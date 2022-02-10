 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Most of the time mirages in the desert look like reflections in water, but today Phoenix experienced a rare Mirage that looked like a flaming ball of wreckage   (azfamily.com) divider line
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's okay; it'll just rise from the flames, reborn.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I see those things flying over me at least once a month.  Private enterprise really likes the Mirage.
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Let me guess... ATAC?

*clicks link*

Yep, ATAC
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If it was a Mirage, maybe it really didn't happen.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A French plane just gave up in the middle of flight?
/Yeah, yeah, I know who makes the F-35 but that's not relevant to this particular dissing.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: A French plane just gave up in the middle of flight?
/Yeah, yeah, I know who makes the F-35 but that's not relevant to this particular dissing.


What do ya want out of a combat aircraft at least 30 years old?  At least the ejection seat (presumably) worked!

/I laughed at your joke
//OMG BIGOTRY
 
Biledriver
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What was the Biden Presidency doing in Phoenix?
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: What was the Biden Presidency doing in Phoenix?


Even as a trumper I have to go "boo!  Your joke sucks."
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You know what I love? Private companies with combat aircraft from around the world piloted by highly qualified pilots.

I see absolutely no way that this could be a long ploy for something really bad, or taken over through a corporate buyout or something like that.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: What was the Biden Presidency doing in Phoenix?


Ice Cream Bunny: Hurr Hurr Hurr
Youtube Umezn9sD2cY
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: You know what I love? Private companies with combat aircraft from around the world piloted by highly qualified pilots.

I see absolutely no way that this could be a long ploy for something really bad, or taken over through a corporate buyout or something like that.


Not gonna lie, if I had to suffer through it, I'd rather the cyberpunk dystopia where you get to do drugs and go to raves and have virtual sex w/ robots, rather than the more likely Mad Max burnt out desert dystopia. I get sunburned easily.
 
TWolfJaeger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: You know what I love? Private companies with combat aircraft from around the world piloted by highly qualified pilots.

I see absolutely no way that this could be a long ploy for something really bad, or taken over through a corporate buyout or something like that.


They'd have to stop putting them in the dirt for anything nefarious to happen.

The maintenance culture at most of these privatized adversary air combat training companies is pretty farking dismal.

/looking right the fark at you, Draken.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh my
It's a mirage
Telling ya all it's a -
 
