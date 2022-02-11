 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sky.com)   Russians reportedly setting up field hospitals, moving blood supplies, and sending convoys of military police into Belarus and southern Russia. If these are exercises, what does the real thing look like?   (news.sky.com) divider line
47
    More: News, Russia, Ukraine, Ukrainians, Police, Russian language, Crimea, Kirill Mikhailo, Russian invasion of Ukraine  
•       •       •

483 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Feb 2022 at 7:31 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Put US forces in the Ukraine. If Putin attacks, drive to Moscow and hang him and all his oligarchs in Red Square.

Find all the internet bot farms and burn then to the ground.

/ convince me I'm wrong guy jpg
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SWIFT.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Real explosions.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good thing we have a tough on Russia president. Imagine if we had someone in office who only promised sanctions in retaliation for a full-fledged invasion. It would practically be an open invitation!

Oh..wait.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Put US forces in the Ukraine. If Putin attacks, drive to Moscow and hang him and all his oligarchs in Red Square.

Find all the internet bot farms and burn then to the ground.

/ convince me I'm wrong guy jpg


It's February.  In Russia.

/and I think the troll farms are in Vladivostok.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
at face value it looks more like Russia is about to eat up Belarus while squawking about Ukraine.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Put US forces in the Ukraine. If Putin attacks, drive to Moscow and hang him and all his oligarchs in Red Square.

Find all the internet bot farms and burn then to the ground.

/ convince me I'm wrong guy jpg


I'm going to need a primer on land wars in Asia.  If an (Eur)Asian country starts it, particularly the one that created the rule, do they get a positive modifier?
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Put US forces in the Ukraine. If Putin attacks, drive to Moscow and hang him and all his oligarchs in Red Square.

Find all the internet bot farms and burn then to the ground.

/ convince me I'm wrong guy jpg


Are you going to volunteer to be part of those armed forces in the Ukraine? Your answer might convince you one way or the other.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: at face value it looks more like Russia is about to eat up Belarus while squawking about Ukraine.


Pro-tip: at this point Belarus is a Russian client state anyway
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Time to get ready to take SWIFT action.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Good thing we have a tough on Russia president. Imagine if we had someone in office who only promised sanctions in retaliation for a full-fledged invasion. It would practically be an open invitation!

Oh..wait.


You're welcome to make suggestions that don't involve sanctions but also avoids retaliation and loss of life.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Put US forces in the Ukraine. If Putin attacks, drive to Moscow and hang him and all his oligarchs in Red Square.

Find all the internet bot farms and burn then to the ground.

/ convince me I'm wrong guy jpg


The attempt to do that would start WW3.

I don't think Putin will do it.  He wants to see how far he can push things, he may have been hoping that a false-flag Ukraine "attack"  would work, but we outed him on that. So all's that's left is sabre rattling and shield thumping.
 
NEDM
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bondith: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Put US forces in the Ukraine. If Putin attacks, drive to Moscow and hang him and all his oligarchs in Red Square.

Find all the internet bot farms and burn then to the ground.

/ convince me I'm wrong guy jpg

It's February.  In Russia.

/and I think the troll farms are in Vladivostok.


You want to invade Russia in winter if you have a mechanized army.  The Russian soil turns into glue-like MUD in the spring.

/also the Wehrmacht had lmao-tier logistics, so their troops didn't have winter weather gear worth a shiat distributed to them despite literal years of lead time to get it made and distributed
//the American military has a *slightly* better logistical situation than the Wehrmacht.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bostonguy: SWIFT.


Becky
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: You're welcome to make suggestions that don't involve sanctions but also avoids retaliation and loss of life.


Loss of whose life? If some invading Russians end up dead for their belligerence the world isn't going to shed a lot of tears. Personally I would have stood by the Budapest Memorandum from the start and explain that we, like Russia, have sworn to protect the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and if that is threatened and they ask for help, we will oblige, the same as we would expect Russia to do if one of Ukraine's western neighbours invaded.

Moot point now. People have brushed aside Biden's weak, wish-washy approach to Russia for over a year, and now we see the consequences.
 
shamen123
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NEDM: Bondith: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Put US forces in the Ukraine. If Putin attacks, drive to Moscow and hang him and all his oligarchs in Red Square.

Find all the internet bot farms and burn then to the ground.

/ convince me I'm wrong guy jpg

It's February.  In Russia.

/and I think the troll farms are in Vladivostok.

You want to invade Russia in winter if you have a mechanized army.  The Russian soil turns into glue-like MUD in the spring.

/also the Wehrmacht had lmao-tier logistics, so their troops didn't have winter weather gear worth a shiat distributed to them despite literal years of lead time to get it made and distributed
//the American military has a *slightly* better logistical situation than the Wehrmacht.


