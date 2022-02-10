 Skip to content
(CBC)   Quick rich scheme: Make a fake GoFundMe to support the truckers and pocket the money before it's outlawed
49
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So a sovereign state is edging toward making that illegal while Tuckwad and friends think it's freedom on ice.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All protests, or just ones they don't like?

/I don't like, just asking.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, it's just GoFundMe...

https://www.icij.org/investigations/fincen-files/hsbc-moved-vast-sums-of-dirty-money-after-paying-record-laundering-fine/
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So a sovereign state is edging toward making that illegal while Tuckwad and friends think it's freedom on ice.


I don't care that it's Canada, arguably the most friendly country in the world to the US, there is absolutely no way in Frozen Hell that I would go to another country and start causing trouble.
I really don't want to find out that Canada has its own version of Gitmo, or that their entire politeness thing has just been a ruse they've been able to maintain all these years.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda makes me want to start a go fund me for the wall or the truckers with some fine legal print about how none of it will actually go to the wall or truckers or Jan 6th defendees.

/now I probably can't use this idea
//but it was good?  Maybe?
///I'll never be rich...
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really thought about doing it. fark those assholes, and anyone who supports them. It would've been an easy way to fund my retirement.

I didn't.

Not sure if I regret that or not. It was really tempting.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You realize that US truckers with felonies cannot enter Canada?   It's been that way for decades.   Once they get these morons out of there, they will not be crossing the border again.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The convoy campaign has received more than 91,000 donations through GiveSendGo since Friday, totalling more than $8.2 million US...The GiveSendGo site says that, unlike GoFundMe, it does not refund donations because the money raised flows directly to the bank account designated by organizers of a fundraising campaign.

There is no possible way that this isn't exploited in order to fleece the rubes. Maybe even some light money-laundering.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rolladuck: edmo: So a sovereign state is edging toward making that illegal while Tuckwad and friends think it's freedom on ice.

I don't care that it's Canada, arguably the most friendly country in the world to the US, there is absolutely no way in Frozen Hell that I would go to another country and start causing trouble.
I really don't want to find out that Canada has its own version of Gitmo, or that their entire politeness thing has just been a ruse they've been able to maintain all these years.


Oh they do.

They call it "Yukon Territories."
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another revenue stream.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: All protests, or just ones they don't like?

/I don't like, just asking.


These sites usually have policies about not being used to fund criminal or terrorist activity.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They might not be getting any money from the GiveSendGo fundraiser either,
https://globalnews.ca/news/8610512/givesendgo-fundraiser-trucker-convoy-frozen/
"The Ontario government says it has successfully petitioned a court to freeze access to millions of dollars donated through online fundraising platform GiveSendGo..."

I'm really surprised Ford went along with that, I guess he thinks it won't cost him any significant vote loss in the upcoming election.


Then there's also a class action lawsuit going on in Ottawa,
https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/lawsuit-filed-against-convoy-organizers-seeking-damages-on-behalf-of-downtown-ottawa-residents-1.5768731
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zero sympathy for anybody who gets ripped off while attempting to donate to contrarian morons.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingedkat: Kinda makes me want to start a go fund me for the wall or the truckers with some fine legal print about how none of it will actually go to the wall or truckers or Jan 6th defendees.

/now I probably can't use this idea
//but it was good?  Maybe?
///I'll never be rich...



Seriously. I mean, the right-wingers started doing almost exactly that as soon as they could, and have been fleecing their own as fast as they can; almost like they expect this house of cards to come crumbling down any moment as they try to eek out every penny of profit that they can manage.

/Make the fine print say that the donations can go to, in part or wholly, Planned Parenthood or some such agncy
//Would make me feel less bad about scamming these idiots
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: alex10294: All protests, or just ones they don't like?

/I don't like, just asking.

These sites usually have policies about not being used to fund criminal or terrorist activity.


So....  No BLM protests where a window gets smashed or one idiot gets beat up?  No strikes where people honk?  No protests outside of "designated free speech zones"?  Criminal activity determination is at the whim of the present government.  Imagine people you disagree with making that determination.
 
