(WCVB Boston)   Peabody teacher wishes he could use the Wayback machine to remove raunchy pictures from his laptop   (wcvb.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I haven't heard the term "raunchy" used in quite a while
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How is that people whose jobs depend on using projectors do stupid shiat like this routinely?
 
morg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought it was only midwesterners that put their raunch on everything.
 
dryknife
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pics of his boy Sherman no doubt.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Counseling and guidance services have been made available to students affected by this incident,"

That must have been one hell of an image search.
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

labman: How is that people whose jobs depend on using projectors do stupid shiat like this routinely?


I have always assumed these things are done on purpose, but maybe when you plug into a projector it automatically opens up the last file folder you were in?  Opens the last set of pictures you were viewing?
 
kindms
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe a famous farker went in to teaching
 
