(Metro)   Well having a 'sorcerer' hammer a nail into your head is one way to make sure you have a baby boy. One supposes   (metro.co.uk) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Henry VIII tried divorce and beheading, so....
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Screw finding the sorcerer.  Find her husband and emasculate him! (Who do you think demanded a son?)
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mescalito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of sorcery is this?!?
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it was originally just trying to get a point across, but sometimes you have to....
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations! You're having an aneurysm!
 
bababa [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two-inch long nail, and it missed her brain? The x-ray and photo show that it was almost all the way in.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Well, it was originally just trying to get a point across, but sometimes you have to....


Must have been a guy - anything to get his end in
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. She'd already been nailed once.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bababa: Two-inch long nail, and it missed her brain? The x-ray and photo show that it was almost all the way in.


Your skull is mostly thicker than you'd figure, and there's gap between the skull and the brain unless the injury or something else is causing the brain to swell.  That's full of cerebro-spinal fluid and you have some membranes before you actually hit brain.  You have to go pretty far to actually penetrate the brain itself
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a lot of the newer practitioners do not realize is that, for most cases, you do not have to drive in a 16 penny spike or a even a usual rusty 10 penny nail that you might find in your garage. Pretty much any old nail will do, but you want to get one that is not galvanized. It has to be straight steel, and you don't even have to splurge for stainless.

If you wind up going just for a carpet tack or even brass brad, as one might use for some upholstered items, you want to drive that in, but leave a little bit of the tack head sticking out so that you can pry it out post-partum.

Of course, it helps to use a magnetic nail for obvious reasons. With all that hair up there, you want to be able to pass a refrigerator magnet over the area and go by feel, or a compass, or my favorite, a divining rod. If you leave enough of the nail head protruding, you can find it by touch.

And no screwing! After all, if the baby is coming, then you have already done enough of that!! Haha. A little witch doctor humor there.

Good luck, and let's be careful out there.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scientists have not disproven the hypothesis.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: You have to go pretty far to actually penetrate the brain itself


That's what SHE said!
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear it cures Covid too
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone is due for a beheading in Pakistan.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tackhead in the area!
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: bababa: Two-inch long nail, and it missed her brain? The x-ray and photo show that it was almost all the way in.

Your skull is mostly thicker than you'd figure, and there's gap between the skull and the brain unless the injury or something else is causing the brain to swell.  That's full of cerebro-spinal fluid and you have some membranes before you actually hit brain.  You have to go pretty far to actually penetrate the brain itself


also, in this case, it was a particularly small target
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Melvin Burkhart is The Human Blockhead
Youtube mu0cKL7g_vY
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just some anecdotal data here, but I didn't drive a nail into my head, and I fathered two daughters.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Disappointed the author never mentioned the gender of the baby.

I'm assuming it's early days, but are we yet at the point of just testing a foetus for chromosomes?
 
bababa [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's a girl, but the mother was already pregnant when the sorcerer hammered a nail into her head to ensure a boy.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
WhippingBoi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey, it worked for my mother... who prefers to be called g'nashbbbblltslmff now, by the way.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Disappointed the author never mentioned the gender of the baby.

I'm assuming it's early days, but are we yet at the point of just testing a foetus for chromosomes?


For a few years now, it's been possible to determine this via blood test from the mother.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

skybird659: Screw finding the sorcerer.  Find her husband and emasculate him! (Who do you think demanded a son?)


"In South Asia, a son is widely believed to offer better financial security to parents than daughters."


Blame a society that doesn't have social security or a pension system. Girls get sold off to become the property of their husbands, this leaves boys as the main source of income support when parents are too old to work. It's inevitable that boy children are going to be more sought after under those circumstances.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hope this lesson sinks in and she gets the point.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That only works if you're trying to steal Feruchemy or Allomancy.
Slypork
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lunkquill [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This faith healer should nail her head to a coffee table.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Sounds like someone is due for a beheading in Pakistan.


The faith healer, the doctors or the mother?

/the father is okay
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Half of the time this works if it doesn't kill the mother. That is better odds that most faith healers.  I bet when this happens and the mother dies it was because "the baby was a girl"
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I mean, nailing the mother is the correct way to get her to have a son.

The execution leaves something to be desired, though.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When the Piranha brothers nailed me head to a table, they only did it because I deserved it
 
