(NJ.com)   Wing Bowl champion caught taking performance enhancers   (nj.com) divider line
15
posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2022 at 10:20 AM



TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA : The search found 254 pounds of raw marijuana and a kilo (2.2 pounds) of cocaine in the vehicle.

Uh, it's all for personal use?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: FTFA : The search found 254 pounds of raw marijuana and a kilo (2.2 pounds) of cocaine in the vehicle.

Uh, it's all for personal use?


I think, just in this one case, the marijuana is a performance enhancing drug.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His super bowl party was going to be lit
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it about places called Lancaster?

Also, what the hell is raw marijuana?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wing eating champion? Drug bust? What'd he have: statins? beta blockers? nitro tabs?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: What is it about places called Lancaster?

Also, what the hell is raw marijuana?


It's been years, but I vaguely remember you have to dry it out first, like tea leaves. Maybe they mean they haven't separated the buds from the rest of the plant, either.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, I'll bite... I hope he'll be able to stomach whatever time they give him, and his jail time doesn't eat at him too much as he sits around and has a full day of chewing the fat with the other prisoners. Because he obviously doesn't have a wing and a prayer of getting out of this. Especially if the cops drum up some extra charges and leave him flat.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: What is it about places called Lancaster?

Also, what the hell is raw marijuana?


It's like raw honey, with parts of bees in it.

/Yeah, no idea
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Unpasteurized Marijuana is the name of my Theremin, Kazoo, & Rainstick band
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, but he made sure to balance it out with the cocaine.
Which is probablt the first and only time that specific phrase can be used...
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I worked in 12 step wing programs before so I have some actual insight into how this man should be helped.

First of all, he is going to have to hear from his social circle how his wing and cocaine addictions are harming those around him. When hosting an intervention for a drug and wing-addicted friend I would speak to them in a language that they can understand.

In this case, a good opener would be  "El Wingador, we've gathered here to be perfectly Frank's with you."

If things get too heated, make sure to have some ranch and celery sticks on hand.
 
berylman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was expecting something much more exotic like the endogenous appetite stimulating hormone Ghrelin
 
inner ted
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
dnrtfa of course but we bought some chicken wings cause my kiddos wanted hot wings- $4.95/lb for raw - non organic, just plain ol chicken wings
That inflation is a real mfr
wtf
 
mozetti
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Yeah, but he made sure to balance it out with the cocaine.
Which is probablt the first and only time that specific phrase can be used...


I think Belushi and Farley might have a different take on that being a unique situation.
 