Devo Cornholiosky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rolladuck: edmo: So a sovereign state is edging toward making that illegal while Tuckwad and friends think it's freedom on ice.

I don't care that it's Canada, arguably the most friendly country in the world to the US, there is absolutely no way in Frozen Hell that I would go to another country and start causing trouble.
I really don't want to find out that Canada has its own version of Gitmo, or that their entire politeness thing has just been a ruse they've been able to maintain all these years.


I'm... 'sorry' you had to find out this way...
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Majin_Buu: contrarian morons.


What are the symptoms of Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD) in a child?
Symptoms of ODD may include:
Having frequent temper tantrums
Arguing a lot with adults
Refusing to do what an adult asks
Always questioning rules and refusing to follow rules
Doing things to annoy or upset others, including adults
Blaming others for the child's own misbehaviors or mistakes
Being easily annoyed by others
Often having an angry attitude
Speaking harshly or unkindly
Seeking revenge or being vindictive
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rolladuck: edmo: So a sovereign state is edging toward making that illegal while Tuckwad and friends think it's freedom on ice.

I don't care that it's Canada, arguably the most friendly country in the world to the US, there is absolutely no way in Frozen Hell that I would go to another country and start causing trouble.
I really don't want to find out that Canada has its own version of Gitmo, or that their entire politeness thing has just been a ruse they've been able to maintain all these years.


Behold the true face of Canadian politeness:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Lifeless: alex10294: All protests, or just ones they don't like?

/I don't like, just asking.

These sites usually have policies about not being used to fund criminal or terrorist activity.

So....  No BLM protests where a window gets smashed or one idiot gets beat up?  No strikes where people honk?  No protests outside of "designated free speech zones"?


If that money is going toward the illegal activity specifically, then yes.  Whether or not I think those behaviors should be legal or not doesn't matter to either party.  I'm sorry that you can't grasp that level of nuance.
 
alex10294
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lifeless: alex10294: Lifeless: alex10294: All protests, or just ones they don't like?

/I don't like, just asking.

These sites usually have policies about not being used to fund criminal or terrorist activity.

So....  No BLM protests where a window gets smashed or one idiot gets beat up?  No strikes where people honk?  No protests outside of "designated free speech zones"?

If that money is going toward the illegal activity specifically, then yes.  Whether or not I think those behaviors should be legal or not doesn't matter to either party.  I'm sorry that you can't grasp that level of nuance.


No problem. The money is all for "food and financial hardship donations" for the truckers then. Nothing illegal. Glad we could clear this up.

/Watch who you give power to.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

alex10294: No problem. The money is all for "food and financial hardship donations" for the truckers then. Nothing illegal. Glad we could clear this up.


Obviously GoFundMe disagrees with your assessment or the fundraisers would still be active.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My GoFundMe campaign for this event:
$1=1 Like
1 Like=1 Pray.
Pray hard folks!
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Majin_Buu: contrarian morons.


What are the symptoms of Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD) in a child?
Symptoms of ODD may include:
Having frequent temper tantrums
Arguing a lot with adults
Refusing to do what an adult asks
Always questioning rules and refusing to follow rules
Doing things to annoy or upset others, including adults
Blaming others for the child's own misbehaviors or mistakes
Being easily annoyed by others
Often having an angry attitude
Speaking harshly or unkindly
Seeking revenge or being vindictive


Umm. That's at least half of Fark. Includes me as well.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

alex10294: Lifeless: alex10294: All protests, or just ones they don't like?

/I don't like, just asking.

These sites usually have policies about not being used to fund criminal or terrorist activity.

So....  No BLM protests where a window gets smashed or one idiot gets beat up?  No strikes where people honk?  No protests outside of "designated free speech zones"?  Criminal activity determination is at the whim of the present government.  Imagine people you disagree with making that determination.


Yes.  These people hate these protesters so much that they can't imagine this working out badly.

"Ideologically Motivated Violent Extremism" (IMVE)

In thread after thread where people talk about law enforcement going after BLM protestors, none of you can imagine this turning out badly for people/causes that you care about?  Talk about privileged.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: jaytkay: Majin_Buu: contrarian morons.


