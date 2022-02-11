 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   The murderer committed suicide? Well who else can punish? I know. The mother who was at work while her boyfriend killed her toddler   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Domestic violence, Child abuse, Physical abuse, Rebecca Hogue, Psychological abuse, Hogue's case, Violence, early hours of New Year  
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Oklahoma, parents who fail to protect their children from child abuse can be charged with the same crimes as the actual abuser.

What the fark?

"Failure to protect" laws, which exist in many US states, have drawn criticism from domestic violence experts who say in practice, they often criminalise victims of domestic abuse who may be too scared to leave.

No shiat.  How did this sort of law even get out of committee?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: How did this sort of law even get out of committee?


Well... it *is* Oklahoma

This case is completely farked up.  I hope she has a good lawyer and not some court-appointed flunkie
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well who else can punish?

The punisher?
 
GetaLife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NeoCortex42: ... ...

How did this sort of law even get out of committee?

Those for-profit prison contracts aren't going to fund themselves.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, this is AWFUL.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2006, 19-year-old Oklahoma woman Tondalao Hall pleaded guilty to failure to protect. Her boyfriend, who frequently beat her and threatened her, had broken her infant daughter's ribs and injured her other children.
He received a suspended sentence of 10 years and served two years in prison. She would spend the next 15 years behind bars, before widespread outcry and media attention from the Buzzfeed investigation convinced the parole board to commute her 30-year sentence.

JFC.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This law is open war on domestic abuse victims. What the actual f*ck?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where on the far fringes of Farkistan did this happen? Saudi Arabia?

*clicks*

Oklahoma.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/this close!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: In Oklahoma, parents who fail to protect their children from child abuse can be charged with the same crimes as the actual abuser.

What the fark?

"Failure to protect" laws, which exist in many US states, have drawn criticism from domestic violence experts who say in practice, they often criminalise victims of domestic abuse who may be too scared to leave.

No shiat.  How did this sort of law even get out of committee?


It's a myste(R)y indeed.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody's equal, but its a mommy's duty to protect her kids.

My kid almost got killed by my psycho ex.  But we were getting a divorce, and god knows you can't interfere with a parents sacred right to see his kid!  You have to spend $100,000 on a lawyer if you want to show something like that, otherwise we just assume that you're a toxic ex, accusing everyone of abuse.  And that does not look good on your court schedule, young lady!

Yeah, I lost.  We both have PTSD for life, but hey, at least Daddy got all of his fatherly rights!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was the other way around, they wouldn't be charging the guy.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many states have laws regarding negligent entrustment of children.    If you leave a minor child in the care of someone who is known not to be trustworthy, you can be charged with a crime.   I'm not saying that this is what happened here, but the law is not without merit.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a result of the obsession with punishing people in this country.  Someone has to be held responsible, and dammit, we'll pass as many stupid laws as we can to make sure that happens.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hogue later told police she searched online for symptoms of the flu, and also for signs of how a child might act if they were being abused. She said she searched for those things because "she attracts those kinds of men".

JFC, lady.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: No shiat.  How did this sort of law even get out of committee?


White bread upper middle-class people who come from stable families can't conceive of anything other than A Leave it to Beaver family. The idea of being a single parent desperate to keep her job. With few options for child care.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That district attorney is all asshole
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC, she noticed a few weeks before her kid's death, and OK is all, "that's totally proof you knew beyond a reasonable doubt!"

So we are now at a point where criminal investigations by trained professionals can take months or years, but a cocktail waitress needs to be done in a few days, and completely away from the problem source, or face decades in prison after losing their child to a farking murderer.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's Oklahoma, she should have left her toddler alone for 12 hours with a gun if she wanted to avoid charges.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: It's Oklahoma, she should have left her toddler alone for 12 hours with a gun if she wanted to avoid charges.


Free handgun with every birth?  Come on, it's Oklahoma, not Texas.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fissile: Many states have laws regarding negligent entrustment of children.    If you leave a minor child in the care of someone who is known not to be trustworthy, you can be charged with a crime.   I'm not saying that this is what happened here, but the law is not without merit.


There's a difference between facing a negligence charge and getting charged with an offense equal to the abuser.
 
Sooner01
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, how else can Oklahoma stay #1 in the world for incarcerating women? Our governor promised to make us a "top ten state!" https://medium.com/swing-wide-the-gate/why-does-oklahoma-have-the-highest-incarceration-rate-for-women-in-the-world-1602f3c651a9
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: In 2006, 19-year-old Oklahoma woman Tondalao Hall pleaded guilty to failure to protect. Her boyfriend, who frequently beat her and threatened her, had broken her infant daughter's ribs and injured her other children.
He received a suspended sentence of 10 years and served two years in prison. She would spend the next 15 years behind bars, before widespread outcry and media attention from the Buzzfeed investigation convinced the parole board to commute her 30-year sentence.

