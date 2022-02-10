 Skip to content
NASA doesn't enjoy wild turkey, more of a Jim Beam place
10
    More: Amusing, San Francisco, Mountain View, California, California, University of California, Santa Cruz, San Francisco Bay Area, rafter of wild turkeys, Hudson's Bay Company, Palo Alto, California  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A rafter of wild turkeys

So like at what point did we have to repurpose so many words to say "group" for literally every animal? I imagine it happened when a flotilla of iguanas was crossing paths with a tireiron of peccaries, causing the bunker of rats to become cautious, what with the wharf of snakes nearby. This was noticed by the cardamom of scientists in the area and in order to not sound boring to their kale of donors, they decided to add some spice.
 
uncoveror
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Harvest them all for Thanksgiving.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Shoot them and eat them.

Seriously, they're TURKEYS. We eat a million turkeys a week in this country.

Shotgun with a tight choke and some #2 steel shot. Boom!

Fire up the deep fryer and throw some potatoes in the oven.

This is why conservatives make fun of city people.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hunting raffle.  Donate proceeds to something good.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My ATR used to have a NASA memo on the cork board next to his office about how alcohol was only allowed for certain types of official things

He had written in the bottom something like 'what about the loss of a spacecraft?'

/he was the project scientist for a joint ESA/NASA mission
//so ESA paid for the 10th, 15th, 20th anniversary parties
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People in SF are suddenly afraid of a little poop?
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jive ass turkeys
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I used to work at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. I often had to come in during the night, because I was working on a computer system that was in use during working hours. I had to really be careful when driving at night because there was so much wildlife. Lots of deer, wild pigs, racoons, etc...
 
invictus2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

uncoveror: Harvest them all for Thanksgiving.


Aqua Teen _ The Dressing. Short
Youtube 4MNswwF37sA
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

extrafancy: Hunting raffle.  Donate proceeds to something good.


As long as I get to keep the Turkey, and it's cheaper then buying a butterball.
 
