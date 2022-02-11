 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Brit holidaymakers have a bad trip after getting' high on weed' during Bob Marley tour in Jamaica after attempting to fly from moving coach   (thesun.ie) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So it was another dreadlock holiday?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That was that Ooh Wee
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
the most appropriate tag.

Lets go visit the jamaica and smoke weed like rasta lulz.
ya fer sure. and we'll get our hairs braided like Tracy Chapman.

OMG THE BLACK PEOPLE ARE KIDNAPPIONG ME<
WHat's In ThiS Rum CaKe???
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ongbok: That was that Ooh Wee


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lightweights ruining things for the rest of us.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What followed was chaos as the bus tried to navigate the the winding 60 mile trip back to Montenegro Bay

Jamaica to Montenegro is a lot more than 60 miles.

/yes, I know it's the Sun, I shouldn't expect proper spelling, grammar, or facts
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Some might imagine British tourism like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

'My word! I seem to have overdone it with the happy-wappy-giggle-smoke.
I'm now stumbling over my testicles - or "tripping balls" as the commoners say.'

- instead of this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

'No "Jammin" tonight, Reg. I'm completely rat-arsed and not up fer any bump & tickle.'
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Weed does this? Really?
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Lightweights ruining things for the rest of us.


I was in Jamaica for work just before the pandemic and can tell you that the weed sucks compared to what we have readily available in North America, I'd be curious to find out what delusions these folks would have during a visit to BC.
 
kindms
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Weed does this? Really?


no

But "Rum cake" I never had rum cake but did eat a bunch of ganja cake. And if they were eating it and fired up a fatty for the ride they have not been ready for it

eating cannabis is a MUCH different high and even for long time smokers can hit you hard. The body high can be a little overwhelming for some. if they didnt know what was happening to them it might have made them scared
 
kindms
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Salmon: Rapmaster2000: Lightweights ruining things for the rest of us.

I was in Jamaica for work just before the pandemic and can tell you that the weed sucks compared to what we have readily available in North America, I'd be curious to find out what delusions these folks would have during a visit to BC.


This was my experience in the 90s as well. The ganja is good and plentiful. but nothing like high end US
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I went to see Yellow Submarine with a few novice pot smokers . It was at a drive in and one guy had a panic attack and they all panicked and drove out tearing the window speaker off the pole . We had to talk him down in some greenhouse for several hours trying to convince him that he wasn't going to be stoned the rest of his life.
Never get high with strangers who can't handle the Devil's Cabbage.
 
