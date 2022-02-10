 Skip to content
(Zillow)   I am Grout
28
    More: Weird  
28 Comments
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I...I can't think of a single thing to say that isn't covered by that headline. Holy cow.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I want to do mushrooms in that house.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's...just so much going on at once.
It's like they aimed for the moon of weirdness, but fell in the midwest....
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I want to do mushrooms in that house.


I would be afraid to.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: There's...just so much going on at once.
It's like they aimed for the moon of weirdness, but fell in the midwest....


When your dreams are 30,000 sq ft but your real estate is 3,000
 
EL EM
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just looking at those picture makes my feet cold.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Holy tile shop owner, Batman!
 
Speef
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
                The warning about how the house is being sold "AS IS WHERE IS".... Do they get a lot of post-sale complaints from people who want Zillow to come over and relocate the house?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why you wouldn't carpet your bedrooms is just baffling to me.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

logieal: MurphyMurphy: I want to do mushrooms in that house.

I would be afraid to.


One pill makes you larger, and one pill makes you small...
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So... like... how many rooms did that house have? I counted at least 10
 
mononymous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
With what we have available, there is surely a way to design a home with tile in a pleasing and balanced manner.  THIS...is not it.
 
Reyito
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just needs a little shiplap.

And maybe a backslash.


/no joke my three year old came and said "Wow... a bathroom!" And we were starting at the living room.   "And another bathroom! Wow... they are all bathrooms!"
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At least keeping the floors clean is easy
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What in the actual fark was that?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SouthParkCon: Why you wouldn't carpet your bedrooms is just baffling to me.


Allergies.
 
trasnform
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Grout Expectations.

Actually I like most of it, in a "crazy enough to work" kind of way. That staircase in the kitchen seems a little "Final Destination" though. Someone worked at a tile store and got creative with the leftovers, it looks decent until about the last third of the photos, where it devolves into total desperation. Then what's up with that bridge out back? Over the hole they dug to have an excuse to build a bridge?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SouthParkCon: Why you wouldn't carpet your bedrooms is just baffling to me.


Carpeting is disgusting.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At first glance it looks okay. But as you scroll through the pictures you see that whoever lived here couldn't pick a theme and stick to it. That room with the Zebra rug thing on the ceiling in it looks like a good place for a Mafioso to get whacked in the next Scorsese picture.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I really like the little bridge over....a hole, I think. Classy!
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Would give 0 stars, had a seizure looking at flooring.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"With some updating, this home could be the talk of the neighborhood. "
I'm pretty sure that is already the case.
 
Mouser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: There's...just so much going on at once.
It's like they aimed for the moon of weirdness, but fell in the midwest....


It looks like a "fixer upper" that was being remodeled by committee.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Krieghund
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All it needs is a rug to really tie the room together.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The diagonal stripes on the floor are to mark the "Danger Zone"
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: At first glance it looks okay. But as you scroll through the pictures you see that whoever lived here couldn't pick a theme and stick to it. That room with the Zebra rug thing on the ceiling in it looks like a good place for a Mafioso to get whacked in the next Scorsese picture.

[Fark user image 850x566]


Looks like a rehearsal or performance space. Like some underground club or sex club.
 
