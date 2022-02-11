 Skip to content
(Metro)   Man who forced his partner to wear socks in the bathtub to satisfy a foot fetish jailed   (metro.co.uk) divider line
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess the judge.

(•_•)

( •_•)>⌐■-■

(⌐■_■)

Socked it to him.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird, but not actually illegal.

*reads article*

Controller and coercive behavior is shiatty but is it actually illegal?   Threatening suicide sounds illegal, or at least something that can get you committed for observation.  Hair pulling (not in the fun way) is assault and is illegal.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And I thought that only lesbians moved in together on the second date....

/ I keed, I keed
 
radinator
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought this was Ameri-

Oh, never mind. This happened across the pond. Yank foot fetishists are still safe.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Weird, but not actually illegal.

*reads article*

Controller and coercive behavior is shiatty but is it actually illegal?   Threatening suicide sounds illegal, or at least something that can get you committed for observation.  Hair pulling (not in the fun way) is assault and is illegal.


he stalked her by making 128 phone calls while on remand in prison and, on one occasion, hid in a cupboard in her home.

The breaking into her home and hiding in a cupboard thing illegal too.  Not sure on the phone calls - depends on whether there was a do not contact order in place while he was jailed
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tracianne: EvilEgg: Weird, but not actually illegal.

*reads article*

Controller and coercive behavior is shiatty but is it actually illegal?   Threatening suicide sounds illegal, or at least something that can get you committed for observation.  Hair pulling (not in the fun way) is assault and is illegal.

he stalked her by making 128 phone calls while on remand in prison and, on one occasion, hid in a cupboard in her home.

The breaking into her home and hiding in a cupboard thing illegal too.  Not sure on the phone calls - depends on whether there was a do not contact order in place while he was jailed


I hardly think Breaking & Entering is a crime.  If it were, there would be some kind of common abbreviation everybody knows from cop shows and heist movies.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The hair-pulling is physical abuse, and the rest of it is major psychological abuse. So, abuser jailed for abuse. Ditto on the sock thing. With very few exceptions, fetishes are harmless. Forcing someone to participate in them against their will is not.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't understand the foot fetish thing. All fetishes are weird but this sickens me out.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The foot fetish is the least weird and scary thing about him.
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I don't understand the foot fetish thing. All fetishes are weird but this sickens me out.


look up cake farts, you won't be disappointed!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Salmon: kdawg7736: I don't understand the foot fetish thing. All fetishes are weird but this sickens me out.

look up cake farts, you won't be disappointed!


I prefer Nun's Farts.

bakinglikeachef.comView Full Size
 
imbrial
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"After their relationship ended, he ... hid in a cupboard in her home. "

"He repeatedly pulled her hair if she displeased him and insisted she always wear socks "

sounds like he was

(•_•)

( •_•)>⌐■-■

(⌐■_■)

stocking her
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

imbrial: "After their relationship ended, he ... hid in a cupboard in her home. "

"He repeatedly pulled her hair if she displeased him and insisted she always wear socks "

sounds like he was

(•_•)

( •_•)>⌐■-■

(⌐■_■)

stocking her


Who's got the time to read the Weeners in a thread?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: imbrial: "After their relationship ended, he ... hid in a cupboard in her home. "

"He repeatedly pulled her hair if she displeased him and insisted she always wear socks "

sounds like he was

(•_•)

( •_•)>⌐■-■

(⌐■_■)

stocking her

Who's got the time to read the Weeners in a thread?


Not you I guess because they are two different jokes.
 
Rennisa
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

trerro: The hair-pulling is physical abuse, and the rest of it is major psychological abuse. So, abuser jailed for abuse. Ditto on the sock thing. With very few exceptions, fetishes are harmless. Forcing someone to participate in them against their will is not.


This, article was probably written by someone who thinks a good ol handy is just a handy, but goodness gracious if there is a foot involved.

FYI, if it isn't "biblical coitus" it's a farking fetish.

And this guy is a farking monster.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Eyles made her 'indulge in certain fetishes' and would threaten to kill himself if she ended the relationship.

The proper response in this situation is to take them up on the offer.
 
starsrift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If we're making fun of a fetish, I think it's reasonably important to state what kind of socks - toe or regular, wool or polyester, and so on. Just shoddy reporting there.
 
gideon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Eyles, who featured in Disney's Muppets 2 and Harry Hill: The Movie, moved in with the victim from Lydney after they met on social media in March 2019, Gloucester Crown Court heard ."

"Featured" must mean something different in England than here. The guys isn't even listed on the IMDB page....
 
Tracianne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gideon: "Eyles, who featured in Disney's Muppets 2 and Harry Hill: The Movie, moved in with the victim from Lydney after they met on social media in March 2019, Gloucester Crown Court heard ."

"Featured" must mean something different in England than here. The guys isn't even listed on the IMDB page....


I'm thinking 3rd streetlight on the left
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gideon: "Eyles, who featured in Disney's Muppets 2 and Harry Hill: The Movie, moved in with the victim from Lydney after they met on social media in March 2019, Gloucester Crown Court heard ."

"Featured" must mean something different in England than here. The guys isn't even listed on the IMDB page....


Hell, even in second grade my name was in the program, and I just played a tree in the background.
 