What are the symptoms of Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD) in a child?
Symptoms of ODD may include:
Having frequent temper tantrums
Arguing a lot with adults
Refusing to do what an adult asks
Always questioning rules and refusing to follow rules
Doing things to annoy or upset others, including adults
Blaming others for the child's own misbehaviors or mistakes
Being easily annoyed by others
Often having an angry attitude
Speaking harshly or unkindly
Seeking revenge or being vindictive

Umm. That's at least half of Fark. Includes me as well.


Troll account says what?
 
alex10294
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lifeless: alex10294: No problem. The money is all for "food and financial hardship donations" for the truckers then. Nothing illegal. Glad we could clear this up.

Obviously GoFundMe disagrees with your assessment or the fundraisers would still be active.


Oh, I don't care about that. They can do whatever they want. I'm talking about the government getting involved and outlawing funding to unfavored protests.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Start a GoFundMe for February

February has been kicked around for too long now. For centuries. Time to save it. If we collect enough money we can buy back those days that were stolen. January, March, April, July, August, October, December. Buy all the extra days. Then all other months will have 30 days and February will be the king with 35 days. That will make up for the centuries of abuse. December can become the new leap year month. Have two back-to-back New Years days every 4 years.

:)
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Naido: [Fark user image 422x750]


Wait, did Babylon Bee finally admit that they're a satire of Conservative Humor?
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Devo Cornholiosky: rolladuck: edmo: So a sovereign state is edging toward making that illegal while Tuckwad and friends think it's freedom on ice.

I don't care that it's Canada, arguably the most friendly country in the world to the US, there is absolutely no way in Frozen Hell that I would go to another country and start causing trouble.
I really don't want to find out that Canada has its own version of Gitmo, or that their entire politeness thing has just been a ruse they've been able to maintain all these years.

I'm... 'sorry' you had to find out this way...


Just wait until Canada conquers the rest of the world.

Then we'll all be sorry.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: wingedkat: Kinda makes me want to start a go fund me for the wall or the truckers with some fine legal print about how none of it will actually go to the wall or truckers or Jan 6th defendees.

/now I probably can't use this idea
//but it was good?  Maybe?
///I'll never be rich...


Seriously. I mean, the right-wingers started doing almost exactly that as soon as they could, and have been fleecing their own as fast as they can; almost like they expect this house of cards to come crumbling down any moment as they try to eek out every penny of profit that they can manage.

/Make the fine print say that the donations can go to, in part or wholly, Planned Parenthood or some such agncy
//Would make me feel less bad about scamming these idiots


Huh. Yeah I'm down with some such agency like Planned Parenthood. It's about time that the discrimination if larger that a clump of cells was fully included and no longer considered without the right of someone to choose to end it's existence. This isn't the middle ages. Isn't it about time we ended this old-fashioned thinking that has no place in our enlightened modern world and end the post clump of cells discrimination and abuse so that we can make a better world where we can flush post clump of cells at the choice of one person legally determined to make the choice.

Let's end the insanity and usher in a brighter world for those to choose. Because really, isn't it the right of one to choose?

Just think how easy we can end this fiasco of stopping the flow of foreign made widgets manufactured by questionable labor forces that we choose to purchase into our homes and businesses with one simple change. That one trucker pissing someone off could be flushed without a care in the world because of a simple choice of one body and their choice.

Besides, isn't everybody you have a problem with, just a clump of cells?

/Yes, artificial wombs will be a problem
 
morg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: The convoy campaign has received more than 91,000 donations through GiveSendGo since Friday, totalling more than $8.2 million US...The GiveSendGo site says that, unlike GoFundMe, it does not refund donations because the money raised flows directly to the bank account designated by organizers of a fundraising campaign.

There is no possible way that this isn't exploited in order to fleece the rubes. Maybe even some light money-laundering.


