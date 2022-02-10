 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in History, the 25th Amendment was ratified, providing at least five seasons of plot for "24"   (history.com) divider line
15
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss that show.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I miss that show.


WE'RE STILL RUNNING OUT OF TIME
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [i.pinimg.com image 245x160] [View Full Size image _x_]


Anything you want, Chloe.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mugato: OtherLittleGuy: [i.pinimg.com image 245x160] [View Full Size image _x_]

Anything you want, Chloe.


Fine.  (Accompanied by a pout)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mugato: I miss that show.


How many times is Kim going to be kidnapped though?  In 24: The Game, it happens farking *twice*.

/No video game should *ever* be subtitled :The video game. If you can't put the effort into coming up with a title, it tells me you can't be bothered to make a good tie-in game.
24: Another bad day
24: 24 more
24: The Pandora Protocol Virus Heist Incident
See, there's three and I put zero effort into it.
//Notable exception, Ghostbusters: The video game. That one was pretty good. I liked how it kept track of how much property damage I did. I'd wreck shiat just to drive those numbers up.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Still waiting...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mugato: I miss that show.


*Whispers unintelligibly*

/me too
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Mugato: OtherLittleGuy: [i.pinimg.com image 245x160] [View Full Size image _x_]

Anything you want, Chloe.

Fine.  (Accompanied by a pout)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dammit!
 
coneyfark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The 25th huh?
Too bad we didn't invoke it a couple years ago. Shiat Mike!! Talk about opening Pandora's Box!

NO, not that PANDORA!! That's just her pole-name!
 
mactheknife
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fun Fact About the 25th Amendment #1:
It has a typo in it.  "Executive Departments" was supposed to be "Executive Department."  Or vice-versa.

Fun Fact About the 25th Amendment #2:
Thanks to the wording of the amendment, there's still a situation in which there's no constitutionally valid means by which someone could act as President.  If there is a sudden Presidential incapacity at a time when the office of Vice President is vacant?  There is no lawful mechanism to put someone in as Acting President.  Why?  Because the amendment explicitly states that a presidential incapacity takes effect under Section 4 happens when the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet declare him incapacitated.  And there's no "out" provision, in the amendment or its underlying law (3 USC 19) that allows the Cabinet to act unilaterally in this instance.
 
Gawain [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That show was bonkers.  Literally 9 Presidents over 8 seasons.
 
nytmare
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"In 1987, Ronald Reagan was described as inattentive, distracted, lazy and inept by several concerned members of his staff, who suggested invoking Section 4 to remove him from office."

What if you elected someone who was all 4 of those and who spent his whole term being all 4 of those but his staff was rotten to the core so these characteristics were ignored.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Mugato: OtherLittleGuy: [i.pinimg.com image 245x160] [View Full Size image _x_]

Anything you want, Chloe.

Fine.  (Accompanied by a pout)


If she smiled it would worry me.
 
