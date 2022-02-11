 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   "I was there at around 11.30pm, they were still falling from the sky. It was as if they were dead before they hit the ground"   (bbc.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
magic949.caView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Birds for sale. Won't go cheep.
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Patient Zero: Claire said she took a stunned bird home and hopes to to release it once it recovers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh the humanity?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's either a new pesticide spray or Jewish Space Lasers.   Or maybe  a windmill.

/ My money says pesticide
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Jonah from Ozark finally got his revenge.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Toxic fumes or air without oxygen?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Snopes has an even worse case from Mexico, complete with video. I've posted it, and it's in the queue.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Toxic fumes or air without oxygen?


Yo mama put her draws on the clothesline
 
Ktonos [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fantastic show, by the way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monac
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Those of us who remember the Great Angelesy Murmuration Disaster can only shake our heads in sorrow.  "Never again", we pledged...yet here we are, our plans to make the earth, or at least Wales, safe for starling-kind in ruins.  All we, and the world, can do now is carry on.  Thoughts and prayers to Pembrokeshire!
 