I thought that was pretty interesting. Banks are obligated to report unusual activity in an account. I wonder how quickly that account gets frozen for investigation.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Naido: [Fark user image 422x750]


Sigh. Everything can be twisted and distorted into lies. Black can be white with the right "arguments". And way too many people are stupid and/or biased enough to believe the lies.
:(
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

alex10294: Lifeless: alex10294: All protests, or just ones they don't like?

/I don't like, just asking.

These sites usually have policies about not being used to fund criminal or terrorist activity.

So....  No BLM protests where a window gets smashed or one idiot gets beat up?  No strikes where people honk?  No protests outside of "designated free speech zones"?  Criminal activity determination is at the whim of the present government.  Imagine people you disagree with making that determination.


Lol. Most people can't get out of the way of their own outrage to see the pendulum swing.

Stop buying all the got damn widgets! It won't fill the hole in your soul. We can't afford the infrastructure to bring widgets to everyone's home. The low "price" is artificial and an exploit of our ludicrous system.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: Devo Cornholiosky: rolladuck: edmo: So a sovereign state is edging toward making that illegal while Tuckwad and friends think it's freedom on ice.

I don't care that it's Canada, arguably the most friendly country in the world to the US, there is absolutely no way in Frozen Hell that I would go to another country and start causing trouble.
I really don't want to find out that Canada has its own version of Gitmo, or that their entire politeness thing has just been a ruse they've been able to maintain all these years.

I'm... 'sorry' you had to find out this way...

Just wait until Canada conquers the rest of the world.

Then we'll all be soorry.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: *rant*

Fark user imageView Full Size

Or maybe it's drugs that you shouldbe taking?
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

starsrift: I really thought about doing it. fark those assholes, and anyone who supports them. It would've been an easy way to fund my retirement.

I didn't.

Not sure if I regret that or not. It was really tempting.


You call them assholes yet it's really tempting to you to be a con man.  Bravo.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/we need a live action Archer with Julia Garner as Cherlene
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: alex10294: Lifeless: alex10294: All protests, or just ones they don't like?

/I don't like, just asking.

These sites usually have policies about not being used to fund criminal or terrorist activity.

So....  No BLM protests where a window gets smashed or one idiot gets beat up?  No strikes where people honk?  No protests outside of "designated free speech zones"?  Criminal activity determination is at the whim of the present government.  Imagine people you disagree with making that determination.

Lol. Most people can't get out of the way of their own outrage to see the pendulum swing.

Stop buying all the got damn widgets! It won't fill the hole in your soul. We can't afford the infrastructure to bring widgets to everyone's home. The low "price" is artificial and an exploit of our ludicrous system.


We run in circles
That never connect at the same time
Heaven help the lonely ones
As another day older we get, and here we go
Spending our money
Filling the house with things we hope
Will bring us happiness again
And then we cover empty hearts up
With a full smile that has no joy
Lying for love, were dying for more
Well you can have anything these days I'm sure
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: StoPPeRmobile: *rant*

[Fark user image image 400x225]
Or maybe it's drugs that you shouldbe taking?


I'm shocked. This is my shocked post. I was expecting a possible logical retort but here we are again. What did those Greek racists call that kind of thinking. It escapes me. Fala something or other.

/So shocked
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: StoPPeRmobile: alex10294: Lifeless: alex10294: All protests, or just ones they don't like?

/I don't like, just asking.

These sites usually have policies about not being used to fund criminal or terrorist activity.

So....  No BLM protests where a window gets smashed or one idiot gets beat up?  No strikes where people honk?  No protests outside of "designated free speech zones"?  Criminal activity determination is at the whim of the present government.  Imagine people you disagree with making that determination.

Lol. Most people can't get out of the way of their own outrage to see the pendulum swing.

Stop buying all the got damn widgets! It won't fill the hole in your soul. We can't afford the infrastructure to bring widgets to everyone's home. The low "price" is artificial and an exploit of our ludicrous system.

We run in circles
That never connect at the same time
Heaven help the lonely ones
As another day older we get, and here we go
Spending our money
Filling the house with things we hope
Will bring us happiness again
And then we cover empty hearts up
With a full smile that has no joy
Lying for love, were dying for more
Well you can have anything these days I'm sure


Ewwww. I feel so dirty now. Geez that band suckeeeeddddd.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: Devo Cornholiosky: rolladuck: edmo: So a sovereign state is edging toward making that illegal while Tuckwad and friends think it's freedom on ice.