JFC.


If we have another catastrophic war to the point that structures of civilization are completely lost, let's do it in Oklahoma.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
First degree murder is insane in this case. Maybe neglect charges, but even then, it was obvious she was doing the best she could.

Frankly, unless there is evidence of CPS involvement in the past, she shouldn't have been charged at all.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: In Oklahoma, parents who fail to protect their children from child abuse can be charged with the same crimes as the actual abuser.

What the fark?

"Failure to protect" laws, which exist in many US states, have drawn criticism from domestic violence experts who say in practice, they often criminalise victims of domestic abuse who may be too scared to leave.

No shiat.  How did this sort of law even get out of committee?


I'm pretty sure it's because conservatives hate women, and this law would let them punish them for crimes committed by men. Not to mention our culture loves blaming women for the things men do. ("Did you see what she was wearing?")
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fissile: Many states have laws regarding negligent entrustment of children.    If you leave a minor child in the care of someone who is known not to be trustworthy, you can be charged with a crime.   I'm not saying that this is what happened here, but the law is not without merit.


The rub is, who determines known untrustworthiness?  These details are never included in laws like this, because the people or entities that make them are only caring about the political points of sponsoring/passing it and not actually curtailing violent actions to children.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oklahoma: Not even once.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Everybody's equal, but its a mommy's duty to protect her kids.

My kid almost got killed by my psycho ex.  But we were getting a divorce, and god knows you can't interfere with a parents sacred right to see his kid!  You have to spend $100,000 on a lawyer if you want to show something like that, otherwise we just assume that you're a toxic ex, accusing everyone of abuse.  And that does not look good on your court schedule, young lady!

Yeah, I lost.  We both have PTSD for life, but hey, at least Daddy got all of his fatherly rights!


And you would have been charged if he had succeeded.
 
Sooner01
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oklahoma HATES women, and I can not stress this enough. Here is a similar case where the woman got a 30-year sentence while the man who actually did the abusing got out in 2:

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/alexcampbell/this-battered-woman-wants-to-get-out-of-prison
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

aungen: fiddlehead: In 2006, 19-year-old Oklahoma woman Tondalao Hall pleaded guilty to failure to protect. Her boyfriend, who frequently beat her and threatened her, had broken her infant daughter's ribs and injured her other children.
He received a suspended sentence of 10 years and served two years in prison. She would spend the next 15 years behind bars, before widespread outcry and media attention from the Buzzfeed investigation convinced the parole board to commute her 30-year sentence.

JFC.

If we have another catastrophic war to the point that structures of civilization are completely lost, let's do it in Oklahoma.


So, no net change to Oklahoma,?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kkinnison: That district attorney is all asshole


What a piece of shiat.  If the charges fail we need to hold him accountable for failure to protect that young woman when he knew some a-hole was trying to execute her.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Two weeks before Ryder died, Hogue noticed bruises and cuts on his body, she told police. She took photos, and began searching on her phone for warning signs that a child might be being abused.
But when she confronted Trent about it, he told her that boys get "nicks and bruises", according to police interviews.
Two days before Ryder's death, while giving him a bath, Hogue noticed her son was lethargic. She again confronted Trent, who suggested that Ryder must have had the flu.
Hogue later told police she searched online for symptoms of the flu, and also for signs of how a child might act if they were being abused. She said she searched for those things because "she attracts those kinds of men".

First degree murder seems overly severe, but sounds like she  deserved to be charged with something.
 
ReluctantPaladin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
An interesting case where the cops investigating the case apparently knew that arresting her wouldn't be in the interests of justice, but the prosecutor had to show how big his dick was.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: It's Oklahoma, she should have left her toddler alone for 12 hours with a gun if she wanted to avoid charges.

Free handgun with every birth?  Come on, it's Oklahoma, not Texas.


Oklahoma is just Texas for people who find Texas too liberal.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: In 2006, 19-year-old Oklahoma woman Tondalao Hall pleaded guilty to failure to protect. Her boyfriend, who frequently beat her and threatened her, had broken her infant daughter's ribs and injured her other children.
He received a suspended sentence of 10 years and served two years in prison. She would spend the next 15 years behind bars, before widespread outcry and media attention from the Buzzfeed investigation convinced the parole board to commute her 30-year sentence.

