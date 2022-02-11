 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6ABC Philadelphia)   Apparently fire departments are open racists, just like the police   (6abc.com) divider line
42
    More: Obvious, African American, Racism, Delaware County, Pennsylvania, Black people, Race, Darby Township, Delaware County, Pennsylvania, Briarcliffe Fire Company Station, fun of Fanta Bility  
•       •       •

1369 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2022 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We need a constitutional amendment that restricts racists, misogynists, transphobes, and homophobes from holding any office or occupation where they could discriminate unfairly to protected minorities. They shouldn't be elected officials, Decision makes in government, supervisors in the private sector or government, police, fire personnel, teachers, or loan officers.

Anyone found to be bigoted against a protected minority group must be removed from their position within 30 days or the people responsible for removing them are fined $10,000 per day they remain.

/ fight me
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've heard Pennsylvania described (accurately) as Philadelphia and Pittsburgh with Alabama in between.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Goodwill gets firefighter fired.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: We need a constitutional amendment that restricts racists, misogynists, transphobes, and homophobes from holding any office or occupation where they could discriminate unfairly to protected minorities. They shouldn't be elected officials, Decision makes in government, supervisors in the private sector or government, police, fire personnel, teachers, or loan officers.

Anyone found to be bigoted against a protected minority group must be removed from their position within 30 days or the people responsible for removing them are fined $10,000 per day they remain.

/ fight me


But... I'm on your side
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how most white middle class people feel, they just don't usually say it out loud. "Too many blacks" is basically the white American slogan.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Anyone found to be bigoted against a protected minority anygroup must be removed from their position within 30 days or the people responsible for removing them are fined $10,000 per day they remain.


FTFY
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard a good number of stories about the toxicity of fire departments.
A lot of machismo and a lot of spare time.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were other disparaging comments about Black firefighters being lazy.

"They didn't do s___ there," one person said of Darby firefighters.

The absolute balls of a white fireman calling anyone else on the planet lazy.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: We need a constitutional amendment that restricts racists, misogynists, transphobes, and homophobes from holding any office or occupation where they could discriminate unfairly to protected minorities. They shouldn't be elected officials, Decision makes in government, supervisors in the private sector or government, police, fire personnel, teachers, or loan officers.

Anyone found to be bigoted against a protected minority group must be removed from their position within 30 days or the people responsible for removing them are fined $10,000 per day they remain.

/ fight me


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

I'll just leave this here. I'm on your side, but they'll just mask their words further. These guys just tripped up and thought they were in their safe space.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathtub Cynic: This is how most white middle class people feel, they just don't usually say it out loud. "Too many blacks" is basically the white American slogan.


You're a moron
 
bigdanc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathtub Cynic: This is how most white middle class people feel, they just don't usually say it out loud. "Too many blacks" is basically the white American slogan.


I meant your, to take the edge off a bit
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the town that made America famous.
The churches full and the kids all gone to hell.
Six traffic lights and seven cops and all the streets kept clean.
The supermarket and the drug store and the bars all doing well.
They were the folks that made America famous.
The local fire department stocked with shorthaired volunteers.
And on Saturday night while America boozes
The fire department showed dirty movies,
The lawyer and the grocer seeing their dreams
Come to life on the movie screens
While the plumber hopes that he won't be seen
As he tries to hide his fears and he wipes away his tears.
But something's burning somewhere. Does anybody care?
We were the kids that made America famous.
The kind of kids that long since drove our parents to despair.
We were lazy long hairs dropping out, lost confused, and copping out.
Convinced our futures were in doubt and trying not to care.
We lived in the house that made America famous.
It was a rundown slum, the shame of all the decent folks in town.
We hippies and some welfare cases,
Crowded families with coal black faces,
Cramped inside some cracked old boards,
The best that we all could afford
But still too nice for the rich landlord
To tear it down, and we could hear the sound
Of something burning somewhere. Is anybody there?
We all lived the life that made America famous.
The cops would make a point to shadow us around our town.
And we "love children" put a swastika on the bright red firehouse door.
America, the beautiful, it makes a body proud.
And then came the night that made America famous.
Was it carelessness or someone's sick idea of a joke?
In the tinderbox trap that we hippies lived in, someone struck a spark.
At first I thought I was dreaming,
Then I saw the first flames gleaming
And heard the sound of children screaming
Coming through the smoke. That's when the horror broke.
Something's burning somewhere. Does anybody care?
It was the fire that made America famous.
The sirens wailed and the firemen stumbled sleepy from their homes.
And the plumber yelled: "Come on let's go!"
But they saw what was burning and said: "Take it slow,
Let 'em sweat a little, they'll never know
And besides, we just cleaned the chrome."
Said the plumber: "Then I'm going alone."
He rolled on up in the fire truck
And raised the ladder to the ledge
Where me and my girl and a couple of kids
Were clinging like bats to the edge.
We staggered to salvation,
Collapsed on the street.
And I never thought that a fat man's face
Would ever look so sweet.
I shook his hand in the scene that made America famous
And a smile from the heart that made America great
We spent the rest of that night in the home of a man I'd never known before.
It's funny when you get that close, it's kind of hard to hate.
I went to sleep with the hope that made America famous.
I had the kind of a dream that maybe they're still trying to teach in school.
Of the America that made America famous... and
Of the people who just might understand
That how together, yes we can
Create a country better than
The one we have made of this land,
We have a choice to make each man
who dares to dream, reaching out his hand
A prophet or just a crazy God damn
Dreamer of a fool - yes a crazy fool
There's something burning somewhere.
Does anybody care?
Is anybody there?
Is anybody there?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: There were other disparaging comments about Black firefighters being lazy.

