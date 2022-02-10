 Skip to content
At this rate, finding a herring will be more difficult than cutting down the largest tree in the forest with one
28
•       •       •

28 Comments
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Luckily nobody in their right mind likes herring that much.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A multi-agency investigation coordinated by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), found "the deaths of the crabs and lobsters potentially resulted from a naturally occurring harmful algal bloom."

Amid concerns that the deaths could have been caused by contaminated sediment dredged from the River Tees and dumped into the ocean, Defra said it is "unlikely that chemical pollution, sewage or infectious aquatic animal diseases were the cause of the deaths". An independent expert, commissioned by the North East Fishing collective, found evidence linking the deaths to pyridine.

All that bad stuff isn't the cause of ecosystem collapse. There is a pestilence upon this land, nothing is sacred. Even those who arrange and design shrubberies are under considerable economic stress in this period in history.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they still have Whitby Gothic Weekend.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely, the government that lied about Brexit is telling the truth about the effects of their "dump the sewage in the fishing grounds" policy...
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a matter of technique.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just drop this here

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the oceans die, we die.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Luckily nobody in their right mind likes herring that much.


Tastes change. One of my dad's favorite treats was herring in sour cream sauce on a Waverly Wafer. I'm old enough to remember when supermarkets had large sections dedicated to canned fish of all types. Don't think a lot of Murican's were eating squid (calamari) back then.
 
Hickory-smoked [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Luckily nobody in their right mind likes herring that much.


When you're a kilometer down a mineshaft and all your canaries are dying, your emotional attachment to the birds isn't really the relevant factor here.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cine experimental / Koyaanisqatsi / (1982)
Youtube v6-K-arVl-U
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: A multi-agency investigation coordinated by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), found "the deaths of the crabs and lobsters potentially resulted from a naturally occurring harmful algal bloom."

Amid concerns that the deaths could have been caused by contaminated sediment dredged from the River Tees and dumped into the ocean, Defra said it is "unlikely that chemical pollution, sewage or infectious aquatic animal diseases were the cause of the deaths". An independent expert, commissioned by the North East Fishing collective, found evidence linking the deaths to pyridine.

All that bad stuff isn't the cause of ecosystem collapse. There is a pestilence upon this land, nothing is sacred. Even those who arrange and design shrubberies are under considerable economic stress in this period in history.


Who are you who is so wise in the way of science?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Closed-captioned for the herring impaired.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death and decimation: Whitby devastated by declining marine life

multi-agency investigation coordinated by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), found "the deaths of the crabs and lobsters potentially resulted from a naturally occurring harmful algal bloom."

Rigggggggggggggght

only 16% of English waterways are classified in good ecological health, and which places Britain 25th out of 30 EU countries for coastal water quality, with 200,000 outflows of raw sewage into bathing waters from Whitby to Penzance in May to September of this year alone.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/nov/14/swimming-in-sewage-how-can-we-stop-uk-water-firms-dumping-human-waste-in-our-rivers-and-seas
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The whole town used to go out and scoop up all the marine life we could carry - half sunk the boats we had so much. Now we can't get more'n a handful."


Hmm...  I wonder what the problem is.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yellowjester: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/v6-K-arVl-U?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Koyaanisquatsi on Youtube kinda doesn't really capture the epic scale of that film.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: A multi-agency investigation coordinated by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), found "the deaths of the crabs and lobsters potentially resulted from a naturally occurring harmful algal bloom."

Amid concerns that the deaths could have been caused by contaminated sediment dredged from the River Tees and dumped into the ocean, Defra said it is "unlikely that chemical pollution, sewage or infectious aquatic animal diseases were the cause of the deaths". An independent expert, commissioned by the North East Fishing collective, found evidence linking the deaths to pyridine.


"Ok, what triggered the algae bloom?"

*HRM Smoke bomb
 
RiverRat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Ok, what triggered the algae bloom?"

*HRM Smoke bomb

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: yellowjester: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/v6-K-arVl-U?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Koyaanisquatsi on Youtube kinda doesn't really capture the epic scale of that film.


its backakward though...
 
berylman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Csb: I have a tin can of herring in mustard sauce that has been sitting on the shelf for at least 6 years and it was just too disgusting to open. Now I'm keeping it in case DNA biotechnologists have to reconstruct the species
 
alienated
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Luckily nobody in their right mind likes herring that much.


Wanking motion dot gif. Checks shopping list . Hmmm. Add a few tins of kippers to the list and a jar of Herring in sour cream. Although the last one is hard lately, I have to buy it in wine sauce , dump the brine and add sour cream
 
Poldana
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
First Betty White...and now the herring. Where will it end?!
 
knbwhite
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: At least they still have Whitby Gothic Weekend.


Been there? I happened to be in Whitby around 98, and I think that was going on then. People were dressed up, and I don't think it was Halloween. My work partner and I spent some time at the Angel mentioned on the Wkipedia article about WGW. Favorite place there was the pub at the end of the cobblestone street at the base of the steps to the abbey.  Good times.
 
we_want_a_shrubbery
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: A multi-agency investigation coordinated by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), found "the deaths of the crabs and lobsters potentially resulted from a naturally occurring harmful algal bloom."

Amid concerns that the deaths could have been caused by contaminated sediment dredged from the River Tees and dumped into the ocean, Defra said it is "unlikely that chemical pollution, sewage or infectious aquatic animal diseases were the cause of the deaths". An independent expert, commissioned by the North East Fishing collective, found evidence linking the deaths to pyridine.

All that bad stuff isn't the cause of ecosystem collapse. There is a pestilence upon this land, nothing is sacred. Even those who arrange and design shrubberies are under considerable economic stress in this period in history.


Well, it is a very nice shrubbery.

/Niiii
//Niiii
///I say Nii unto you a 3rd time
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

alienated: Lambskincoat: Luckily nobody in their right mind likes herring that much.

Wanking motion dot gif. Checks shopping list . Hmmm. Add a few tins of kippers to the list and a jar of Herring in sour cream. Although the last one is hard lately, I have to buy it in wine sauce , dump the brine and add sour cream


Mmm good stuff

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jim32rr: alienated: Lambskincoat: Luckily nobody in their right mind likes herring that much.

Wanking motion dot gif. Checks shopping list . Hmmm. Add a few tins of kippers to the list and a jar of Herring in sour cream. Although the last one is hard lately, I have to buy it in wine sauce , dump the brine and add sour cream

Mmm good stuff

[Fark user image image 425x242]


King Oscar is good , these are better ,imho 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Like my herring in wine sauce. Always grab a jar at Costco, makes a great snack.
 
alienated
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Like my herring in wine sauce. Always grab a jar at Costco, makes a great snack.


Try it with kimchi. It's even better
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Beginning of the end
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

