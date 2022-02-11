 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Man gets paroled after 23 years for being Politte
    Michael Politte, Prison, Jury, Murder, law enforcement, Rita Politte, 14-year-old Michael Politte  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
am22.mediaite.comView Full Size


I'm 36 and I don't have any grey hairs yet.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The prosecuting lawyer should get time
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really makes you wonder just how many peeps who are still in, or have served their sentence, were railroaded.
It's deeply disturbing.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Really makes you wonder just how many peeps who are still in, or have served their sentence, were railroaded.
It's deeply disturbing.


It's one of the reasons why I'm against the death penalty.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [am22.mediaite.com image 850x444]

I'm 36 and I don't have any grey hairs yet.


I'd guess being incarcerated quite possibly wrongly for most of his life thus far has had a bit of a aging effect
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a reminder to you "tough on crime" types: There's 10 Polittes for every hundred inmates in prison.

23 years, being treated like absolute shiat and being innocent. But please, tell me how the bad ones don't deserve a chance at reform and reintegration into society... 23 years in prison. That's all he knows, now. No trade skills, no higher education, probably lucky if your kind let them read books.

Hope you're proud.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [am22.mediaite.com image 850x444]

I'm 36 and I don't have any grey hairs yet.


I'm 37 and I'm greying at the temples, and have been for a few years. And I haven't even been to prison.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he should've tried to stop being Politte, and start getting Real.

/runs
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Really makes you wonder just how many peeps who are still in, or have served their sentence, were railroaded.
It's deeply disturbing.


At least one tenth, as many as one fifth.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The penalty for prosecutorial misconduct should be the maximum sentence for the top count in the case where they lied and cheated.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

0z79: lindalouwho: Really makes you wonder just how many peeps who are still in, or have served their sentence, were railroaded.
It's deeply disturbing.

At least one tenth, as many as one fifth.


I struggle to believe it's that high. Mix of scepticism and wariness of hyperbole. But, cos murica... I'm open to that being true. But shiat, tried as an adult at 18 for a charge that occurred when 14; that's a shiatty court system.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pope and county DAs are the only infallible people on Earth
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When law enforcement learned that Michael once enjoyed playing with a lighter, he was presumed to be a teenage pyromaniac

As opposed to other boys who hate playing with lighters and matches and stuff like fireworks.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: The Pope and county DAs are the only infallible people on Earth


But not the back up Pope. I guess they're like Highlanders or something, they're only powerful when there's one at a time.
 
radioactive-hamster
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Don't forget that Missouri law only gives him compensation if he's exonerated with DNA. And he may lose support from the parole system and organizations that help convicts reintegrate with society.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Trocadero: whither_apophis: The Pope and county DAs are the only infallible people on Earth

But not the back up Pope. I guess they're like Highlanders or something, they're only powerful when there's one at a time.


The Backup Pope (or, "Phony Pope") can be recognized by his high top sneakers and incredibly foul mouth.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In recent years, several jurors who voted to convict Politte have publicly raised serious concerns over Politte's conviction.

If only there were something you could have done about it 20+ years ago when you voted to convict.
 
One Size Fits Some [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Anytime you hear about a district attorney or sheriff or judge claiming to be "tough on crime" or any of that sort of thing, what they really mean is "conviction at all costs".
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not gonna lie, if my mother had made me get a haircut like that when I was 14 I probably would have killed her, too.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I didn't know they were still around..

Scritti Politti - Perfect Way
Youtube cLxIB_lrwk0
 
dywed88
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [am22.mediaite.com image 850x444]

I'm 36 and I don't have any grey hairs yet.


Mid to late thirties is on the early side for greying hair, but not unusual.

And he probably hasn't had the easiest life.
 
0z79
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: 0z79: lindalouwho: Really makes you wonder just how many peeps who are still in, or have served their sentence, were railroaded.
It's deeply disturbing.

At least one tenth, as many as one fifth.

I struggle to believe it's that high. Mix of scepticism and wariness of hyperbole. But, cos murica... I'm open to that being true. But shiat, tried as an adult at 18 for a charge that occurred when 14; that's a shiatty court system.


I got into a fight with my dad, ended up in jail for a couple days. Suicide watch, so I wasn't allowed to have anything to read, no cell mate, no blanket, no cot. Just a piss-soaked wooden bench that was half taken up by piping for the jailhouse. I ended up sitting, not laying, the entire time I was in there. Lots of time to think.

