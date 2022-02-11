 Skip to content
(Daily Boulder)   QAnon believer kills wife, tells police that she was actually Joe Biden's son who had sex exchange. He then pleads not guilty because he's crazy. And the judge agreed   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
    News, Gratiot County, Michigan, Judge, Circuit court, Trey Burke, Family, Daughter, death of his wife, Insanity defense  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magical recovery will take what, 12 months?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Next on the crazy train....Self Defense plea and a spot on Tucker's show
 
wage0048
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: Magical recovery will take what, 12 months?


Sweet, put him on trial then.
 
khatores
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If anyone believes this QAnon bullshiat, it's their own fault. I have no sympathy.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Some are crazier than others, but all the believers are crazy.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Had a 'sex exchange'??
Did he go here?
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But what if it's all true? Then where will we be? I better go back and take another look at chemtrails. Who knows what's true anymore?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm guessing one of Hunter's laptops performed the surgery on him?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sex exchange is got to be the weirdest description I have ever heard.
 
Cheron
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How to commit murder and get away with it (2022 edition)

Step 1: Follow Qanon
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The resemblance to Hunter is uncanny.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I know it starts a dangerous precedent, but we may need new standards for insanity and stupidity since Q's default mode sets the bar pretty high.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sex exchange? Is it similar to being a swinger, like Kanye and Julia Fox?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
sex exchange


Hope whoever it was kept the receipt.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We invented a way to exchange sexes? That would be a really good prank to pull on someone.
 
tobcc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
remember if you are this out of it, it is 100% legal to buy guns and ammo.
 
Xai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Another legal gun owner. So safe.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And the judge agreed

There is the subtle nuance of the prosecutor's psychologist stating he was not sane.

That said, it's not like not guilty by reason of insanity means he gets released to the streets.  He just gets sent to a different kind of prison (as indicated in the click-through article).  Question is what the sentence says if he is later found sane (schizo takes his meds and then what)
 
Luse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: Magical recovery will take what, 12 months?


That's not how it works. An insanity plea means you get to serve out the full sentence, no chance for parole, in a place that many convicts find worse than prison.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
repeatin
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Sex exchange is got to be the weirdest description I have ever heard.


I've had a sex exchange before.

/In exchange for dinner, drinks, and a movie.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tobcc: remember if you are this out of it, it is 100% legal to buy guns and ammo.


Everyone is a responsible gun owner...until they're not.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I mean, obviously he's crazy.

So the important part is whether he's going to be permanently removed from society.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can we use this ruling as precedence to civilly commit the GQP?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He also said that (President) Joe Biden had twins, a daughter and a son, and that the son had a sex change and that's who his wife was

Dr. Jill, of course, did the sex exchange.

I went down to the Sex Exchange but the guy out front said they were closed.   But other people went in.

If you go to the Naval Sex Exchange, it's all seamen
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is why Fark is great.

I mean, we've known about the Biden twins / Sex change / Marry guy from rural Michigan plan for a while. I can't remember which one of you Farkers called it but it seems so obvious now.
"I'm telling you, one of Biden's sons is going to get gender reassignment surgery and and move up tp central Michigan so she can marry a guy. It's happening".

I was likely among those who scoffed initially, but when you are right, you are right.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: Magical recovery will take what, 12 months?


From the documentaries I have seen, mental asylums in USA are not preferable to a prison sentence.

Also, I don't believe you meant what you wrote (that would make you a moron). It's not him who gets to decide whether he's mentally ill.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Luse: edmo: Magical recovery will take what, 12 months?

That's not how it works. An insanity plea means you get to serve out the full sentence, no chance for parole, in a place that many convicts find worse than prison.


Indeed!!  Just watch Clair Foy's "Unsane"
Very much like that.....you can be checked in for 72 hours against your will.....and will be made to undergo "evaluations" to judge your level of sanity.  Seems fine right? Quick in and out?  WRONG.  you can be given meds or not or given too much or too little or a lot here and less here to really get the old brain confused so you get the full "intrusive thoughts, shadow people, did that happen??"  Sometimes....you check in under the guise you'll fool em, then realize, wait this is WORSE.....way worse and you come out cracked!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Yea, Judge, I'm crazy... just crazy about killin' people!"
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

khatores: If anyone believes this QAnon bullshiat, it's their own fault. I have no sympathy.


Worth looking at his messages though.  If someone really told a crazy person he needed to kill his wife that person needs to be in prison.
 
JerkyMeat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
typical right winger not taking responsibility
 
Hickory-smoked [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: Magical recovery will take what, 12 months?


This is the only Q Anon thread to ever argue that these people are more mentally fit than they appear.
 
ifky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I know it starts a dangerous precedent, but we may need new standards for insanity and stupidity since Q's default mode sets the bar pretty high.


Competency for trial basically comes down to "Did you know what you did was wrong?"  And the measure of that is "Did you try to hide it?"

This guy doesn't sound like he meets that criteria.   The judge doesn't decide competency, though.  A group of head shrinkers does.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 245x350]

The resemblance to Hunter is uncanny.


Well, used to be anyway........
 
macadamnut
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"He said that other people could read his thoughts," Kushion said.


He's not wrong.  I can tell you what he's thinking right now.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So Hunter took her place or he married Hunter years ago?
 