"They didn't do s___ there," one person said of Darby firefighters.

The absolute balls of a white fireman calling anyone else on the planet lazy.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Aw, the South Firestation! Isn't that the place where the black guys are lazy, and the white guys are just as lazy, but they're mad at the black guys for being so lazy?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abolish the fire departments.

Problem solved.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that wasn't exactly ambiguous.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: I've heard a good number of stories about the toxicity of fire departments.
A lot of machismo and a lot of spare time.


Yeah. I know a fair number of firefighters and the subtle and not so subtle racism thrown around is pretty gross. I've heard several variations of the Lemonjello/shiathead story before walking off and finding better people to talk to at parties.
 
Sad King Billy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: We need a constitutional amendment that restricts racists, misogynists, transphobes, and homophobes from holding any office or occupation where they could discriminate unfairly to protected minorities. They shouldn't be elected officials, Decision makes in government, supervisors in the private sector or government, police, fire personnel, teachers, or loan officers.

Anyone found to be bigoted against a protected minority group must be removed from their position within 30 days or the people responsible for removing them are fined $10,000 per day they remain.

/ fight me


I'm not sure we would have enough people left to run things.
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty much the same thing, but you need to be in slightly better shape as a fire fighter to be able to lug around a SCBA without keeling over from a coronary.
 
SummerOf69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And again, you see a clump of assholes who happen to be firefighters and of course, the headline is ALL FIREFIGHTERS.

Thanks, OP, for identifying yourself as an asshole who brands entire groups of people based on a few idiots.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CFitzsimmons: [Fark user image image 275x183]


"Some of those who hold hoses..."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact they were comfortable saying this out loud is evidence of how endemic the racism is in that station.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: We need a constitutional amendment that restricts racists, misogynists, transphobes, and homophobes from holding any office or occupation where they could discriminate unfairly to protected minorities. They shouldn't be elected officials, Decision makes in government, supervisors in the private sector or government, police, fire personnel, teachers, or loan officers.

Anyone found to be bigoted against a protected minority group must be removed from their position within 30 days or the people responsible for removing them are fined $10,000 per day they remain.

/ fight me


For this to work, we are gonna need an official government issued power stack scoring system.  Who wins in a TERF vs a TIRF face off?  If the TERF is a black woman born with a vagina, and the TIRF is a white womxn who still has her lady testicles?

I like where this is going.  We must demand the government codify the power stack rankings!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Birds of a feather.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
White male dominated groups are racist?  Thank goodness they are not misogynistic as well...
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I know someone who would not take these insults lightly.
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Here's a solution: Release their names publicly and let them live with the consequences of their actions.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At least firefighters don't get taxpayer-funded weapons and the privilege to use them with virtually no consequence.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well there were plenty of firefighters down south using their hoses on civil rights protestors, nothing new here. Racists exist in all professions on all levels, it's just the cops have been the most obvious about it.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: I've heard a good number of stories about the toxicity of fire departments.
A lot of machismo and a lot of spare time.


I heard they do lots of cocaine.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: This is how most white middle class people feel, they just don't usually say it out loud. "Too many blacks" is basically the white American slogan.


Maybe you're hanging out with the wrong people, because I don't know anyone who talks like that. I think I've met at most 3 or 4 in my entire lifetime and they were all from the WWII generation or earlier.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Bathtub Cynic: This is how most white middle class people feel, they just don't usually say it out loud. "Too many blacks" is basically the white American slogan.

Maybe you're hanging out with the wrong people, because I don't know anyone who talks like that. I think I've met at most 3 or 4 in my entire lifetime and they were all from the WWII generation or earlier.


You don't ever hear yourself talk?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Exluddite: I've heard Pennsylvania described (accurately) as Philadelphia and Pittsburgh with Alabama in between.


The central part of the state is sometimes called Pennsyltucky.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: MillionDollarMo: I've heard a good number of stories about the toxicity of fire departments.
A lot of machismo and a lot of spare time.

I heard they do lots of cocaine.


mostly they cheat on their wives.  a lot.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Anyone found to be bigoted against a protected minority anygroup must be removed from their position within 30 days or the people responsible for removing them are fined $10,000 per day they remain.

FTFY


Any group? That includes nazis, rapists, racists, etc.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's not cool, like that Denis Leary show.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Exluddite: I've heard Pennsylvania described (accurately) as Philadelphia and Pittsburgh with Alabama in between.

The central part of the state is sometimes called Pennsyltucky.


I've heard that as well.
Also, username checks out.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The fact they were comfortable saying this out loud is evidence of how endemic the racism is in that station.



This. That whole area is rotten to the core. That kind of racism is a whole damn lifestyle.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: I've heard a good number of stories about the toxicity of fire departments.
A lot of machismo and a lot of spare time.


That's by design, unfortunately.

Right wingers flock to careers where you are given almost unchecked authority (police, military, fire) and liberals tend to avoid those type of careers. When's the last time you've heard of a right wing social worker or a left wing law enforcement agency?

I'm not saying that they don't exist, but by and large, they are rarities.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hope nobody's house gets set on fire in the general area.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jake Havechek: MillionDollarMo: I've heard a good number of stories about the toxicity of fire departments.
A lot of machismo and a lot of spare time.

I heard they do lots of cocaine.


I did lots of cocaine in my misspent youth. Coke doesn't cause racism.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Made soda jokes about Fanta Bility but her mother issued a press release referring to her as a bubbly child.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.