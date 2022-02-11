 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Seattle mayor hosts a virtual townhall with group of landlords who are truly in desperate straits after not being able to evict anyone since 2020   (king5.com) divider line
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Won't someone think of the poor landlords?


/narrator: No, why would we want to do that?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been told that Seattle definitely needs way more homeless people.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Harrell is an ass.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
wickedragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Landlords are as much part of the system and caught by it as renters. And some people need to be evicted. If you don't want people to go homeless you should vote in politicians that help create social safety networks that keep people in housing. It shouldn't be on singular private citizens to do that by themselves. You set up a tax system that allows everyone in society to contribute what they can for the betterment of the whole.

So yes, as bad as some land lords are, they function within the system that everyone has voted for.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wickedragon: Landlords are as much part of the system and caught by it as renters. And some people need to be evicted. If you don't want people to go homeless you should vote in politicians that help create social safety networks that keep people in housing. It shouldn't be on singular private citizens to do that by themselves. You set up a tax system that allows everyone in society to contribute what they can for the betterment of the whole.

So yes, as bad as some land lords are, they function within the system that everyone has voted for.


I voted with my feet.  I had a quite reasonable landlord for 5 years.   I lived with the distaffbopper in a tiny but cheap 1 bedroom apartment.  And we saved our pennies for a down payment on an actual house.   We bought our house 24 years ago.
 
