(BBC-US)   Your daily reminder that drug dealers are NOT rocket scientists   (bbc.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"But it's encrypted."
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It would be cool if they were.

Wouldn't you like your drugs delivered by rocket?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i like the first picture.
"maximum preferred b/f size"
it's important to communicate one's boundaries.
(width)
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Idk, man. My dude gets me some shiat that can take me to the moon
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Jackass 2 big red rocket
Youtube qRjb9cr7tIU
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just sms text in code like everyone else and stay off the radar.

"Hey man, it's cold over here. Is it sunny over there?"

"Yeah"

"I wish it was about 100 degrees today!"

"Aight, I'll be over in 10 minutes"
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why would I want my dealer to be distracted with rockets?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So why would somebody who's on an encrypted site that sells drugs dime out the dealer? Isn't that like cutting off your nose to spite your face?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't know how to get to the dark web and I feel like googling "how to get to the dark web" will immediately put me on a watchlist anyway.
 
nursetim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: So why would somebody who's on an encrypted site that sells drugs dime out the dealer? Isn't that like cutting off your nose to spite your face?


Getting rid of a competitor.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nursetim: Schmerd1948: So why would somebody who's on an encrypted site that sells drugs dime out the dealer? Isn't that like cutting off your nose to spite your face?

Getting rid of a competitor.


AHA! You are wise, oh stranger.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTA: "This sends a clear message to criminals that we will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of them," he added.

*Wanking motion.gif"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is that fps Russia
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.