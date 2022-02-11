 Skip to content
Anyone wanna buy a charred hole in the ground?
38
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A phrase I did not see coming today, "toxic ash".
Yes, I have pictures that phrase triggers but, you know me, I don't want to start an argument or hurt any feelings.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least you don't have to worry about wildfires for a while.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no thanks
the charred hole market is just crazy right now

im waiting for one of my elderly parents to die so i can go live in one of their charred holes
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, unless it's Beer-or-Lager and all that remains of trump is a pile of ashes.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$450,000 for a lot with burn debris on it?

Something tells me our society should be keeping an eye on pitchfork sales and the number of times people download guillotine plans.
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well..... Those are the best types of holes in the ground
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She listed the lot at $450,000

Screw you.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I looked at quite a few properties in Superior and Louisville last year. Thanking my lucky farking stars that I didn't pull the trigger on any of them.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half a million $ for a burned out lot. I wonder if they'll let me put my converted school bus there. I can read out the rest of the lot to all the camper vanners who are living the gypsy life. " I am free, I'm free, I'm free. Oh it's the gypsy life for me."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: She listed the lot at $450,000

Screw you.


That's a bargain.

https://www.ctvnews.ca/mobile/canada/burned-down-house-in-vancouver-listed-for-nearly-4m-1.4062003
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""It's a little heartbreaking because one of our jobs is to prepare properties to look their best, and prepare them for sale," she said."

I am sorry for your lots.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh please.  Wear a respirator, get a rolloff, and rent a bobcat, it's cleaned up in an afternoon.  Burned cars and metals will disappear for free if you pick up the phone.
Real estate people are the laziest.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: $450,000 for a lot with burn debris on it?

Something tells me our society should be keeping an eye on pitchfork sales and the number of times people download guillotine plans.


Last year BlackRock went long on pitchfork futures, since then they've been almost impossible to buy as the smaller funds are holding. I do have a guillotine NFT available, but I only take payment in Zzyzxcoin.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Portland's for sale?  *runs away, ducking thrown objects*
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: ""It's a little heartbreaking because one of our jobs is to prepare properties to look their best, and prepare them for sale," she said."

I am sorry for your lots.


They're doing everything they can to make their last moments more comfortable....
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Desirable area near Boulder

Public infrastructure already in place

Some likelihood that neighbors around you will be slower to rebuild, meaning a more spacious neighborhood for a while

Opportunity for all-new build with modern amenities instead of a 20+ year old house

It does sort of make sense...
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is a grab from Zillow with the prices currently being asked for lots for sale. The other prices are for what Zillow assumed the houses were worth prior to the fire.  Based on the other asking prices for vacant lots, I'll assume that they're going to get what they ask.  As to living in a burned out area, it'll clean up but won't return to "normal" for years.  I've been in towns that were burned out and I wouldn't buy in that area except as an investment and wouldn't spend that kind of money for a lot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
450k for the lot, and another 350k to build if you're lucky?

Around here, I'd buy a small cabin on  500+ acres with that money.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: $450,000 for a lot with burn debris on it?

Something tells me our society should be keeping an eye on pitchfork sales and the number of times people download guillotine plans.


I don't understand this propensity of Fark to be this odd.  If you owned a peice of land that you could sell for $450,000 would you sell it for less?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Four Yorkshiremen- Monty Python
Youtube ue7wM0QC5LE


"You're lucky! We were evicted from our hole in the ground!"
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Several years back, I was looking for property in the northern parts of San Diego.  I kept finding lots in established communities that were empty, save for an empty pool in the back.  After finding the third such lot, I did a search for the name of the neighborhood and "fire".  Sure enough, huge fire a couple years back.

Those lots were going for $550K.  And removing those pools, which you'd need to do as they crack when they are empty for that long, will run another $10K-$20K.  No thanks.

/same lots today would probably go for $700K
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Half a million dollars for a lot full of burned debris in an area prone to forest fires. Not a dwelling, a piece of land that's probably going to cost a fortune in home insurance alone. To live in Colorado next to Denver. An arid land a mile above sea level.

According to the article there are multiple offers for this lot. Maybe this is is a really good area except for the occasional forest fire? Brings up in my mind how we expect the average citizen to buy a home with their $65K household income.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Quinzy: I don't understand this propensity of Fark to be this odd.  If you owned a peice of land that you could sell for $450,000 would you sell it for less?


