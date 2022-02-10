 Skip to content
(NPR)   The Portland Pickles want you to know that they're not kidding, it's not a joke, and it's not a publicity stunt: Dillon T. Pickle, their mascot, has gone missing after an appearance in the Dominican Republic. Sounds like a real, uh, jam?   (npr.org) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Any local furries conventions planned?

/oh, sorry, wrong thread
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will someone please find my cousin?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That mascot was their bread and butter.
 
Ezekiel Rage
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I suspect someone is just playing "hide the pickle."
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I bet he's hiding in Hillsboro. No one will look for him there.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd be talking to the Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
he's gherkin off somewhere.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I bet they don't relish the position they're in.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Dillon the Pickle has a reputation for high jinx."

Well, prostitution is legal in the Dominican Republic
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Passing Porch Pirate purloins peculiar
Portland Pickle. Public Plea pending,
Police perplexed. Players pissed.
 
ElPrimitivo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is this some kind of pickle incident?
 
Mukster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gherkin
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ElPrimitivo: Is this some kind of pickle incident?


Always is.
 