JFC.


"He's very sweet when he hasn't been drinking.  You don't know him like I do and he's been having a hard time like everybody else."
 
thehobbes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sooner01: Well, how else can Oklahoma stay #1 in the world for incarcerating women? Our governor promised to make us a "top ten state!" https://medium.com/swing-wide-the-gate/why-does-oklahoma-have-the-highest-incarceration-rate-for-women-in-the-world-1602f3c651a9


Fark user imageView Full Size
Woman tested positive for meth at 15 weeks gestation. Had a miscarriage not believe to be related to drug use. State is hooking her up for manslaughter.

Like this case, The Frontier is doing what they can, but they're underfunded and leaving for greener pastures. Between Sam Vincent and Kassie McClung leaving the criminal justice beat in this state, we're boned.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: In Oklahoma, parents who fail to protect their children from child abuse can be charged with the same crimes as the actual abuser.

What the fark?

"Failure to protect" laws, which exist in many US states, have drawn criticism from domestic violence experts who say in practice, they often criminalise victims of domestic abuse who may be too scared to leave.

No shiat.  How did this sort of law even get out of committee?


Gottta punish the sluts y'all.  And mostly this falls on poor women, and those are usually blah, so this is really just a bit of collateral damage, ya see.  I am sure the media with OMG PRETTY WHITE WOMAN it up and this oversight will be corrected presently.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: fiddlehead: In 2006, 19-year-old Oklahoma woman Tondalao Hall pleaded guilty to failure to protect. Her boyfriend, who frequently beat her and threatened her, had broken her infant daughter's ribs and injured her other children.
He received a suspended sentence of 10 years and served two years in prison. She would spend the next 15 years behind bars, before widespread outcry and media attention from the Buzzfeed investigation convinced the parole board to commute her 30-year sentence.

JFC.

"He's very sweet when he hasn't been drinking.  You don't know him like I do and he's been having a hard time like everybody else."


Oh come on, this woman should never have received a worse sentence than the asshole who beat her and her kids.
Women defend their abusers because they believe they can't get out, because they have been conditioned to blame themselves, because if they don't defend them their abusers will get more violent.
They need better support systems and better police enforcement against their abusers, not more punishment.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ajgeek: JFC, she noticed a few weeks before her kid's death, and OK is all, "that's totally proof you knew beyond a reasonable doubt!"
So we are now at a point where criminal investigations by trained professionals can take months or years, but a cocktail waitress needs to be done in a few days, and completely away from the problem source, or face decades in prison after losing their child to a farking murderer.


It takes you a long time before you accept the truth.  Nobody else can see it, the other person is perfectly sane at other times.  Only you have that feeling.  People react to you talking about danger from this person like if you accused them of murder.  Excuse me, but you can't just go around SAYING things like that!  Are you MENTAL?

Yeah, you're pretty mental after a few years of that.  And your abuser is running around telling everyone how sorry they feel for you, being so mental and so unfit to raise a kid, but you don't know how you can HELP them, they just scream and get a restraining order.

Never, ever get yourself into a situation like this.  Just kill them.  You will never get over it.
 
Abox
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is racist somehow
 
mcmnky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: It's Oklahoma, she should have left her toddler alone for 12 hours with a gun if she wanted to avoid charges.


I had the same thought. Leave a kid home alone with an abusive adult? That's a jailin' (even if you didn't know about the abuse)

Leave a kid home alone with a loaded firearm? Role tide! Or soooey! Or whatever they say in Oklahoma.
 
RickTheVote
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's a sad headline, subby.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Sooner01: Well, how else can Oklahoma stay #1 in the world for incarcerating women? Our governor promised to make us a "top ten state!" https://medium.com/swing-wide-the-gate/why-does-oklahoma-have-the-highest-incarceration-rate-for-women-in-the-world-1602f3c651a9

[Fark user image 850x205]Woman tested positive for meth at 15 weeks gestation. Had a miscarriage not believe to be related to drug use. State is hooking her up for manslaughter.

Like this case, The Frontier is doing what they can, but they're underfunded and leaving for greener pastures. Between Sam Vincent and Kassie McClung leaving the criminal justice beat in this state, we're boned.


This is why I'm against Heartbeat Bills. All it takes is a couple of OB's being charged and you will see an end to high risk pregnancy care.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
With every right comes responsibility. If a woman in Oklahoma wants to have the right to wear pants and have her own money and date who she wants, the she has a responsibility to go to prison for life over a crime she did not commit. What's so hard to understand?
 
