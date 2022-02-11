 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Commander Biden to make television debut at Puppy Bowl   (thehill.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nepuptism.
 
mediaho
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We just want health insurance, ffs.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He joined the WFT?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, people will be watching the puppy bowl with tinfoil hats on their heads?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wagered a whopping $5K on the Puppy Bowl this year. Fly, Beagles, fly.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
With or without crack pipe?
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He's going to eat all the puppies, isn't he?  Those Biden dogs are insane.
 
Miss Burns
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It took my a few minutes to remember Commander Biden is their dog :)
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Most animals won't go near Trump.   They sense his rotted demon infested soul.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I want to take a moment from this light-hearted story to remind you that everything is horrible and broken and it's all Joe Biden and the Democrats' fault. As is the fark way.
 
eagles95
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I swear to dog, no GQP better ruin puppy bowl for me. My dog this year has learned that the magic square on tv sometimes has dogs on it and it drives her insane. Puppy Bowl may tire her out for a quarter or 2 of the Superb Owl.

/Dog was only 6months old last year
//Christmas Vacation dog drove her nuts
///so does Eaglee from Peacemaker
 
Directorscut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I looked at the comments, Ray....
 
starlost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I liked him better when he was called The Washington Football Team.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Most animals won't go near Trump.   They sense his rotted demon infested soul.

[Fark user image 425x256] [View Full Size image _x_]


to be fair to Trump, I would not have sit next to any bird of prey.  They give me a scare.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This seems like a bad idea, doesn't he have a history of biting and generally misbehaving?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: This seems like a bad idea, doesn't he have a history of biting and generally misbehaving?


Some people would call that a strategy.
 
Abox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: This seems like a bad idea, doesn't he have a history of biting and generally misbehaving?


They're talking about his dog.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
UNCANCEL THE KITTEN BOWL

NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: UNCANCEL THE KITTEN BOWL

NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE


It was cancelled because the Cats started taking hostages and demanded its cancellation.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OkieDookie: ElwoodCuse: UNCANCEL THE KITTEN BOWL

NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE

It was cancelled because the Cats started taking hostages and demanded its cancellation.


But now that it's been canceled and noone is paying attention to the cats they want it back on.
 
