(Slate)   ....aaaaand there's the exact moment Sarah Palin fell apart on the witness stand   (slate.com) divider line
81
    More: Fail, Jed S. Rakoff, Sarah Palin, New York Times, Newspaper, Palin's own attorney, Wasilla, Alaska, Judge Jed S. Rakoff, New York Times editorial  
•       •       •

3571 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2022 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)



81 Comments     (+0 »)
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then the lawyer brought up The Masked Singer. Palin appeared on this prime-time show in 2020, well after the story she's suing over ran in the Times. In the run-up to this trial, her attorneys filed a motion to bar any showing of the video in the courtroom. Now, Palin tried to bar any mention of the incident. "Objection," she said, in an earnest way that made it sound like she actually thought she had the ability, as a witness, to object. The courtroom burst into chuckles. Judge Rakoff informed her that this was a power not accorded to her.L O farking L. She'll be all but forced to request a bad court thingy now.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, she only objected. She should have strenuously objected. That's an amateur league mistake, right there.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sketch artist really doesn't like her.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was assured that after November 2008 Sarah Palin would go away forever
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: I was assured that after November 2008 Sarah Palin would go away forever


Probably would have if people would have just ignored her.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Palin wins this, can results of this trial be used against FOX News?
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: The sketch artist really doesn't like her.


The way they drew her, it looks like she's not wearing a top under her open jacket. Unless that's the way she showed up to court...
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why won't the universe let these toxic simpletons fade into the background where they belong?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: [compote.slate.com image 840x560]


Someone can draw moron really really good.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChiliBoots: Ragin' Asian: The sketch artist really doesn't like her.

The way they drew her, it looks like she's not wearing a top under her open jacket. Unless that's the way she showed up to court...


It's an allusion that she lacks support.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sarah Palin took the stand this morning-on day six of her libel trial against the New York Times-clad in a black pencil skirt, cream boucle blazer, and megawatt smile. She delivered dollops of down-home charm. She was, at first, a compelling witness.

What a pretentious moron.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bear sings "Baby Got Back" by Sir Mix-a-Lot | THE MASKED SINGER | SEASON 3
Youtube joLcmwzNZe4
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: The sketch artist really doesn't like her.


Have you seen her lately? Yeah, that drawing is pretty accurate if you see her at a normal nonfiltered camera angle.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
clearly she should have asked for a sidebar. Anyone that watched The Practice would know that.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ms Palin, when has the New York Times defamed you?"

"Uh, all of them, Charlie."
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Andy Andy: moothemagiccow: I was assured that after November 2008 Sarah Palin would go away forever

Probably would have if people would have just ignored her.


We don't ignore idiots in this country, we amplify their stupidity to 11
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Then-and it sure didn't take long-she turned into a bumpkin pumpkin."

Ha, nice.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This could get very entertaining.  In a train wreck sort of way.
 
Azz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Andy Andy: moothemagiccow: I was assured that after November 2008 Sarah Palin would go away forever

Probably would have if people would have just ignored her.


Yep can't turn away from a stinky slow burning human dumpster fire. The town officials won't send anyone to extinguish it either
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She described the Times as a "Goliath" to her David. "There I was up in Wasilla, Alaska," she said, "going up against those who buy ink by the barrel, and I had my number two pencil on my kitchen table."

Settle down there, Peggy Hill.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You can train a dunning-kruger moron to look and sound competent for only so long.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Then the lawyer brought up The Masked Singer. Palin appeared on this prime-time show in 2020, well after the story she's suing over ran in the Times. In the run-up to this trial, her attorneys filed a motion to bar any showing of the video in the courtroom. Now, Palin tried to bar any mention of the incident. "Objection," she said, in an earnest way that made it sound like she actually thought she had the ability, as a witness, to object. The courtroom burst into chuckles. Judge Rakoff informed her that this was a power not accorded to her.L O farking L. She'll be all but forced to request a bad court thingy now.


Meanwhile, at her attorney's office.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

darkeyes: If Palin wins this, can results of this trial be used against FOX News?


That would be nice. But in the past Fox has claimed they're entertainment and only a moron would take anything they say seriously and the courts went with it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sarah Palin took the stand this morning-on day six of her libel trial against the New York Times-clad in a black pencil skirt, cream boucle blazer, and megawatt smile. She delivered dollops of down-home charm. She was, at first, a compelling witness.

I missed the part where the other court people had their clothes described.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is the best article of the day!

Thanks subby!
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cleek: why won't the universe let these toxic simpletons fade into the background where they belong?


Because they are still useful pawns fielded by the makers, shakers and funders.
A pawn that good, you don't want them gone away all at once.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
she didn't have the same kind of power to fight back as she'd had in 2011. "I didn't have the PAC up and running and being aggressive," she said. "I didn't have any TV contracts. I didn't have that platform." She described the Times as a "Goliath" to her David. "There I was up in Wasilla, Alaska," she said, "going up against those who buy ink by the barrel, and I had my number two pencil on my kitchen table."

She had moved to Arizona in 2011
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: ChiliBoots: Ragin' Asian: The sketch artist really doesn't like her.

The way they drew her, it looks like she's not wearing a top under her open jacket. Unless that's the way she showed up to court...

It's an allusion that she lacks support.


