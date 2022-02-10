 Skip to content
(Fox 7 Austin)   Turns out the city of Austin boiled their water for no particular reason   (fox7austin.com) divider line
    Followup, Water pollution, Drinking water, Water, Water purification, water bottles, Boiling, drinking water, citywide boil notice  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's like saying you wore your seatbelt for no particular reason because you didn't get in a wreck.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Austin Water routinely tests drinking water quality in accordance with federal and state rules"

I thought you were against federal mandates.  Make up your mind.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That's like saying you wore your seatbelt for no particular reason because you didn't get in a wreck.


This is America. Caution is for euro-gheys.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The majority of boil water advisories are for water that isn't actually contaminated. They're issued because conditions exist that have the potential for introduction of bacteria.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: "Austin Water routinely tests drinking water quality in accordance with federal and state rules"

I thought you were against federal mandates.  Make up your mind.


You don't know that much Austin, do you...
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better safe than sorry
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That's like saying you wore your seatbelt for no particular reason because you didn't get in a wreck.


Insurance is a scam!

/once met someone that truly believed this
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: C18H27NO3: "Austin Water routinely tests drinking water quality in accordance with federal and state rules"

I thought you were against federal mandates.  Make up your mind.

You don't know that much Austin, do you...


You're right, tons of man-dates there, even special bars where men can go on dates with men
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheDirtyNacho: edmo: That's like saying you wore your seatbelt for no particular reason because you didn't get in a wreck.

Insurance is a scam!

/once met someone that truly believed this


A lot of insurance is a scam. You just don't know it until you try to file a claim.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: C18H27NO3: "Austin Water routinely tests drinking water quality in accordance with federal and state rules"

I thought you were against federal mandates.  Make up your mind.

You don't know that much Austin, do you...


Since it's Austin, it must be artisan, organic, small-batch boiled water!
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That's like saying you wore your seatbelt for no particular reason because you didn't get in a wreck.


It's more like when your crazy aunt says she had a premonition and that you should drive next Tuesday, and you don't
 
roydrj
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: "Austin Water routinely tests drinking water quality in accordance with federal and state rules"

I thought you were against federal mandates.  Make up your mind.


You don't know that much Austin, do you...

I agree, but unfortunately we have

Greg Abbott
Ken Paxton
Ted "CanCun" Cruz
Etc, who all need a refund from whatever educational system they went thru, because the system failed.

So lets keep the general population scared of the boggy man.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got your turbidity right here.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Peter von Nostrand: C18H27NO3: "Austin Water routinely tests drinking water quality in accordance with federal and state rules"

I thought you were against federal mandates.  Make up your mind.

You don't know that much Austin, do you...

You're right, tons of man-dates there, even special bars where men can go on dates with men


fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