The one thought that kept crossing my mind, is that "There are people, right now, all across the country, experiencing this exact same thing.... and they don't deserve a second of it." I knew what I did, knew it was wrong and was paying the price. Didn't mind that as much as the thought of completely innocent people going through even worse things.

It was one of the most disturbing thoughts of my life.. wish I would have been allowed to sleep for that 36 freaking hours they had me, before letting me loose.
 
0z79
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: 0z79: lindalouwho: Really makes you wonder just how many peeps who are still in, or have served their sentence, were railroaded.
It's deeply disturbing.

At least one tenth, as many as one fifth.

I struggle to believe it's that high. Mix of scepticism and wariness of hyperbole. But, cos murica... I'm open to that being true. But shiat, tried as an adult at 18 for a charge that occurred when 14; that's a shiatty court system.


Oh, and also: It's EASILY 10% of prisoners that are completely innocent. Very easily. I wouldn't be surprised that, when someone says "I'm innocent" and others laugh at them in the jailhouse... at least one other person at that table is innocent, too. It's just they know it doesn't make a difference. So they laugh.
 
wxboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: In recent years, several jurors who voted to convict Politte have publicly raised serious concerns over Politte's conviction.

If only there were something you could have done about it 20+ years ago when you voted to convict.


They only had the information they were presented with at the trial. With what has come out since then, it would only make sense that they'd change their views.

It would depend on what the defense was allowed to say, and what potentially exculpatory evidence they were allowed to present, during the trial. The jurors can only consider what they're given; if all they had was basically what the prosecutor presented, then a guilty verdict would be a proper outcome on their part.

It's on the prosecution, and possibly the judge, for keeping stuff out of consideration by the jury.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: In recent years, several jurors who voted to convict Politte have publicly raised serious concerns over Politte's conviction.

If only there were something you could have done about it 20+ years ago when you voted to convict.


When the prosecutor lies and the police essentially fabricate evidence, the jury can't be blamed for getting it wrong.  The flaw in our justice system is the police and the prosecution are treated like they are saints.
 
austerity101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

0z79: Just a reminder to you "tough on crime" types: There's 10 Polittes for every hundred inmates in prison.

23 years, being treated like absolute shiat and being innocent. But please, tell me how the bad ones don't deserve a chance at reform and reintegration into society... 23 years in prison. That's all he knows, now. No trade skills, no higher education, probably lucky if your kind let them read books.

Hope you're proud.


NO

WHAT WE NEED IS MOAR DETH PENULTEE
 
austerity101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: In recent years, several jurors who voted to convict Politte have publicly raised serious concerns over Politte's conviction.

If only there were something you could have done about it 20+ years ago when you voted to convict.


F*cking this right here. You ruined this man's life.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not for nothing, but 12 Angry Men was on TV the other night. They literally have to break the law to do the right thing.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Not for nothing, but 12 Angry Men was on TV the other night. They literally have to break the law to do the right thing.


One of the few school films that genuinely held my attention - that made me think, "Ok this is pretty good" even as a young teenager, and remember it.  It' kind of consistently under-rated in my opinion.  Not horribly, but it kinda gets left out sometimes when it should be showing up on lists.  All subject matter aside even I mean, just based on the quality of the performances/script/direction/cinematography

/musta been interesting to try to maintain that constant atmosphere of tension take after take and scene after scene
//that shiat gets wearying fast
///even faking strong emotions is harder on you than you'd figure - and over long periods?  Oof
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Trocadero: Not for nothing, but 12 Angry Men was on TV the other night. They literally have to break the law to do the right thing.

One of the few school films that genuinely held my attention - that made me think, "Ok this is pretty good" even as a young teenager, and remember it.  It' kind of consistently under-rated in my opinion.  Not horribly, but it kinda gets left out sometimes when it should be showing up on lists.  All subject matter aside even I mean, just based on the quality of the performances/script/direction/cinematography

/musta been interesting to try to maintain that constant atmosphere of tension take after take and scene after scene
//that shiat gets wearying fast
///even faking strong emotions is harder on you than you'd figure - and over long periods?  Oof


Agree, it's a masterpiece, but as time goes on, it's gets more and more unrealistic. It also doesn't help that Wainwright was 1963, after the movie was made, so there's a good chance the kid literally doesn't have legal representation.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
" Rita Politte's ex-husband, who had recently threatened the victim's life, and his cousin, who was seen exiting the mobile home as the fire burned. "

Wow
 