You assume he's not gone nuts and feels he is on some divine mission to reunite the motherland before he croaks
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I wonder how much money this tantrum is costing them.

/ Also...they can't admit that it was all just a bluff to see how Biden would react.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
they are just getting ready for Spring Break 2022
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My current deployment availability band: April - Sep '22.
(chuckles)
I'm in danger!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We've said we won't even intervene to rescue Americans, but asked the Russians to treat those Americans nicely if they encounter them.  If that's not an invitation to come visit Paris in the spring, I don't know what is.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Put US forces in the Ukraine. If Putin attacks, drive to Moscow and hang him and all his oligarchs in Red Square.

Find all the internet bot farms and burn then to the ground.

/ convince me I'm wrong guy jpg


No boots on the ground.  Only nukes.

No more forever wars.  Finish wars as fast as possible and eliminate the entirety of the enemy country.  No prisoners.  No surrender.  No letting them hold a grudge.  Total and absolute extermination.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Putin is past the sunken cost fallacy point- he has to invade Ukraine. If he pulls back all of his forces without a tangible "concession" from NATO (which is not going to happen), he would have expended a lot of money and deployed the military for absolutely nothing, and with his limpid economy that's going to piss off the Oligarchs really in charge of Russia.

What's going to happen is Putin's weeks of gaslighting the west with "it's just an exercise" is going to turn into righteous anger when he invades Ukraine, especially when a Ukrainian government in exile manifests itself in Warsaw, London or Washington.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: No boots on the ground. Only nukes.

No more forever wars. Finish wars as fast as possible and eliminate the entirety of the enemy country. No prisoners. No surrender. No letting them hold a grudge. Total and absolute extermination.


In this economy?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have been to the derposphere!

I see a few posts by deplorables that support the US, but there are far too many "Americans" cheering on Russia and Putin.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Put US forces in the Ukraine. If Putin attacks, drive to Moscow and hang him and all his oligarchs in Red Square.

Find all the internet bot farms and burn then to the ground.

/ convince me I'm wrong guy jpg

No boots on the ground.  Only nukes.

No more forever wars.  Finish wars as fast as possible and eliminate the entirety of the enemy country.  No prisoners.  No surrender.  No letting them hold a grudge.  Total and absolute extermination.


And then the oral sex!
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Good thing we have a tough on Russia president. Imagine if we had someone in office who only promised sanctions in retaliation for a full-fledged invasion. It would practically be an open invitation!

Oh..wait.


Once again, the guy with Trump on his breath tries to criticize Joe Biden. Weak.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I wonder how much money this tantrum is costing them.

/ Also...they can't admit that it was all just a bluff to see how Biden would react.


This isn't North Korea making empty rumblings to get attention. Putin's made no secret of his desire to invade the Ukraine, but he doesn't want organized pushback from the international community, so every few years he tests the waters and gauges how serious he thinks the response might be.

Guaranteed there's a lot of aggressive private communications going on between the world's governments, and whichever way things land, we'll probably never hear the full details why Russia was ultimately encouraged or discouraged in their plans.
 
J. Boone Pickens
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sure is nice and warm in Kyiv this week. Be a shame if early spring-like weather saves us from WW3.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They're just getting ready to start filming the Russian version of M*A*S*H.  Don't worry about it.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Put US forces in the Ukraine. If Putin attacks, drive to Moscow and hang him and all his oligarchs in Red Square.

Find all the internet bot farms and burn then to the ground.

/ convince me I'm wrong guy jpg

No boots on the ground.  Only nukes.

No more forever wars.  Finish wars as fast as possible and eliminate the entirety of the enemy country.  No prisoners.  No surrender.  No letting them hold a grudge.  Total and absolute extermination.


OK they have nukes too.  So you're just advocating Apocalypse?

/bring on Thunderdome?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: AmbassadorBooze: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Put US forces in the Ukraine. If Putin attacks, drive to Moscow and hang him and all his oligarchs in Red Square.

Find all the internet bot farms and burn then to the ground.

/ convince me I'm wrong guy jpg

No boots on the ground.  Only nukes.

No more forever wars.  Finish wars as fast as possible and eliminate the entirety of the enemy country.  No prisoners.  No surrender.  No letting them hold a grudge.  Total and absolute extermination.

OK they have nukes too.  So you're just advocating Apocalypse?

/bring on Thunderdome?


Fark user imageView Full Size


I iz ready!
 
Netrngr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Put US forces in the Ukraine. If Putin attacks, drive to Moscow and hang him and all his oligarchs in Red Square.

Find all the internet bot farms and burn then to the ground.

