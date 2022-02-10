 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Man fatally crushed by robot arm. IT HAS BEGUN   (nj.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Internet privacy, Privacy policy, Privacy, employee of Bridgewater Disposal, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Occupational safety and health, Kenneth Buratti, Policy  
•       •       •

851 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Feb 2022 at 9:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the sound of one robot arm clapping?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe OSHA won't be stumped on this one.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rochester garbage truck flips woman sitting on city bench - September 15, 2020
Youtube XNK_WqxTEQU
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spice Must Flow: What is the sound of one robot arm fapping?


  .
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was Calculon, wasn't it...

morbotron.comView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spice Must Flow: What is the sound of one robot arm clapping?


SSSQUIIIIIISSSSHHHH!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Maybe OSHA won't be stumped on this one.


I get the joke. But on the other hand, I don't think OSHA would be be able to do much when the person who died was the freaking owner of the company. Maybe too little, too late.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: maxandgrinch: Maybe OSHA won't be stumped on this one.

I get the joke. But on the other hand, I don't think OSHA would be be able to do much when the person who died was the freaking owner of the company. Maybe too little, too late.


Perhaps it is too much to ask OSHA to shoulder the burden.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ouch!
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sire, the garbage trucks are revolting!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching Battlebots right now, so, you know...
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/XNK_WqxTEQU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


best part is when they start blurring her ass
"i don't want to be recognized"
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mechanical Arm Multifunction / Malfunction (Funny Fail) ORIGINAL
Youtube 6pbgOmaBx34
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well....yeah...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
cbc.caView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Terrible Secret Of Space
Youtube 7E0ot9iJm_k
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I thought you said "Start slacking off!"

/Not "SLACKING" off!!!
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ less than a minute ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.