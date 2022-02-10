 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Prepare to say goodbye to online encryption. But it's okay, because it's "for the children"   (gizmodo.com) divider line
56
    More: Asinine, United States Senate, User-generated content, controversial anti-encryption bill, Senate, Digital rights, new version of the bill, EARN IT act, internet companies  
•       •       •

1698 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Feb 2022 at 4:41 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My new APP, DotDash, allows you text to translate to Morse Code.
That code is then used to create a pixelated picture of pretty flowers and kittens.
That picture is then sent through a block chain cloud compressor where it is rendered a NTF and if you "buy" it on the receiving end, you may use the DotDash app to render the picture back to morse, then text.
No encryption.
Just good old fashioned telegraph and recycled amazon boxes, for that block chain part.
Checkmix.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: My new APP, DotDash, allows you text to translate to Morse Code.
That code is then used to create a pixelated picture of pretty flowers and kittens.
That picture is then sent through a block chain cloud compressor where it is rendered a NTF and if you "buy" it on the receiving end, you may use the DotDash app to render the picture back to morse, then text.
No encryption.
Just good old fashioned telegraph and recycled amazon boxes, for that block chain part.
Checkmix.


Just print it out and mail it. At least then it's illegal to interfere with.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: vudukungfu: My new APP, DotDash, allows you text to translate to Morse Code.
That code is then used to create a pixelated picture of pretty flowers and kittens.
That picture is then sent through a block chain cloud compressor where it is rendered a NTF and if you "buy" it on the receiving end, you may use the DotDash app to render the picture back to morse, then text.
No encryption.
Just good old fashioned telegraph and recycled amazon boxes, for that block chain part.
Checkmix.

Just print it out and mail it. At least then it's illegal to interfere with.


Unless the USPS decides to do a routine random inspection.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please show us on the doll where the encryption touched you.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
it would mean that a company can be found legally liable for child sexual abuse material (or CSAM) that's uploaded to their systems by third parties.

That should kill off every ISP

Those in favor of the bill claim removing these protections will force internet companies to take a more active role in identifying and reporting the real problem of CSAM material.

Government is planning on forcing private enterprise to be Big Brother. A surveillance state by proxy. First it's CSAM, then speech they don't like, and so on.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Russia really wants this to pass.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
but how will manafort and erik prince communicate with their russian handlers?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They'll have to ban teaching it in schools, too
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Goodbye trifecta in play?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The government really doesn't like that people can talk freely without them knowing what they're saying.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
lol no. you can get rid of encryption about as much as you can get rid of bread or gasoline. meaning, in theory you could, but you'd have to restructure society around doing it.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Anti-encryption is for the children?

Yeah baby I like data raw.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They keep trying this, and keep failing.

Definition of insanity?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: Government is planning on forcing private enterprise to be Big Brother. A surveillance state by proxy. First it's CSAM, then speech they don't like, and so on.


As Texas showed us, there are a lot of advantages to passing laws that aren't enforced by the government.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: lol no. you can get rid of encryption about as much as you can get rid of bread or gasoline. meaning, in theory you could, but you'd have to restructure society around doing it.


Society was encrypted in about 20 years. So why do you think it would be so hard to restructure society again?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I mean....that means absolutely shiat whilst VPNs exists.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: The government really doesn't like that people can talk freely without them knowing what they're saying.


Windtalkers, just update some references

The Magicians - One of Its Best Scenes Ever
Youtube IXYRKI2mmQc
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Say goodbye to rightwing baloney.

Goodbye 4chan.
Goodbye Parler.
Goodbye Telegram.
Goodbye comment sections on Daily Caller and Infowars.

Goodbye new Donald Trump website.
Goodbye assholes.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: it would mean that a company can be found legally liable for child sexual abuse material (or CSAM) that's uploaded to their systems by third parties.

That should kill off every ISP

Those in favor of the bill claim removing these protections will force internet companies to take a more active role in identifying and reporting the real problem of CSAM material.

