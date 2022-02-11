 Skip to content
(IndyStar)   ♫ Everybody / rock your body / everybody / rock your body right / the bird flu's back alright ♫   (indystar.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Influenza, Avian influenza, Bird, outbreak of the bird flu, turkey farm, southern Indiana, Transmission and infection of H5N1, Influenza pandemic  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've been to Indiana many times but I still need to get to the mountainous part.

Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, is it original?
Is it the only one?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cause them birds refuse to wear masks and get flu shots, right?
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, Subby. But there's only one Rock dat Body that counts.

<whispers> It's going to be okay, Black Eyed Peas. <tears flowing>
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could result a decent Thanksgiving Day for me...

I hate turkey.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I've been to Indiana many times but I still need to get to the mountainous part.

[Fark user image image 425x283]


We hide it to keep the tourists away.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, not another pandemic.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Cause them birds refuse to wear masks and get flu shots, right?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny how when Covid started people blamed it on Chinese people for eating bats, but when bird flu comes out no one questions why tens of thousands of birds have to be kept in disgusting, close-quarters conditions to serve as flesh meals for american eaters.

Zoonotic diseases bad are the fault of people when other cultures cause them, but when we bring them about we're victims.
 
Sir_Farkalot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: edmo: I've been to Indiana many times but I still need to get to the mountainous part.

[Fark user image image 425x283]

We hide it to keep the tourists away.


In my experience, Indiana is excellent at repressing tourism.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I recently came back across "Backstreet's Back" using Youtube Music on the TV doing laundry, and it got me thinking.  Should I ever find myself with the opportunity to go back to the 1990s, I would do the following:

Give teenage me a CDROM of the source code to Pleroma, Mastodon and Misskey with documentation and some news articles about how big social networks got (so hopefully the idea of social networking is intrinsically and forever linked as a distributed thing like email and not silos like Facebook, while making myself some coin to just retire on)

Tell teenage me to leave Oregon as soon as possible after graduation and not look back.

Tell teenage me that all catchy pop music is musically simplistic and derivative, it's OK to like popular things.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: I've been to Indiana many times but I still need to get to the mountainous part.
[Fark user image 425x283]


Notre Dame is an old monastery in the Indiana Alps. I thought everyone knew that.
 
db2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yes, but what about second pandemic?
 
