 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHDH Boston)   ♫ And, how can you mend a broken heart? How can you stop the rain from falling down? How can a loser ever win? Please help me mend my broken heart and let me live again ♫ Welcome to Caturday   (whdh.com) divider line
355
    More: Caturday, Heart, MSPCA-Angell, Copyright, 10-week-old kitten, Sunbeam Television, short period of time, Medicine, WHDH-TV  
•       •       •

273 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 12 Feb 2022 at 8:00 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



355 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
That's what was wrong with TinyKitten's Nano, well that and a bunch of other things :(

My Mr. Spot has a broken heart. Doctors said nothing can really do for it other than to let him live life to the fullest. So he does.

We also had a cat at the shelter that had a bad heart. She was a favorite of all of the med staff and the specialists told us she wouldn't make it to 1 year. She passed away when she was about 7 months old. Several of us got her paw print when she passed. I'm getting it tattooed on me on President's Day.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: That's what was wrong with TinyKitten's Nano, well that and a bunch of other things :(

My Mr. Spot has a broken heart. Doctors said nothing can really do for it other than to let him live life to the fullest. So he does.

We also had a cat at the shelter that had a bad heart. She was a favorite of all of the med staff and the specialists told us she wouldn't make it to 1 year. She passed away when she was about 7 months old. Several of us got her paw print when she passed. I'm getting it tattooed on me on President's Day.


I thought that was what Nano had, too.  I'm sorry about Mr. Spot.  :(
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: That's what was wrong with TinyKitten's Nano, well that and a bunch of other things :(

My Mr. Spot has a broken heart. Doctors said nothing can really do for it other than to let him live life to the fullest. So he does.

We also had a cat at the shelter that had a bad heart. She was a favorite of all of the med staff and the specialists told us she wouldn't make it to 1 year. She passed away when she was about 7 months old. Several of us got her paw print when she passed. I'm getting it tattooed on me on President's Day.


virtual hug sent your way
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Our late cat Chloe had a bad heart. She was a lovable lunkhead who could eat us out of house and home. We got her from a shelter along with her buddy Breena, a blind cat. No one wanted them. Breena is still with us. Her blindness doesn't get in her way at all. She gets around like a champ. Chloe died a few years ago when she was about six years old from a heart attack. We miss her very much. Here she is with Breena. Chloe on the left and Breena on the right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Meriwether might wake up in time to celebrate Caturday. :)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: That's what was wrong with TinyKitten's Nano, well that and a bunch of other things :(

My Mr. Spot has a broken heart. Doctors said nothing can really do for it other than to let him live life to the fullest. So he does.

We also had a cat at the shelter that had a bad heart. She was a favorite of all of the med staff and the specialists told us she wouldn't make it to 1 year. She passed away when she was about 7 months old. Several of us got her paw print when she passed. I'm getting it tattooed on me on President's Day.


Sweet Nano had so very many things wrong with him, but I'm thankful he lived out his final days in the loving care of the wonderful folks at TK.  He knew love and comfort, if even so briefly, instead of crossing the RB cold and alone.  And he saved his family too!

I hope he's romping with Grandpa Mason across the RB!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: That's what was wrong with TinyKitten's Nano, well that and a bunch of other things :(

My Mr. Spot has a broken heart. Doctors said nothing can really do for it other than to let him live life to the fullest. So he does.

We also had a cat at the shelter that had a bad heart. She was a favorite of all of the med staff and the specialists told us she wouldn't make it to 1 year. She passed away when she was about 7 months old. Several of us got her paw print when she passed. I'm getting it tattooed on me on President's Day.


That is a nice tribute. Not a huge fan of ink, but every once in a while I see something that is tempting..at the emergency vet a gal had a cat outline on the underside of her wrist. It was lovely, and I wish I had asked her where she got it. But too busy saving Eli
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
DLCyou still rock!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well good news my friend is recovering from her hystogirlthing and she hates me a lot for making her laugh during her recovery, I am a very awful friend. :) She is sore from the operation but the intense pain is gone and she feels great other than that, I am sure the drugs have helped a lot there. I am just glad she has been sleeping a lot, talked to her a little today and she said she was going back to bed and have not heard from her since, wish I could sleep like that!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Billy Yoewl-

dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Say hello to Mimi. She loves to play "Catch daddy's fingers."
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
scontent.fman4-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

FatherChaos: [Fark user image 850x637]

Say hello to Mimi. She loves to play "Catch daddy's fingers."


