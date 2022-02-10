 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Ottawa soup kitchen that got roughed up by surly honkers wants to give a big thank you to everyone around the world who helped raise $750K to fight homelessness. Farkers had their hand in that too. Good on ya, eh   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wants to bet the trucktar*s biatched about the quality of the food they demanded?
 
dickrickulous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you everyone
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Who wants to bet the trucktar*s biatched about the quality of the food they demanded?


They weren't very cool.  What's cool though is how people rallied behind the charity.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for those kids the truckers dragged along.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Surly Honkers is the name of my post-apocalyptic punk Flock of Seagulls cover band.
 
Dijon Ketchup [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Surly Honkers is the name of my post-apocalyptic punk Flock of Seagulls cover band.


*applause*
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Canadian truckers are Samoan?
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We kicked in. I'm from Ottawa, and the Shepherds do good work.
 