/ convince me I'm wrong guy jpg


You wanna know how we can tell you've never seen combat without you telling us you've never seen combat? Just in case you weren't aware, Russia has some pretty well equipped forces and no matter how many US forces you send to the Ukraine If Russia wants to invade there isn't a whole lot you can do to stop them. Us having an ocean between the battlefield and our supply depots  when they dont pretty much assures we would lose. Russia isn't like Iraq wherein the Russian tanks and weapons they had were decommissioned surplus. They have the top of the heap stuff that they produce.
It really doesn't matter all that much as its probably just what they say it is. We stage much larger exercises several times a year we just have the advantage of not having smaller countries around us and usually do it in the deserts not anywhere close to a sovereign countries borders.
When they cross the border let us know and then we can look at sending troops in if need be and we wont be alone.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Watching Putin calmly and publicly preparing to invade Ukraine while the rest of the world looks on and whispers to each other "He wouldn't DARE!" reminds me of watching Republicans around America calmly and publicly cheating, gerrymandering and threatening their way back into power while the Democrats look on and whisper to each to each other about how all the cheating, gerrymandering and threats are going to make Republicans look bad.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Put US forces in the Ukraine. If Putin attacks, drive to Moscow and hang him and all his oligarchs in Red Square.

Find all the internet bot farms and burn then to the ground.

/ convince me I'm wrong guy jpg

You wanna know how we can tell you've never seen combat without you telling us you've never seen combat? Just in case you weren't aware, Russia has some pretty well equipped forces and no matter how many US forces you send to the Ukraine If Russia wants to invade there isn't a whole lot you can do to stop them. Us having an ocean between the battlefield and our supply depots  when they dont pretty much assures we would lose. Russia isn't like Iraq wherein the Russian tanks and weapons they had were decommissioned surplus. They have the top of the heap stuff that they produce.
It really doesn't matter all that much as its probably just what they say it is. We stage much larger exercises several times a year we just have the advantage of not having smaller countries around us and usually do it in the deserts not anywhere close to a sovereign countries borders.
When they cross the border let us know and then we can look at sending troops in if need be and we wont be alone.


This is true, but that's also a big reason why we've spent an enormous amount of time and money over the last 80 years building bases and supply depots in Europe.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NEDM: You want to invade Russia in winter if you have a mechanized army.  The Russian soil turns into glue-like MUD in the spring.


RUSSIAN ROAD - w/ English Lyrics
Youtube 7DljgSrTbNE
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: AmbassadorBooze: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Put US forces in the Ukraine. If Putin attacks, drive to Moscow and hang him and all his oligarchs in Red Square.

Find all the internet bot farms and burn then to the ground.

/ convince me I'm wrong guy jpg

No boots on the ground.  Only nukes.

No more forever wars.  Finish wars as fast as possible and eliminate the entirety of the enemy country.  No prisoners.  No surrender.  No letting them hold a grudge.  Total and absolute extermination.

OK they have nukes too.  So you're just advocating Apocalypse?

/bring on Thunderdome?


I prefer  apocalypse to just rolling over and letting Russia take whatever it wants.

Maybe others enjoy Putin using their holes for his pleasure.  Maybe others are like trump and want Putin's hookers pissing in their mouths.  I don't have that kink.

Either let Putin take Ukraine, or nuke Russia.  No boots on the ground and no forever wars.  Just one final war that is over quickly.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Put US forces in the Ukraine. If Putin attacks, drive to Moscow and hang him and all his oligarchs in Red Square.

Find all the internet bot farms and burn then to the ground.

/ convince me I'm wrong guy jpg


I usually disagree with you.  But, this is not a bad idea.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NEDM: Bondith: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Put US forces in the Ukraine. If Putin attacks, drive to Moscow and hang him and all his oligarchs in Red Square.

Find all the internet bot farms and burn then to the ground.

/ convince me I'm wrong guy jpg

It's February.  In Russia.

/and I think the troll farms are in Vladivostok.

You want to invade Russia in winter if you have a mechanized army.  The Russian soil turns into glue-like MUD in the spring.

/also the Wehrmacht had lmao-tier logistics, so their troops didn't have winter weather gear worth a shiat distributed to them despite literal years of lead time to get it made and distributed
//the American military has a *slightly* better logistical situation than the Wehrmacht.


True but having an ocean between our supply depots and the Ukraine puts us in a really bad spot. Its not like we have had the time to build a stockpile like we did in Desert Storm. There was a pretty decent lead up to that conflict and we had a nation that allowed us to create a huge depot level supply system there before we rolled out. If Russia saw us building forces it wouldn't take much to come in and stop that shiat cold.
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Russians reportedly setting up field hospitals

Not impressed until I see Sally Kellerman in a tent shower and Jamie Farr in a dress.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: brainlordmesomorph: AmbassadorBooze: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Put US forces in the Ukraine. If Putin attacks, drive to Moscow and hang him and all his oligarchs in Red Square.