She's wearing a tube top.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Again and again I say "fark you John McCain" for causing this.

You knew better, but got greedy.
 
ongbok
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It is funny being sued for defamation by somebody who continues to defame themselves at every opportunity.

Take her latest moment. She had covid so bad that they had to delay the trial, but 2 days after she was diagnosed, she is eating out at restaurants. If I were the defense, I would definitely hammer down on this and make her answer how they could have defamed her when she does this to herself
 
johnny queso
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ron duguay?!
dude, you promised to only use the power of the mullet for good.

goddammit!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Sarah Palin took the stand this morning-on day six of her libel trial against the New York Times-clad in a black pencil skirt, cream boucle blazer, and megawatt smile. She delivered dollops of down-home charm. She was, at first, a compelling witness.

I missed the part where the other court people had their clothes described.


Darryl "the Dismemberer" Johnson spent the majority of the trial today lost in thought, gazing pensively into the distance.  Only occasionally, he would stop to tug at the cuffs of his charcoal grey Brooks Brothers jacket or adjust the knot of his pale pink vineyard vines tie, a shade of pink that illuminated his slightly flush cheeks.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"In the courtroom, she displayed some of the gifts that had made her, for a time, a political sensation"

She was never anything close to that.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The author of this adjective heavy article would make a great ghost writer for Greg Iles.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wish they could ask her about everything on the stand. I will never forget how when she first hit the national stage multiple people in her town came out and said she and her ex were known for snorting massive amounts of coke in the local honky tonk and acting loud and obnoxious all the time. That story never got enough play cause the GOP obviously dismissed it as a smear campaign, and liberals don't really care about drugs. But it just goes to show how much of a train wreck she actually is.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x598][Fark user image 425x622]


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: This is the best article of the day!

Thanks subby!


Seth Stevenson is a really good writer.  I read his book, "Grounded" which was a lot of fun.
 
Wookie Milson [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dating Ron Duguay? I've lost some respect for the legend who literally invented Hockey Hair.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: Ragin' Asian: The sketch artist really doesn't like her.

The way they drew her, it looks like she's not wearing a top under her open jacket. Unless that's the way she showed up to court...


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Perhaps she was going for the Sue Ellen Mischke look from Seinfeld...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sasquach
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: Ragin' Asian: The sketch artist really doesn't like her.

The way they drew her, it looks like she's not wearing a top under her open jacket. Unless that's the way she showed up to court...


Go on....

/ughh, that's feels dirty to even joke about
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: I wish they could ask her about everything on the stand. I will never forget how when she first hit the national stage multiple people in her town came out and said she and her ex were known for snorting massive amounts of coke in the local honky tonk and acting loud and obnoxious all the time. That story never got enough play cause the GOP obviously dismissed it as a smear campaign, and liberals don't really care about drugs. But it just goes to show how much of a train wreck she actually is.


McCain likely would have died in office (high stress tends to not be good to folks in cancer remission).  So glad that it was found out quickly that she was a potential danger to the country.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ongbok: It is funny being sued for defamation by somebody who continues to defame themselves at every opportunity.

Take her latest moment. She had covid so bad that they had to delay the trial, but 2 days after she was diagnosed, she is eating out at restaurants. If I were the defense, I would definitely hammer down on this and make her answer how they could have defamed her when she does this to herself


Except that it's irrelevant (from a legal standpoint).

The "Masked Singer" thing is relevant because it goes to damages - the NYT is trying to show that even if the jury were to find that she was defamed, it doesn't matter because she is still able to make a lot of money.

But unless the restaurant is paying her to make an appearance, it's not something that can be brought up.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: McCain likely would have died in office (high stress tends to not be good to folks in cancer remission).  So glad that it was found out quickly that she was a potential danger to the country.


And fortunately, we would NEVER elect someone President who is a potential danger to the country.  I'm glad that has never happened.
 
EBN-OZN [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She didn't help justify her damages claims by stating she only lost a little sleep over it, didn't seek any medical or spiritual advice, then claimed her bootstrappy way of coping with yoga, etc.

Her star has been falling for 14 years. That NYT piece didn't speed up her freefall. This trial is just a desperate attention-grab.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

IDisposable: ongbok: It is funny being sued for defamation by somebody who continues to defame themselves at every opportunity.

Take her latest moment. She had covid so bad that they had to delay the trial, but 2 days after she was diagnosed, she is eating out at restaurants. If I were the defense, I would definitely hammer down on this and make her answer how they could have defamed her when she does this to herself

Except that it's irrelevant (from a legal standpoint).

The "Masked Singer" thing is relevant because it goes to damages - the NYT is trying to show that even if the jury were to find that she was defamed, it doesn't matter because she is still able to make a lot of money.

But unless the restaurant is paying her to make an appearance, it's not something that can be brought up.


I don't care if it is relevant. It reminds the jury that she is a petty, hypocritical monster who has no concern over anybody's well-being except for her own. Even if her lawyer objects to the line of questioning and the judge agrees, it has been put out there for something for the jury to dislike her over.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: See, she only objected. She should have strenuously objected. That's an amateur league mistake, right there.


She needed to include "hereby"
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 425x598][Fark user image image 425x622]


Oh come on that is unfair. Gollum doesn't look THAT bad..
 
