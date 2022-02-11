 Skip to content
(KVUE Austin)   $peed limit$ decrea$e throughout Au$tin due to $afety concern$   (kvue.com) divider line
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice try subby. Traffic is so bad here that actually making it up to the posted limit is kind of a minor miracle.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you do a little to time the lights then people are rewarded for going the right speed, rather than trying to make the next light before it turns and wham we have an accident because of speeding and light running brought on by the maddeningly counter-timed lights.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Austin trifecta in play?
 
Valter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JammerJim: Nice try subby. Traffic is so bad here that actually making it up to the posted limit is kind of a minor miracle.


I feel the same way where I live. There technically are speed limit signs. But they are irrelevant. I can't go that fast when people in front of me are, well, in front of me.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Vision Zero is about not murdering pedestrians
 
137 Is An Excellent Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Austin is also home to the only 85mph speed limits in the country too. Take of two cities with that one.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We're lucky to get above 45mph anywhere up here in Fairbanks. The borough has been working their asses off but the roads are really bad right now.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And this is why you invest in a good radar detector. So you get to keep more $ for yourself, instead of padding Barney Fife's monthly quota.  ;)
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: And this is why you invest in a good radar detector. So you get to keep more $ for yourself, instead of padding Barney Fife's monthly quota.  ;)


Hey, he only had one bullet. Maybe he's just trying to fund the dept. for five more.
 