Hai Mimi!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

FatherChaos: [Fark user image 850x637]

Say hello to Mimi. She loves to play "Catch daddy's fingers."


Welcome to the Clowder, what cookies did you bring?
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Well good news my friend is recovering from her hystogirlthing and she hates me a lot for making her laugh during her recovery, I am a very awful friend. :) She is sore from the operation but the intense pain is gone and she feels great other than that, I am sure the drugs have helped a lot there. I am just glad she has been sleeping a lot, talked to her a little today and she said she was going back to bed and have not heard from her since, wish I could sleep like that!
[Fark user image 600x450]


You are a fine friend. Glad she is doing well. You can tell her she is now a Hyster-Sister! And yes, there is a group by that name. Making her laugh is a fine thing.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The Boyz are all happie!!!  We're having Tuna Noodle Casserole for dinner, that means TUNAZ WATER!!!

Happie Boyz!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


/We were going to do this Monday so the Birthday Boyz got something special but we ended up eating leftovers.
//They knew it was tuna before we even opened the cans!
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Got to see my nephew last night... Chauncey was pretending to be good ;)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I think I heard something...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Pondering a difficult puzzle tonight; should I get a haircut this weekend, or wait until the weather warms up?
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I got a package from Chewy today.  I didn't order anything.  I opened it and this is what I found.  A painting of Louie.  Yes, I feared up.    I removed his photo from my account when he passed away in November.   They must have pulled it before it was removed or from the archives.

I love it!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

I got a package from Chewy today.  I didn't order anything.  I opened it and this is what I found.  A painting of Louie.  Yes, I feared up.    I removed his photo from my account when he passed away in November.   They must have pulled it before it was removed or from the archives.

I love it!!


That is pawesome!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Got to see my nephew last night... Chauncey was pretending to be good ;)

[Fark user image 425x566]


What a cutie!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

I got a package from Chewy today.  I didn't order anything.  I opened it and this is what I found.  A painting of Louie.  Yes, I feared up.    I removed his photo from my account when he passed away in November.   They must have pulled it before it was removed or from the archives.

I love it!!


Wow...that's really nice.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Well, it's Thirsty Thursday and time for cat videos.

First up, mama cat gives a course of instruction in how to cat...
Mom cat talking to her kittens
Youtube c36u4zTb05E
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Well good news my friend is recovering from her hystogirlthing and she hates me a lot for making her laugh during her recovery, I am a very awful friend. :) She is sore from the operation but the intense pain is gone and she feels great other than that, I am sure the drugs have helped a lot there. I am just glad she has been sleeping a lot, talked to her a little today and she said she was going back to bed and have not heard from her since, wish I could sleep like that!
[Fark user image 600x450]


♥♥
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The feline equivalent of Statler and Waldorf...
The two talking cats
Youtube z3U0udLH974
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

I Ate Shergar: [scontent.fman4-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 700x703]


It's the delivery menu :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Pondering a difficult puzzle tonight; should I get a haircut this weekend, or wait until the weather warms up?


It depends on how long your hair is
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
PM Magazine story about a cat and his crow...
Bob Austin, PM Magazine - My Cat Has a Pet Crow
Youtube zoaEVizY8Ic
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Pondering a difficult puzzle tonight; should I get a haircut this weekend, or wait until the weather warms up?

It depends on how long your hair is


Long enough to be an inconvenience.  But also long enough to keep me warm during the occasional cold snaps around here.
 
macgregor666 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My new boy! Pick him up Saturday. So looking forward to it!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Pondering a difficult puzzle tonight; should I get a haircut this weekend, or wait until the weather warms up?

It depends on how long your hair is

Long enough to be an inconvenience.  But also long enough to keep me warm during the occasional cold snaps around here.


Well it's colder there than here, but it's not warm. I just had my hair cut off and the longest part is maybe half inch long. The sides and back are shaved essentially i.e. trimmed very short. So I don't think I am the one to answer that except that I would do it.
 
Displayed 50 of 355 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.