Find all the internet bot farms and burn then to the ground.

/ convince me I'm wrong guy jpg

No boots on the ground.  Only nukes.

No more forever wars.  Finish wars as fast as possible and eliminate the entirety of the enemy country.  No prisoners.  No surrender.  No letting them hold a grudge.  Total and absolute extermination.

OK they have nukes too.  So you're just advocating Apocalypse?

/bring on Thunderdome?

I prefer  apocalypse to just rolling over and letting Russia take whatever it wants.

Maybe others enjoy Putin using their holes for his pleasure.  Maybe others are like trump and want Putin's hookers pissing in their mouths.  I don't have that kink.

Either let Putin take Ukraine, or nuke Russia.  No boots on the ground and no forever wars.  Just one final war that is over quickly.


Username checks out. I think you may have hit the bottle a bit early there, Ambassador...

/jokes
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Netrngr: NEDM: Bondith: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Put US forces in the Ukraine. If Putin attacks, drive to Moscow and hang him and all his oligarchs in Red Square.

Find all the internet bot farms and burn then to the ground.

/ convince me I'm wrong guy jpg

It's February.  In Russia.

/and I think the troll farms are in Vladivostok.

You want to invade Russia in winter if you have a mechanized army.  The Russian soil turns into glue-like MUD in the spring.

/also the Wehrmacht had lmao-tier logistics, so their troops didn't have winter weather gear worth a shiat distributed to them despite literal years of lead time to get it made and distributed
//the American military has a *slightly* better logistical situation than the Wehrmacht.

True but having an ocean between our supply depots and the Ukraine puts us in a really bad spot. Its not like we have had the time to build a stockpile like we did in Desert Storm. There was a pretty decent lead up to that conflict and we had a nation that allowed us to create a huge depot level supply system there before we rolled out. If Russia saw us building forces it wouldn't take much to come in and stop that shiat cold.


Yeah, there are definitely no allied military bases in Europe...
 
NEDM
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Netrngr: NEDM: Bondith: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Put US forces in the Ukraine. If Putin attacks, drive to Moscow and hang him and all his oligarchs in Red Square.

Find all the internet bot farms and burn then to the ground.

/ convince me I'm wrong guy jpg

It's February.  In Russia.

/and I think the troll farms are in Vladivostok.

You want to invade Russia in winter if you have a mechanized army.  The Russian soil turns into glue-like MUD in the spring.

/also the Wehrmacht had lmao-tier logistics, so their troops didn't have winter weather gear worth a shiat distributed to them despite literal years of lead time to get it made and distributed
//the American military has a *slightly* better logistical situation than the Wehrmacht.

True but having an ocean between our supply depots and the Ukraine puts us in a really bad spot. Its not like we have had the time to build a stockpile like we did in Desert Storm. There was a pretty decent lead up to that conflict and we had a nation that allowed us to create a huge depot level supply system there before we rolled out. If Russia saw us building forces it wouldn't take much to come in and stop that shiat cold.


And how are they gonna stop us?  The Soviet-era submarine force is a farking joke, comrade.  Most of it can't leave the farking dock anymore.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NEDM: Netrngr: NEDM: Bondith: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Put US forces in the Ukraine. If Putin attacks, drive to Moscow and hang him and all his oligarchs in Red Square.

Find all the internet bot farms and burn then to the ground.

/ convince me I'm wrong guy jpg

It's February.  In Russia.

/and I think the troll farms are in Vladivostok.

You want to invade Russia in winter if you have a mechanized army.  The Russian soil turns into glue-like MUD in the spring.

/also the Wehrmacht had lmao-tier logistics, so their troops didn't have winter weather gear worth a shiat distributed to them despite literal years of lead time to get it made and distributed
//the American military has a *slightly* better logistical situation than the Wehrmacht.

True but having an ocean between our supply depots and the Ukraine puts us in a really bad spot. Its not like we have had the time to build a stockpile like we did in Desert Storm. There was a pretty decent lead up to that conflict and we had a nation that allowed us to create a huge depot level supply system there before we rolled out. If Russia saw us building forces it wouldn't take much to come in and stop that shiat cold.

And how are they gonna stop us?  The Soviet-era submarine force is a farking joke, comrade.  Most of it can't leave the farking dock anymore.


Oh I don't know, nukes? That's the problem. Only 10% of their warheads have to work for world to end. It would fix global warming, thought, so I guess we have that going for us.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Put US forces in the Ukraine. If Putin attacks, drive to Moscow and hang him and all his oligarchs in Red Square.

Find all the internet bot farms and burn then to the ground.

/ convince me I'm wrong guy jpg


lol. Internet Tough Guy in the boobies.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.