I think he* is asserting that some arbitrary group of people, of which he is not a member, has too much money and that the proletariat should rise. That $450k constitutes 'too much money' is a sad insight into his financial life.

*/she/they
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: $450,000 for a lot with burn debris on it?

Something tells me our society should be keeping an eye on pitchfork sales and the number of times people download guillotine plans.


You can always count on Farkers to put a professional couple making 300K in the same category as the Sacklers, Madoffs, etc.

Because your pediatrician and estate planning attorney are the *real* enemies, right?
 
flondrix
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, is this a good time to buy some Colorado dirt at a discount?  Or do too many other people have the same idea?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How many washers/dryers can fit in that hole?
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Half a million dollars for a lot full of burned debris in an area prone to forest fires. Not a dwelling, a piece of land that's probably going to cost a fortune in home insurance alone. To live in Colorado next to Denver. An arid land a mile above sea level.

According to the article there are multiple offers for this lot. Maybe this is is a really good area except for the occasional forest fire? Brings up in my mind how we expect the average citizen to buy a home with their $65K household income.


To be fair, it is typically the mountains that burn.  Louisville and Superior are no more fire prone than the rest of the Denver metro area.  What happened in December was *extremely* unusual.

The lot price is farking ridiculous, but so is the rest of the Denver metro real estate market.

Source:  I live less than a mile from one of the burn zones and am currently trying to find a house in the Denver metro area.  My spouse and I literally saw a 20 year-old prefab (glorified double wide) with astroturf for a back yard in goddamn WELD COUNTY list for half a million.  We'll be lucky to get anything decent under $600k and we will be paying $70k+ over list price or we will be outbid.  I could tell you horror stories.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Half a million dollars for a lot full of burned debris in an area prone to forest fires. Not a dwelling, a piece of land that's probably going to cost a fortune in home insurance alone. To live in Colorado next to Denver. An arid land a mile above sea level.

According to the article there are multiple offers for this lot. Maybe this is is a really good area except for the occasional forest fire? Brings up in my mind how we expect the average citizen to buy a home with their $65K household income.


It's funny how people from the Treelands east of the Mississippi seem to think of wildfires as "forest fires" by default.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

oa330_man: This is a grab from Zillow with the prices currently being asked for lots for sale. The other prices are for what Zillow assumed the houses were worth prior to the fire.  Based on the other asking prices for vacant lots, I'll assume that they're going to get what they ask.  As to living in a burned out area, it'll clean up but won't return to "normal" for years.  I've been in towns that were burned out and I wouldn't buy in that area except as an investment and wouldn't spend that kind of money for a lot.

[Fark user image 850x588]


I like looking at my house on Zillow cuz the "Zestimate" is about 15% higher than it should be and it makes me feel good.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
450k for a residential lot and the median U.S. houshold income is 67.5k. Pitchforks are not enough.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

oa330_man: This is a grab from Zillow with the prices currently being asked for lots for sale. The other prices are for what Zillow assumed the houses were worth prior to the fire.  Based on the other asking prices for vacant lots, I'll assume that they're going to get what they ask.  As to living in a burned out area, it'll clean up but won't return to "normal" for years.  I've been in towns that were burned out and I wouldn't buy in that area except as an investment and wouldn't spend that kind of money for a lot.

[Fark user image 850x588]


Also, does one need to be a member of the Cherokee, Shawnee or Blackfoot tribes to buy there?  Is there some kind of compact?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

roguejuliet: To be fair, it is typically the mountains that burn. Louisville and Superior are no more fire prone than the rest of the Denver metro area. What happened in December was *extremely* unusual.


A major contributing factor for this event appears to have been a severe lack of any sort of controlled burns in those hills, apparently due to public outcry after one went awry down in the South Metro. So multiple seasons' worth of grass was able to build up. Coupled with extreme wind that day, it's no wonder the fire moved eastward so quickly.

roguejuliet: Source: I live less than a mile from one of the burn zones and am currently trying to find a house in the Denver metro area.


Howdy, neighbor. Maybe I'll be bidding against you here soon.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

roguejuliet: cowsaregoodeating: Half a million dollars for a lot full of burned debris in an area prone to forest fires. Not a dwelling, a piece of land that's probably going to cost a fortune in home insurance alone. To live in Colorado next to Denver. An arid land a mile above sea level.

According to the article there are multiple offers for this lot. Maybe this is is a really good area except for the occasional forest fire? Brings up in my mind how we expect the average citizen to buy a home with their $65K household income.

