 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Peoria Journal Star)   Missing Peoria man found in dugout at baseball field. No foul play is expected   (pjstar.com) divider line
10
    More: Strange, Death, Autopsy, Peoria man, foul play, murder charge, back story, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, Suicide  
•       •       •

364 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2022 at 10:28 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Died while outside of exposure? Sounds like he would have been safe at home.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Some folks took the universal designated hitter decision really hard.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You benchwarmers have ONE job.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dead in a baseball dugout? I guess you could say he didn't play in Peoria.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: Died while outside of exposure? Sounds like he would have been safe at home.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Dead in a baseball dugout? I guess you could say he didn't play in Peoria.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But will it play in Peo... Oh.

/What was the flower address again?
 
invictus2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The other day, I was so desperate for a beer I snuck into the football stadium baseball field and ate the dirt under the bleachers.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size

/dementia or drunk/high
 
chewynathan2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A league of his own.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.