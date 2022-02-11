 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Woman creates clone of Wordle to help teach and preserve the Comanche language, Facebook blocks her after deciding the Comanche language is too sexy   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I long for the day when people stop complaining about Facebook's outrage du jour and just stop using it altogether.  Stop asking why cancer makes you feel sick and cut the damn thing out.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Pick my most beautiful side" translated into Dutch is very NSFW.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: "Pick my most beautiful side" translated into Dutch is very NSFW.


You don't need the "beautiful." Just "Pick my team" is good enough.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr_Vimes: mistahtom: "Pick my most beautiful side" translated into Dutch is very NSFW.

You don't need the "beautiful." Just "Pick my team" is good enough.


That should be "Pick my side" (in the sense of a team)
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid autucurrect.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's bad because some non-English words kinda-sorta sound like "naughty" English words and Americans have the sense of humor of a 12yo?

Well, if that's the case

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stupid Facebook gives me an ulcer.
 
dryknife
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Endeavor to persevere
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: mistahtom: "Pick my most beautiful side" translated into Dutch is very NSFW.

You don't need the "beautiful." Just "Pick my team" is good enough.


"most beautiful" makes it NSFW'er
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Last week I got banned for posting "North American Scum" in response to a question asking what my favorite LCD Soundsystem track was.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meta deez nutz
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Okay, has someone been using the words for a creative writing exercise on Urban Dictionary?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Out of curiosity, what percentage of twitter posts are people complaining about facebook?
 
