 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   FTC: "Hello, we're calling about your car extended warranty scam"   (cnn.com) divider line
9
    More: Hero, Pleading, illegal calls, American Vehicle Protection Corp. of Florida, affiliated people, Law, bumper warranties, Cause of action, Mitchell Roth  
•       •       •

453 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2022 at 6:30 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'bout freakin' time!
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
get a rope
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've been trying to get to humans, and more than once I've gotten "away from office" messages or "this line has been disconnected". You'd think Hilton would have a concern about someone using their name in a scam.
 
kitsuneymg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Put the under the jail.

But also, find the idiots that paid for these warrantees and gently place them in the care of someone with a brain.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah, one of 'em, and doubt it's the one that's been nagging me.

/They always leave a generic message about "your vehicles extended warranty.
//Nothing about the make/model.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Those were always funny for me, I drove a 25 yo car, and its "just come across her desk" that my warranty has expired.

I imagined "her desk" having a 1995 PC on it, and stacks and stacks of auto warranties from the mid 90s.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I had one call a month ago.

I, and in hindsight I feel bad, told her calmly and with certainty, that when she goes home she should take her life. :/

I got 20 calls the next day in retaliation, and had to block three numbers they were spoof calling from.

Otoh I hope she didn't kill herself. Otoh, fark thieves.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wish they would back off a bit. It's nice that my 1998 car suddenly has all those warranties, but at this time of year I need to be ready for calls telling me the IRS is going to arrest me.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ less than a minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.