(NBC News)   Pregnant anti-vax mothers make a farky-warky and put their unborn babies in the forever box   (nbcnews.com) divider line
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID attacks your endothelial cells, and that's about all the placenta is made from.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is it sad that unborn babies are dying?  Absofarkinglutely.  COVID is vicious to the most vulnerable.

Do I feel for the mothers?

Nope.  Fark 'em.

They chose not to get vaccinated.  They chose this.  Their miscarriages are their own goddamn fault, and were completely preventable.  If they got vaccinated, not only would the antibodies protect them, they would also protect their unborn children as well, because that's what vaccines do.  If they want to go full derp and believe a bunch of other nutters instead of, you know, actual science that has shown a million times over decades of research that they're effective and don't cause autism, then this is what they sign up for.  They ask for this.

Fark 'em.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


She just skipped a few steps and some time.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So if a pregnant anti-vax, anti-mask mother in Texas gets COVID and the infection causes death to the fetus, can they or any relations be sued under the state's anti-abortion bounty law since they knowingly harmed or assisted in harm to a pre-born child?
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: So if a pregnant anti-vax, anti-mask mother in Texas gets COVID and the infection causes death to the fetus, can they or any relations be sued under the state's anti-abortion bounty law since they knowingly harmed or assisted in harm to a pre-born child?


That would be delicious
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: So if a pregnant anti-vax, anti-mask mother in Texas gets COVID and the infection causes death to the fetus, can they or any relations be sued under the state's anti-abortion bounty law since they knowingly harmed or assisted in harm to a pre-born child?


I think you would have difficulty proving they know anything at all.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So they are making Oklahomans?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ltnor: harleyquinnical: So if a pregnant anti-vax, anti-mask mother in Texas gets COVID and the infection causes death to the fetus, can they or any relations be sued under the state's anti-abortion bounty law since they knowingly harmed or assisted in harm to a pre-born child?

That would be delicious


Someone should report them under that system they have.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
why do you care ?
 
JRoo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ltnor: harleyquinnical: So if a pregnant anti-vax, anti-mask mother in Texas gets COVID and the infection causes death to the fetus, can they or any relations be sued under the state's anti-abortion bounty law since they knowingly harmed or assisted in harm to a pre-born child?

That would be delicious


It's a perfect circle of stupid.  A stupid-jerk.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ltnor: harleyquinnical: So if a pregnant anti-vax, anti-mask mother in Texas gets COVID and the infection causes death to the fetus, can they or any relations be sued under the state's anti-abortion bounty law since they knowingly harmed or assisted in harm to a pre-born child?

That would be delicious


I'd sue Abbott.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I feel slightly more stigg'd.  Hit it, Neil....

There's one more kid
that will never go to school
Never get to fall in love,
never get to be cool.

Keep on rockin' in the free world,
Keep on rockin' in the free world
Keep on rockin' in the free world,
Keep on rockin' in the free world.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Killing off your offspring due to your own stupidity?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pro-life party!  Woo!

Maybe now the chronically stupid will do something about it.
 
scififan4 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just to point this out as somone who is currently pregnant AND immunocompromised (which makes living in the current environment in the USA SUPER awesome /s) the entire world is basically the pregnancy police.

I've gotten 4 doses of the vaccine (yay immunocompromised!) including a dose at 6 months pregnant and I was very sure I needed that dose but its still hard.

People will judge and attack you no matter what you do. There should be a huge information campaign about how protective and important vaccines in pregnancy are and how people getting them should be supported. Like PSAs on TV and everywhere you go.

Losing a baby is a tragedy and horrifying.

The focus should be on support.  Not all of the people missing shots because they are pregnant are antivaxers. More than you think have doctors who don't help or are misinformed and get pressured by the people around them and the powers that be sure as heck aren't making any effort to help.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gotta respect their patriotism, the libs must be so mad right now.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I know a woman who was nearly eight months pregnant, and although vaxxed, got a mild case of symptomatic covid.  About a week after she recovered, she inexplicably miscarried.

I don't know that the covid caused the miscarriage.  I sure as shiat wasn't about to ask.  But I strongly suspect it.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: harleyquinnical: So if a pregnant anti-vax, anti-mask mother in Texas gets COVID and the infection causes death to the fetus, can they or any relations be sued under the state's anti-abortion bounty law since they knowingly harmed or assisted in harm to a pre-born child?

I think you would have difficulty proving they know anything at all.


They know 2 things:
1) they know nothing
2) they no good at all
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well at least the child won't have to suffer an actual childhood in that house, sparing it years of mental abuse from sheer stupidity.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just because I know Fark can be a little touchy about vaccine skepticism, let me be clear I am not trying to make some case through anecdata that vaccines don't work.  They protect the mother, and they protect the fetus through antibodies acquired from the mother.

But breakthrough infections happen, and fetuses are vulnerable.  Sometimes tragedy occurs despite the mom doing everything right, because this virus farking sucks.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Is it sad that unborn babies are dying?  Absofarkinglutely.  COVID is vicious to the most vulnerable.

Do I feel for the mothers?

Nope.  Fark 'em.

They chose not to get vaccinated.  They chose this.  Their miscarriages are their own goddamn fault, and were completely preventable.  If they got vaccinated, not only would the antibodies protect them, they would also protect their unborn children as well, because that's what vaccines do.  If they want to go full derp and believe a bunch of other nutters instead of, you know, actual science that has shown a million times over decades of research that they're effective and don't cause autism, then this is what they sign up for.  They ask for this.