To be fair, it is typically the mountains that burn.  Louisville and Superior are no more fire prone than the rest of the Denver metro area.  What happened in December was *extremely* unusual.

The lot price is farking ridiculous, but so is the rest of the Denver metro real estate market.

Source:  I live less than a mile from one of the burn zones and am currently trying to find a house in the Denver metro area.  My spouse and I literally saw a 20 year-old prefab (glorified double wide) with astroturf for a back yard in goddamn WELD COUNTY list for half a million.  We'll be lucky to get anything decent under $600k and we will be paying $70k+ over list price or we will be outbid.  I could tell you horror stories.


Right, it may be that this area has become prone to regular wildfires. But if so, so has almost everywhere else.

And prices are crazy, I think these lots will sell for these prices or more as soon as there's a bit of clarity around cleanup. We live in the area too, and just saw a house barely a block from ours sell for 30% over list price in about a week. That is about 20% over its still current zillow estimate.

So if anything, I think the estimates of the area posted above were lagging actual market value by a good bit. Maybe this nearby sale was already affected by the sudden jump in demand and drop in supply that the fires caused?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: At least you don't have to worry about wildfires for a while.


yeah, plant a Christmas tree farm
 
DaAlien
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

roguejuliet: cowsaregoodeating: Half a million dollars for a lot full of burned debris in an area prone to forest fires. Not a dwelling, a piece of land that's probably going to cost a fortune in home insurance alone. To live in Colorado next to Denver. An arid land a mile above sea level.

According to the article there are multiple offers for this lot. Maybe this is is a really good area except for the occasional forest fire? Brings up in my mind how we expect the average citizen to buy a home with their $65K household income.

To be fair, it is typically the mountains that burn.  Louisville and Superior are no more fire prone than the rest of the Denver metro area.  What happened in December was *extremely* unusual.

The lot price is farking ridiculous, but so is the rest of the Denver metro real estate market.

Source:  I live less than a mile from one of the burn zones and am currently trying to find a house in the Denver metro area.  My spouse and I literally saw a 20 year-old prefab (glorified double wide) with astroturf for a back yard in goddamn WELD COUNTY list for half a million.  We'll be lucky to get anything decent under $600k and we will be paying $70k+ over list price or we will be outbid.  I could tell you horror stories.


All this. Most of the homes that burned were decades old, and some of the farmsteads were much older than that. Which should tell you that deadly fires aren't a common occurrence there.

That said, looking at the piccie someone posted above: $380k for a lot with no view? Two years ago, we paid $275k for one backing to open space with an unrestricted view of the Flatirons, and we didn't need a hazmat team to prep it for construction. Another example of how nuts things are: Comps for the house my son bought east of I25 for $300k 4 years ago, are now $500k+.

And anyone who buys the $450k lot in the story, ain't puttin' no $500k house on it. Figure a build cost of $750k minimum.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: cowsaregoodeating: Half a million dollars for a lot full of burned debris in an area prone to forest fires. Not a dwelling, a piece of land that's probably going to cost a fortune in home insurance alone. To live in Colorado next to Denver. An arid land a mile above sea level.

According to the article there are multiple offers for this lot. Maybe this is is a really good area except for the occasional forest fire? Brings up in my mind how we expect the average citizen to buy a home with their $65K household income.

It's funny how people from the Treelands east of the Mississippi seem to think of wildfires as "forest fires" by default.


Didn't notice that but yeah. With all the trees you can have a building fire or a forest fire. Sometimes there's a cleared overgrown lot that catches fire and that's a field fire. Wildfires, Tornados, Earthquakes, flash floods rarely happen here and if they do it's not significant. An occasional light hurricane maybe.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Houses are crazy around here.  The house right behind me went up for sale last week and I talked to their realtor. He said that the insurance companies paid out the homeowners in Superior and aren't making them rebuild. Suddenly there are hundreds of people ready to buy houses with cash in a market where there are only dozens of houses for sale.  That house went on the market on Thursday and went under contract on Monday.  Another person contacted me on Nextdoor and offered to pay $50k more than that house was worth if I just sell without going on the market. If only I planned to move.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"It's a little heartbreaking because one of our jobs is to prepare properties to look their best, and prepare them for sale," she said. "And in this situation, it is what it is. There's no staging or prepping it. So really what we're focusing on is the location and the view."

Get a shovel and about 200 trash bags (extra heavy duty) and make the lot look better. All it needs is a little TLC real estate lady.
 
