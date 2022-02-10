 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Misfit Truckers: we get our money from GoFundMe..... GoFundMe: Not any more you don't..... Misfit Truckers: we get our money from GiveSendGo..... Ontario: Not any more you don't   (apnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Giggity, Canada, Windsor, Ontario, Border, Ontario, Federal government of the United States, Associated Press, Detroit River, Michigan  
•       •       •

132 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2022 at 3:40 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
GiveSendGo has recently put out a release saying they don't care what the Ontario government does, they aren't in Ontario.   The money will be delivered to the truckers groups.

It seems strange that a government wants to silence people by cutting off money donated to them.    We didn't do that to the protests in Seattle, that CHOP/CHAZ thing and they were actually murdering people there.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Here is a link   https://www.facebook.com/Givesendgo/posts/5462028423821754
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't listen to fecking. The truckers are in Canada, and the money can't get to them

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thorpe: Don't listen to fecking.


Way ahead of ya.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
GiveSendGo can keep collecting the money. They just can't send it to who they promise to send it to, lol.

GiveSendGo (out loud): "Send money for the truckers!"
GiveSendGo (quitet part): "We'll keep it."

Go for it, rubes!
 
Maladjusted Malcontent [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: thorpe: Don't listen to fecking.

Way ahead of ya.


Right behind ya
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

feckingmorons: GiveSendGo has recently put out a release saying they don't care what the Ontario government does, they aren't in Ontario.   The money will be delivered to the truckers groups.

It seems strange that a government wants to silence people by cutting off money donated to them.    We didn't do that to the protests in Seattle, that CHOP/CHAZ thing and they were actually murdering people there.


We do it to Al Qaeda and Russia.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moraned in the boobies.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: thorpe: Don't listen to fecking.

Way ahead of ya.


Ditto. Stopped reading that moron years ago.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When these fundraising sites were first set up, I'm sure they were thinking they would be used to help out with medical bills, student debt and the like.

I'm sure they didn't foresee rogue states using them to ferment discord and discontent in other states.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: It seems strange that a government wants to silence people by cutting off money donated to them.


What's strange about it?

If you are sending money to upset public order in another country, the other country is not going to take kindly to that.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The obvious solution is to use Coin to transfer value. Just a matter of getting someone up there to buy it off the people you send it to.

/keeps sounding like Japanese Pachniko gambling
//win a prize and take it across the street where they buy it from you
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not quite sure why every trucking insurance company out there hasn't dropped these assholes yet, causing them to lose their ability to drive their vehicles.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What exactly is the legal basis for Canada to dictate who a US company can send money to?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: What exactly is the legal basis for Canada to dictate who a US company can send money to?


The crime.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Not quite sure why every trucking insurance company out there hasn't dropped these assholes yet, causing them to lose their ability to drive their vehicles.


Same reason State Farm won't drop A-a-ron Rodgers, and why health insurance companies aren't combing facebook for accounts to drop. The less money they make, the more money someone else who doesn't care does. And unlike Nike or K-cups, you NEED insuramce to operate. Captive audience.

It would be like being a liberal libby liberson gun company. Have fun with your 3% market share while the morally blind have no problems taking in those facism dollars and looneys.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.