Government is planning on forcing private enterprise to be Big Brother. A surveillance state by proxy. First it's CSAM, then speech they don't like, and so on.


The privacy commisioners here in Canada have been makgin the point for years, that American corporations, especially Google and Apple, ahve far more surveillance in palce, and restrict people's choices based on that surveillance, far more than any government does.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: lol no. you can get rid of encryption about as much as you can get rid of bread or gasoline. meaning, in theory you could, but you'd have to restructure society around doing it.


I don't think I agree with you. If the ISP's are forced to block encryption all they need to do is scan for the key validating packets and block them. ISP's can block anything they want to.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Corporate fascism is still fascism. This is more than a bit of overreach and a flaming sledgehammer where a scalpel is needed.
 
goodncold
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: spiritplumber: lol no. you can get rid of encryption about as much as you can get rid of bread or gasoline. meaning, in theory you could, but you'd have to restructure society around doing it.

I don't think I agree with you. If the ISP's are forced to block encryption all they need to do is scan for the key validating packets and block them. ISP's can block anything they want to.


So when everyone's PII is stolen because there is no end to end encryption who is liable?  The government?
 
hereinNC
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Does anyone not remember the internet before encryption and section 230?

Anyone?   I must be the old one here.

Proxy's are just as good at hiding sources.

Encryption is to protect your personal information that you don't want to share.

By it's nature exploitative material is shared and unencrypted. , and that is how you catch the criminals.
 
jesdynf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So it doesn't make encryption illegal, it just ensures that anybody who's serving user content must operate wholly untethered from US jurisdiction -- with the natural, sensible follow-on that we'll need some sort of firewall preventing Americans from accessing these vile criminal servers instead of Patriot Mail.

Cannot tell you how happy I am I don't have kids. Imagine having to answer for even a passive role in this conduct.
 
danvon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, this law makes a website liable when a user posts CP?

No way that will ever be abused.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: vudukungfu: My new APP, DotDash, allows you text to translate to Morse Code.
That code is then used to create a pixelated picture of pretty flowers and kittens.
That picture is then sent through a block chain cloud compressor where it is rendered a NTF and if you "buy" it on the receiving end, you may use the DotDash app to render the picture back to morse, then text.
No encryption.
Just good old fashioned telegraph and recycled amazon boxes, for that block chain part.
Checkmix.

Just print it out and mail it. At least then it's illegal to interfere with.


Heck no. It's called Interdiction and it's done by the NSA to install spyware
 
alienated
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: spiritplumber: lol no. you can get rid of encryption about as much as you can get rid of bread or gasoline. meaning, in theory you could, but you'd have to restructure society around doing it.

Society was encrypted in about 20 years. So why do you think it would be so hard to restructure society again?


Makes broad , sweeping gestures . Have you seen the dominant species on this rock yet ? They still burn rocks to make electricity for farks sake. They inject chemicals into the ground to get oil and poison their drinking water .
 
emtwo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Section 230 desperately needs revision, but I've yet to see anyone come up with a solution that isn't worse than the problems.
 
Bungles
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Quantum computing is going to end encryption as we know it anyway is a few decades, and everything is going to be forced back into physical methods.

This is like regulating buggy whips the day after the Model T came out.
 
Jz4p [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I work extensively with internet security, and this doesn't look like it's "The end to encryption on the internet."

It just says: "Just because you created a service that uses end-to-end encryption (encrypted such that the company can't see the content), you're not totally absolved of liability for these criminal images."  99% of internet content and services won't be impacted.

This does sound like a threat to a few end-to-end encrypted messaging apps, but there may be other ways these companies can deal with illegal content, or else shield themselves from liability.

/I do have what's app installed, but I don't rely on its encryption features.
//I'm not saying that this bill is a great idea, just that you could still set up an encrypted messaging service between friends without it being illegal.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....that means absolutely shiat whilst VPNs exists.


