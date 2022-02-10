 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from yoga pants   (twitter.com) divider line
31
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Christians are obsessed with sex, the perverts.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess the Christian Sisters need their own brandy before someone is concerned about the sexual temptations they face.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Christians are obsessed with sex, the perverts.


To paraphrase Stephen Fry, only the obese and the anorexics are obsessed with food.

Dollars to donuts this same guy thinks atheists have no morals, because why would anyone be ethical without the threat of Hell?
 
ecor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about no.
I like yoga pants.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Satire? I hope. Can't scroll Twitter anymore because login requirements.

Whenever I see a cute woman in leggings I say thank god for yoga pants. Why can't everyone say that prayer?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like conservative religious men across all faiths, these guys are pushing oppressive policies because of their own weaknesses.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you are trying to recruit I am not sure banning T and A is the best choice. these people want to live in the dark ages. things have moved on. I would say 'get with the times' but since the religion is based on writings from sheep herders from 2000 years ago that seems unlikely.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yoga pants is a great search term on your favorite sites.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My takeaway from the chart in the tweet is that by roughly 2035-2040 there will be more religiously unaffiliated adults in the US than those who are religious.

I hope it doesn't take that long.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: if you are trying to recruit I am not sure banning T and A is the best choice. these people want to live in the dark ages. things have moved on. I would say 'get with the times' but since the religion is based on writings from sheep herders from 2000 years ago that seems unlikely.


I love that you think the sheep herders, not the men in power trying to keep that power, made up the religion.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: My takeaway from the chart in the tweet is that by roughly 2035-2040 there will be more religiously unaffiliated adults in the US than those who are religious.

I hope it doesn't take that long.


A bunch of them will still vote for the religious farkwits, though.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: My takeaway from the chart in the tweet is that by roughly 2035-2040 there will be more religiously unaffiliated adults in the US than those who are religious.

I hope it doesn't take that long.


See: xkcd Extrapolation
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The latest rage for Christian leisurewear is futanari bulges.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

KB202: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: My takeaway from the chart in the tweet is that by roughly 2035-2040 there will be more religiously unaffiliated adults in the US than those who are religious.

I hope it doesn't take that long.

See: xkcd Extrapolation


I know exactly the comic you are referencing, but the main thrust of it was that extrapolation based on limited data is dumb. This is not limited data. This is a long-term trend.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

KB202: chucknasty: if you are trying to recruit I am not sure banning T and A is the best choice. these people want to live in the dark ages. things have moved on. I would say 'get with the times' but since the religion is based on writings from sheep herders from 2000 years ago that seems unlikely.

I love that you think the sheep herders, not the men in power trying to keep that power, made up the religion.


the people in power were the Romans. I am not understanding your point. do you think the Romans wrote the Bible?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
im7.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Temptation of yoga pants? I don't understand. What might that look like?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Yes, truly the most abhorrent form in nature..

/Yoga Pants thread Fark user image
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What I see when I hear "bottoms"
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: [i.imgur.com image 850x950]


The real punchline of this comic is that the person in red pants with the pink shirt is a dude.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: KB202: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: My takeaway from the chart in the tweet is that by roughly 2035-2040 there will be more religiously unaffiliated adults in the US than those who are religious.

I hope it doesn't take that long.

See: xkcd Extrapolation

I know exactly the comic you are referencing, but the main thrust of it was that extrapolation based on limited data is dumb. This is not limited data. This is a long-term trend.


Long term would be at least 1000 years, for religious data. We've seen religion and rationalism moving up and down over and over.
 
KB202
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chucknasty: KB202: chucknasty: if you are trying to recruit I am not sure banning T and A is the best choice. these people want to live in the dark ages. things have moved on. I would say 'get with the times' but since the religion is based on writings from sheep herders from 2000 years ago that seems unlikely.

I love that you think the sheep herders, not the men in power trying to keep that power, made up the religion.

the people in power were the Romans. I am not understanding your point. do you think the Romans wrote the Bible?


Yes. That is exactly who created christianity. And they did it to retain and consolidate power as polytheism was losing support and the Roman state was losing power over people and land.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The real truth is that yoga pants are God's gift to ass men.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And leg men.

Fark user imageView Full Size


(And to our sisters who also appreciate feminine curves.)
 
starsrift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Parades are fun. Nothing wrong with a good parading.
 
evilskinnybroad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yoga pants don't lie.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh no. The horror.
 
bisi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

KB202: chucknasty: KB202: chucknasty: if you are trying to recruit I am not sure banning T and A is the best choice. these people want to live in the dark ages. things have moved on. I would say 'get with the times' but since the religion is based on writings from sheep herders from 2000 years ago that seems unlikely.

I love that you think the sheep herders, not the men in power trying to keep that power, made up the religion.

the people in power were the Romans. I am not understanding your point. do you think the Romans wrote the Bible?

Yes. That is exactly who created christianity. And they did it to retain and consolidate power as polytheism was losing support and the Roman state was losing power over people and land.


What are you even talking about?
The Romans spent the first 300 years literally trying to stomp out Christianity and only jumped on the Jesus train after it became clear that they can't stop the spread of the religion.
They did go all in after that, but they didn't create shiat.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Doesn't look like Rico' brother

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