Fark 'em.


The mothers aren't choosing to harm their babies. They are getting bad information from people who should know better, and they trusted them. People without knowledge of their own rely on "Journalists" and politicians and clergy and even doctors who *really* should know better.

The women who lose their babies because they believed people they trusted are the victims, as much as the babies themselves.

I mean, unless they are one of the "journalists" or politicians or clergy or "experts" spreading the lies.  If that's the case, yeah fark 'em.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

scififan4: Just to point this out as somone who is currently pregnant AND immunocompromised (which makes living in the current environment in the USA SUPER awesome /s) the entire world is basically the pregnancy police.

I've gotten 4 doses of the vaccine (yay immunocompromised!) including a dose at 6 months pregnant and I was very sure I needed that dose but its still hard.

People will judge and attack you no matter what you do. There should be a huge information campaign about how protective and important vaccines in pregnancy are and how people getting them should be supported. Like PSAs on TV and everywhere you go.

Losing a baby is a tragedy and horrifying.

The focus should be on support.  Not all of the people missing shots because they are pregnant are antivaxers. More than you think have doctors who don't help or are misinformed and get pressured by the people around them and the powers that be sure as heck aren't making any effort to help.


Ugh, so sorry.  That has got to be rough.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They wanted this. The right to make their own decisions. This is what can sometimes happen when you make dumb decisions.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Uchiha_Cycliste: harleyquinnical: So if a pregnant anti-vax, anti-mask mother in Texas gets COVID and the infection causes death to the fetus, can they or any relations be sued under the state's anti-abortion bounty law since they knowingly harmed or assisted in harm to a pre-born child?

I think you would have difficulty proving they know anything at all.

They know 2 things:
1) they know nothing
2) they no good at all


Touche
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have an unvaxxed and pregnant sister in law in Idaho who is due in June, so I'm not getting a kick...
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Is it sad that unborn babies are dying?  Absofarkinglutely.  COVID is vicious to the most vulnerable.

Do I feel for the mothers?

Nope.  Fark 'em.

They chose not to get vaccinated.


They're talking about 68 cases in 12 countries.  How can you be sure that they all have access to vaccines?  And why are you so excited to gleefully jump all over people at a low point in their lives without even knowing how they got there?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bloodborne: Orphan of Kos Boss Fight (1080p)
Youtube DxRvPgVijKo

For no particular reason...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So does this mean we can turn them in to the Texas abortion police for $10k?
 
Pwnzor
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wingedkat: Psychopusher: Is it sad that unborn babies are dying?  Absofarkinglutely.  COVID is vicious to the most vulnerable.

Do I feel for the mothers?

Nope.  Fark 'em.

They chose not to get vaccinated.  They chose this.  Their miscarriages are their own goddamn fault, and were completely preventable.  If they got vaccinated, not only would the antibodies protect them, they would also protect their unborn children as well, because that's what vaccines do.  If they want to go full derp and believe a bunch of other nutters instead of, you know, actual science that has shown a million times over decades of research that they're effective and don't cause autism, then this is what they sign up for.  They ask for this.

Fark 'em.

The mothers aren't choosing to harm their babies. They are getting bad information from people who should know better, and they trusted them. People without knowledge of their own rely on "Journalists" and politicians and clergy and even doctors who *really* should know better.

The women who lose their babies because they believed people they trusted are the victims, as much as the babies themselves.

I mean, unless they are one of the "journalists" or politicians or clergy or "experts" spreading the lies.  If that's the case, yeah fark 'em.


People who get their medical advice from journalists, politicians, or clergy are incredibly dangerous, and a symptom of America's greater lack of (and emphasis on) quality education. Journalists, politicians, and clergy should only be catalysts for a rigorous search for actual answers -- from scientists.  Journalists, politicians, and clergy are all unqualified to provide medical advice.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Psychopusher: Is it sad that unborn babies are dying?  Absofarkinglutely.  COVID is vicious to the most vulnerable.

Do I feel for the mothers?

Nope.  Fark 'em.

They chose not to get vaccinated.  They chose this.  Their miscarriages are their own goddamn fault, and were completely preventable.  If they got vaccinated, not only would the antibodies protect them, they would also protect their unborn children as well, because that's what vaccines do.  If they want to go full derp and believe a bunch of other nutters instead of, you know, actual science that has shown a million times over decades of research that they're effective and don't cause autism, then this is what they sign up for.  They ask for this.

Fark 'em.


Well that's how this whole problem got started
 
wage0048
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Psychopusher: Is it sad that unborn babies are dying?  Absofarkinglutely.  COVID is vicious to the most vulnerable.

Do I feel for the mothers?

Nope.  Fark 'em.

They chose not to get vaccinated.  They chose this.  Their miscarriages are their own goddamn fault, and were completely preventable.  If they got vaccinated, not only would the antibodies protect them, they would also protect their unborn children as well, because that's what vaccines do.  If they want to go full derp and believe a bunch of other nutters instead of, you know, actual science that has shown a million times over decades of research that they're effective and don't cause autism, then this is what they sign up for.  They ask for this.

Fark 'em.


This.  F*ck them right in the feelings.  Their own deliberate actions caused the deaths of their children.  They should be reminded of that fact every day for the rest of their lives.
 