Really? You're going to send unencrypted data through YouCanTotallyTrustUsVPN.com ?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Amendment I
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

Once again, this is not multiple-choice.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Helen Lovejoy - Think of the children
Youtube RybNI0KB1bg
 
Jz4p [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Say goodbye to

Goodbye Telegram.


I've trimmed down your list to the only item the encryption changes would actually impact.

/Ok, admittedly, Parler might be impacted because I hear they have a massive moderation problem.
 
illogic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You can make use of encryption illegal.  But I'm not sure what that's going to solve, child pornography is already illegal so every use case this law claims to address already has the same legal issue.

Makes about as much sense as making differential calculus illegal.  How the hell do they plan to enforce it?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When encryption is outlawed, only outlaws will have encryption.
Encryption doesn't kill. People with guns kill.
You can have my encryption when you pry it from my cold, dead fingers.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There's a reason TOR exists, and a reason that people run exit nodes, despite it being used for some really vile stuff.

Protecting free speech means sometimes defending scoundrels.
 
goodncold
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bungles: Quantum computing is going to end encryption as we know it anyway is a few decades, and everything is going to be forced back into physical methods.

This is like regulating buggy whips the day after the Model T came out.


I'm investing in old IBM Selectric typewriters and whiteout in anticipation.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like it's Tim to fire up fark.cz.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: There's a reason TOR exists, and a reason that people run exit nodes, despite it being used for some really vile stuff.

Protecting free speech means sometimes defending scoundrels.


You know who else runs TOR exit nodes? Nosey governments. They run a lot of them.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: My new APP, DotDash, allows you text to translate to Morse Code.


Many years ago, I read an article about LA gangs that were using social media. The authorities were crapping their pants because the gang was posting messages to each other, get this, using code words. No encryption, nothing. They just had words they used that only the gang members knew the true meaning of.

I am no longer able to find that article. I looked just last weekend, and it turns out, there are still gangs and terrorist posting unencrypted messages to each other using code words. Even emojis can have secret meanings.

So, they aren't pushing this for the children. The children are too smart for them.
 
kindms
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I contacted that lizard face Blumenthal from the EFF action and I got a nice form response saying FOR THE CHILDREN!!!!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Say goodbye to rightwing baloney.

Goodbye 4chan.
Goodbye Parler.
Goodbye Telegram.
Goodbye comment sections on Daily Caller and Infowars.

Goodbye new Donald Trump website.
Goodbye assholes.


Goodbye everyone's savings accounts.
Goodbye everyone's brokerage accounts.
Goodbye everyone's 401K.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A new version of the bill recently clawed its way out of a warm, shallow grave and passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on a voice vote on Thursday.

How on earth would such an atrocious bill make it out of a committee that's half-controlled by Democrats?

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who co-sponsored the bill with Republican Senator and Trump lackey Lindsey Graham

Of farking course it was.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Say goodbye to rightwing baloney.

Goodbye 4chan.
Goodbye Parler.
Goodbye Telegram.
Goodbye comment sections on Daily Caller and Infowars.

Goodbye new Donald Trump website.
Goodbye assholes.


Get farked.  Nazis aren't the only people who like privacy.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

danvon: So, this law makes a website liable when a user posts CP?

No way that will ever be abused.


Gimme back my towel!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jz4p: Purple_Urkle: Say goodbye to

Goodbye Telegram.

I've trimmed down your list to the only item the encryption changes would actually impact.

/Ok, admittedly, Parler might be impacted because I hear they have a massive moderation problem.


No no no no no.
No.

Don't make Donald Trump feel left out now.  Just because you haven't seen his website doesn't mean he should be left off the list.

The EARN IT bill will most certainly fark Donald J. Trump's shiat all up, he won't be able to have Matt Gaetz as his favorite photography friend.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: iheartscotch: I mean....that means absolutely shiat whilst VPNs exists.

Really? You're going to send unencrypted data through YouCanTotallyTrustUsVPN.com ?


Encrypted data. I'm pretty sure that we're talking about encrypted data.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.