"I can show you the Wooooooorrrrld"
42
    Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because it's there.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You should never fly without a good copilot
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's go surfin' now
Everybody's learning how
Come on and safari with me
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because why not?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks fake to me, not the pixels, just the fact that the one gull doesn't seem fazed at all.  I've seen gulls near kill each other over hopping a foot too close.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everyone loves a piggy back ride..
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you loose a bet
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Same reason a dog licks his own nuts...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are we there yet?
"No"
Are we there yet?
"No"
Are we there yet?
"No"
Are we there yet?
"No"
Are we there yet?
"No"
Are we there yet?
"No"
Are we there yet?
"No"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bird on top:  Aw geeze.  I think I stepped in bird crap and it's all over your...  never mind
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I rode my bike with my son on the tag-a-long...

"You're pedaling, right?"

"yeah"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eddie Izzard - Definite Article - Bird in Plane
Youtube R7xpJmKCHYY
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 2 hours ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

slater_jona: I'd love to just know why? https://t.co/iaDbgXhF9g


You are slipping Original
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'm pining for the fjords!   Oh, I'm pining for the fjords!  Oh won't you fly me, fly me to my fjord?"
Keep that up and I'm flying us in to a got danged windmill.
 
mikey15
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How DID that happen? Not just why?

Did the birds communicate some how about it?

Did one just land on the others back in mid flight?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"To begin with, you've got to understand that a seagull is an unlimited idea of freedom, an image of the Great Gull, and your whole body, from wingtip to wingtip, is nothing more than your thought itself."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

deadsanta: Looks fake to me, not the pixels, just the fact that the one gull doesn't seem fazed at all.  I've seen gulls near kill each other over hopping a foot too close.


I've seen a seagull standing on top of another one, both seeming quite satisfied with the arrangement.

A minute or so later I learned how baby seagulls are made.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd just love to know why you put a question mark at the end of a statement.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You have to ask yourself, do you want to be a Seagull and do all the heavy lifting or do you want to be a Wheeeeeeegull and get cheap thrills coasting on the back of the proletariat?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The party and the Krikkit warship looked, in their writhings, a little like two ducks, one of which is trying to make a third duck inside the second duck, whilst the second duck is trying very hard to explain that it doesn't feel ready for a third duck right now, is uncertain that it would want any putative third duck anyway, and certainly not whilst it, the second duck, was busy flying.
Douglas Adams, Life, the Universe and Everything
 
oldweasel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: deadsanta: Looks fake to me, not the pixels, just the fact that the one gull doesn't seem fazed at all.  I've seen gulls near kill each other over hopping a foot too close.

I've seen a seagull standing on top of another one, both seeming quite satisfied with the arrangement.

A minute or so later I learned how baby seagulls are made.


Was it in a closet and the baby seagulls looked at you?
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gulls ... just wanna have fu-un. Ooh gulls just wanna have THAT'S ALL THEY REALLY WAAAAANT!!!!!
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Birds aren't real.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duckpoopy: I'd just love to know why you put a question mark at the end of a statement.


Why indeed?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear I saw this last year as a "Giovanni Giorgio" meme

/still laughed
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DON'T YOU DARE CLOSE YOUR EYES (Aladdin Parody)
Youtube DotNZd_tvYw
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Are we there yet?
"No"
Are we there yet?
"No"
Are we there yet?
"No"
Are we there yet?
"No"
Are we there yet?
"No"
Are we there yet?
"No"
Are we there yet?
"No"


Are we there yet?
"Yes"
Really?
"No"
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to just know why?


Sex.   Can't beat your rivals on the group, then take to the skies to claim your mate before they land.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mniec.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

I was under the impression that everyone had heard.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now gulls are using Tiktoc?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theaetetus: "To begin with, you've got to understand that a seagull is an unlimited idea of freedom, an image of the Great Gull, and your whole body, from wingtip to wingtip, is nothing more than your thought itself."


No metaphysics here, just a feathered rat that's a bit lazier than most.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: I swear I saw this last year as a "Giovanni Giorgio" meme

/still laughed


Yep. Coincidentally, I watched that video yesterday on YouTube.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
12 Lesbian Seagull - Engelbert Humperdinck
Youtube 0QwfF24QKak
 
whidbey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I laughed a little too hard at that....
 
The Southern Dandy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In other news: There are Seagull Tops and Seagull Bottoms.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Limahl - Never Ending Story - 1984 (Lyrics)
Youtube 3FzN0YEe1BQ


Alternate soundtrack.
 
Sofakinbd [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mikey15: [Fark user image 500x373]


Fark user imageView Full Size


- Sofa
 
RiverRat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Birds aren't real.


OMG, I had forgotten that one
 
whidbey
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sofakinbd: mikey15: [Fark user image 500x373]

[Fark user image 315x445]

- Sofa


Bob Newhart ftw....
 
