there are dollar trees here," said Mitesh Trivedi, a Gujarati-Canadian.

Imagine coming all that way, passing through the center of the earth, to end up frozen to death in Manitoba, for access to the Dollar Trees.


Not really funny, and on many levels.

Also - many people outside of North America do have a very naive picture of the life here.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: "People think there are dollar trees here," said Mitesh Trivedi, a Gujarati-Canadian.

Imagine coming all that way, passing through the center of the earth, to end up frozen to death in Manitoba, for access to the Dollar Trees.


Dollar Palace is better. You don't have to get all dressed up.
franklycurious.comView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: "People think there are dollar trees here," said Mitesh Trivedi, a Gujarati-Canadian.

Imagine coming all that way, passing through the center of the earth, to end up frozen to death in Manitoba, for access to the Dollar Trees.


Especially when Lucky Loonie is the new happening spot.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: BumpInTheNight: "People think there are dollar trees here," said Mitesh Trivedi, a Gujarati-Canadian.

Imagine coming all that way, passing through the center of the earth, to end up frozen to death in Manitoba, for access to the Dollar Trees.

Not really funny, and on many levels.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derio42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sequel in the making?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they blocked by a convoy
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smugglers who abandon their charges who then die should be executed.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Understands and appreciates just short of the border.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: "People think there are dollar trees here," said Mitesh Trivedi, a Gujarati-Canadian.

Imagine coming all that way, passing through the center of the earth, to end up frozen to death in Manitoba, for access to the Dollar Trees.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"So THAT'S how Arne Saknussemm found the Dollar Tree!"
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the natural result of allowing people who come here without legal permission to stay. It encourages others to come illegally and some of them will die doing so. If you supported DACA some of these kid's frozen blood is on your hands.
 
toetag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: Also - many people outside of North America do have a very naive picture of the life here.


Agree.  Traveled to the Czech Republic on business a few years back. Went to dinner with coworkers and they left their coats on a coat hanger at the door.  I took mine off and placed it over my seat.  They asked why.  I told them, in the US you'd probably not have a coat when you left if you didn't keep it near you.

Next day we did a team event. One guy paid for it and next day itemized what we all owed and asked for their bank account information to do transfers.  I questioned them on why they'd give out such private information. They questioned me, why not?  Had to tell them, in the US you'd probably have your bank account drained.

They were a bit taken back as their impression of the US was way different based on movies and TV.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is messed up, if this was part of a smuggling ring I hope they catch the people responsible for it. I was not aware that people from India got here like that, I do always hear about the work visas and how the yare held over their heads.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

awruk!: BumpInTheNight: "People think there are dollar trees here," said Mitesh Trivedi, a Gujarati-Canadian.

Imagine coming all that way, passing through the center of the earth, to end up frozen to death in Manitoba, for access to the Dollar Trees.

Not really funny, and on many levels.

Also - many people outside of North America do have a very naive picture of the life here.


Yah I was thinking to myself the whole center of the earth thing would be iffy without including the quote about how they initially landed in Toronto before heading out to the wasteland of Manitoba.

This is a really sad fate for these two teachers who were talked into making a crossing on foot through a Manitoba winter, their children should not have had to pay with their lifes for their parents' brutal ignorance.

/the northern coyote who sold them the trip should be forced to die in the same manner
 
toetag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tabletop: This is the natural result of allowing people who come here without legal permission to stay. It encourages others to come illegally and some of them will die doing so. If you supported DACA some of these kid's frozen blood is on your hands.


Uh, most come here because they stood just as much chance as dying in their own country. DACA has nothing to do with Drug Cartels or local gang violence being the reason people leave their own country looking for better conditions for themselves/family.

what you've just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I've ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response was there anything that could even be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toetag: Tabletop: This is the natural result of allowing people who come here without legal permission to stay. It encourages others to come illegally and some of them will die doing so. If you supported DACA some of these kid's frozen blood is on your hands.

Uh, most come here because they stood just as much chance as dying in their own country. DACA has nothing to do with Drug Cartels or local gang violence being the reason people leave their own country looking for better conditions for themselves/family.

what you've just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I've ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response was there anything that could even be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it.


They had two houses and skilled positions in India. They weren't fleeing drug cartels. They were economic migrants who were willing to take the risk because they thought they'd be allowed to stay. Programs like DACA, where people come here illegally and then are allowed to stay, are what give people that impression.
 
capn' fun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toetag: Tabletop: This is the natural result of allowing people who come here without legal permission to stay. It encourages others to come illegally and some of them will die doing so. If you supported DACA some of these kid's frozen blood is on your hands.

Uh, most come here because they stood just as much chance as dying in their own country. DACA has nothing to do with Drug Cartels or local gang violence being the reason people leave their own country looking for better conditions for themselves/family.

what you've just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I've ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response was there anything that could even be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it.


Ironically, most of the ancestors of the "patriots" derping about illegal immigration likely arrived before there was such a thing as "legal" immigration. They just got off a boat and settled. And many of them were probably PUT on a boat ("transportees" or indentured servants).
 
Tabletop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

capn' fun: toetag: Tabletop: This is the natural result of allowing people who come here without legal permission to stay. It encourages others to come illegally and some of them will die doing so. If you supported DACA some of these kid's frozen blood is on your hands.