I don't care that it's Canada, arguably the most friendly country in the world to the US, there is absolutely no way in Frozen Hell that I would go to another country and start causing trouble.
I really don't want to find out that Canada has its own version of Gitmo, or that their entire politeness thing has just been a ruse they've been able to maintain all these years.

I'm... 'sorry' you had to find out this way...

Just wait until Canada conquers the rest of the world.

Then we'll all be sorry.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: rolladuck: edmo: So a sovereign state is edging toward making that illegal while Tuckwad and friends think it's freedom on ice.

I don't care that it's Canada, arguably the most friendly country in the world to the US, there is absolutely no way in Frozen Hell that I would go to another country and start causing trouble.
I really don't want to find out that Canada has its own version of Gitmo, or that their entire politeness thing has just been a ruse they've been able to maintain all these years.

Behold the true face of Canadian politeness:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 575x729]


img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: starsrift: I really thought about doing it. fark those assholes, and anyone who supports them. It would've been an easy way to fund my retirement.

I didn't.

Not sure if I regret that or not. It was really tempting.

You call them assholes yet it's really tempting to you to be a con man.  Bravo.


If people are paying conmen for things that will never ever happen, why should I decline a piece of that pie?

/ This question is somewhat rhetorical, as I have already found my answer and declined to perform accordingly.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: They might not be getting any money from the GiveSendGo fundraiser either,
https://globalnews.ca/news/8610512/givesendgo-fundraiser-trucker-convoy-frozen/
"The Ontario government says it has successfully petitioned a court to freeze access to millions of dollars donated through online fundraising platform GiveSendGo..."

I'm really surprised Ford went along with that, I guess he thinks it won't cost him any significant vote loss in the upcoming election.


Then there's also a class action lawsuit going on in Ottawa,
https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/lawsuit-filed-against-convoy-organizers-seeking-damages-on-behalf-of-downtown-ottawa-residents-1.5768731


Ah man, when his late brother Rob was doing his thing up there, holy shiat ... those were simpler times.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: stoli n coke: rolladuck: edmo: So a sovereign state is edging toward making that illegal while Tuckwad and friends think it's freedom on ice.

I don't care that it's Canada, arguably the most friendly country in the world to the US, there is absolutely no way in Frozen Hell that I would go to another country and start causing trouble.
I really don't want to find out that Canada has its own version of Gitmo, or that their entire politeness thing has just been a ruse they've been able to maintain all these years.

Behold the true face of Canadian politeness:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 575x729]

[img.ifunny.co image 640x455]


Well he's sometimes considerate enough to obscure his face for us:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Boo_Guy: They might not be getting any money from the GiveSendGo fundraiser either,
https://globalnews.ca/news/8610512/givesendgo-fundraiser-trucker-convoy-frozen/
"The Ontario government says it has successfully petitioned a court to freeze access to millions of dollars donated through online fundraising platform GiveSendGo..."

I'm really surprised Ford went along with that, I guess he thinks it won't cost him any significant vote loss in the upcoming election.


Then there's also a class action lawsuit going on in Ottawa,
https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/lawsuit-filed-against-convoy-organizers-seeking-damages-on-behalf-of-downtown-ottawa-residents-1.5768731

Ah man, when his late brother Rob was doing his thing up there, holy shiat ... those were simpler times.


There was an article mentioning him that came out today, Ford Nation(what Doug/Rob call their base) was not amused,

"From Rob Ford to the Ottawa protests: The evolution of hoser-extremism"
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/arts/television/article-from-rob-ford-to-the-ottawa-protests-the-evolution-of-hoser-extremism/
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
go home losers. or get charges and lose your dumb jobs
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: I'm shocked. This is my shocked post. I was expecting a possible logical retort but here we are again. What did those Greek racists call that kind of thinking. It escapes me. Fala something or other.

/So shocked


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