Uh, most come here because they stood just as much chance as dying in their own country. DACA has nothing to do with Drug Cartels or local gang violence being the reason people leave their own country looking for better conditions for themselves/family.

what you've just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I've ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response was there anything that could even be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it.

Ironically, most of the ancestors of the "patriots" derping about illegal immigration likely arrived before there was such a thing as "legal" immigration. They just got off a boat and settled. And many of them were probably PUT on a boat ("transportees" or indentured servants).


You mean before there was such a thing as illegal immigration. See, how laws work is there needs to be a law prohibiting an activity before it's illegal. Before any immigration laws, all immigration was legal. Things are now different.
 
capn' fun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tabletop: capn' fun: toetag: Tabletop: This is the natural result of allowing people who come here without legal permission to stay. It encourages others to come illegally and some of them will die doing so. If you supported DACA some of these kid's frozen blood is on your hands.

Uh, most come here because they stood just as much chance as dying in their own country. DACA has nothing to do with Drug Cartels or local gang violence being the reason people leave their own country looking for better conditions for themselves/family.

what you've just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I've ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response was there anything that could even be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it.

Ironically, most of the ancestors of the "patriots" derping about illegal immigration likely arrived before there was such a thing as "legal" immigration. They just got off a boat and settled. And many of them were probably PUT on a boat ("transportees" or indentured servants).

You mean before there was such a thing as illegal immigration. See, how laws work is there needs to be a law prohibiting an activity before it's illegal. Before any immigration laws, all immigration was legal. Things are now different.


My point being that most first and second generation Americans understand how difficult the legal process is and are open to long overdue reforms. Meanwhile, most Americans whose ancestors arrived even as late as a 100 years ago simply by buying a steerage ticket are the ones screaming loudest while they desperately try to pull up the ladder behind them.

We have plenty of room-and need-for immigrants in this country. And our tax dollars and LEO resources would be better served focusing on actual criminals instead of men, women, and children walking hundreds-or even thousands-of miles for the privilege of scrubbing toilets or picking produce. Or even skilled workers like the parents in this family. But, they are brown, and speak a weird language and worship weird gods, so we need to make sure they never have that chance. Because reasons. And such as, and so forth.
 
toetag
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tabletop: They had two houses and skilled positions in India. They weren't fleeing drug cartels.


The average income in India was roughly $1200 USD in 2020. There are other factors along with violence.  More to the point, these deaths occurred in Canada.  DACA has no play in this game.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My college roommates were from Delhi and Mumbai, I gave them both old coats during their first autumn in Missouri because they were completely unprepared for even a mild winter.  One of them was looking at a job in Michigan about a decade ago, I asked him if he noticed any doors on the second story of homes, he told me he did, I explained why there were exterior doors on the second floor, he didn't take the job.

I had family in Ohio, I've been to Canada, and I've been up in the mountains during winter a few times.  Cold is one of those things that's just a concept to you until you actually experience it and realize "Oh yeah, this could kill me in a couple minutes".
 
adamatari
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Two teachers, who owned two houses in India...

WHY would you come to the US? A family with two teachers is lucky to get ONE house in most of the US.

India must really suck in a lot of ways that a family with two houses on teacher salaries would want to come to the US.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.

Story is still really sad.
 
loral
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How can this happen, when they are so much smarter than us??
 
Tabletop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

toetag: Tabletop: They had two houses and skilled positions in India. They weren't fleeing drug cartels.

The average income in India was roughly $1200 USD in 2020. There are other factors along with violence.  More to the point, these deaths occurred in Canada.  DACA has no play in this game.


They died in canada trying to sneak into america. Try reading the article.

And your point about the wages in India is my point. They weren't fleeing violence, they were economic migrants.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pro-tip: If you arrive in Winnipeg and the inhabitants aren't in the streets murdering eachother to feast on the goo inside their heads it's too cold and you should also not be outside.

/Or in Winnipeg
//Seriously don't go to Winnipeg, ever
///Go Riders
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why would canada allow this? Canada knows the US is a maga ridden hell hole.  They should have accepted the immigrants with open arms, and told them "Stay here friend. The US is a maga ridden hell hole, and they will rape you to death and the rape your corpse.  So how aboot you stay buddy?  We have some tim hortons coffee right here to warm you up."

Don't allow people to go south and cross into the US wasteland.  Canada needs to militerize the border, for the safety of the immigrants.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

adamatari: India must really suck in a lot of ways that a family with two houses on teacher salaries would want to come to the US.


I have some memories from when I went to India for 3 months. One is the sheer number of people. We passed a market on the outskirts of Dehli and it looked like Woodstock. The second was the human poop. So much human poop. Everywhere.
And I grew up in San Francisco, so human poop wasn't new to me, but this was next-level.
Also the third-world optimism where every building had the rebar for the second story, but no second story.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: Also the third-world optimism where every building had the rebar for the second story, but no second story.


Man, you see that in so many third world countries.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Smugglers who abandon their charges who then die should be executed.


OK, you like to have people killed.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Pro-tip: If you arrive in Winnipeg and the inhabitants aren't in the streets murdering eachother to feast on the goo inside their heads it's too cold and you should also not be outside.

/Or in Winnipeg
//Seriously don't go to Winnipeg, ever
///Go Riders


Venetian Snares - Winnipeg Is A Frozen Shithole
Youtube WrD-OYuEkyY
 
