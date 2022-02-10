 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Russian teen sentenced to prison for plot to blow up FSB building. FARK: Not actual building, but one he and his friends built out of blocks in Minecraft video game   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Terrorism, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Prison, Improvised explosive device, Russian teenager, prison time, 16-year-old Nikita Uvarov  
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thoughtcrime 101
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Look closely, "Freedom Convoy" asshats. This is what the real lack of freedom looks like.
 
dryknife
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
if you are convicted in Siberia where do you get sent?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Russia:  Not even once.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Huh. It's almost like Russians are every bit the scumbags that the serbs are.
 
starsrift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Me: Arrested for planning to blow something up in a video game? How silly!

Me, after RTFA: Oh, there was a bit more to it than that. Hmmm. More like arresting a serial killer while they're on the "slaughtering and torturing neighbourhood pets" stage.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

awruk!: Look closely, "Freedom Convoy" asshats. This is what the real lack of freedom looks like.


"People who think c19 is tyranny are people who've never actually seen tyranny before".
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dryknife: if you are convicted in Siberia where do you get sent?


Double secret Siberia!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
According to investigators, the teenagers were also learning to make improvised explosive devices and practised detonating them in abandoned buildings.

Well... that's a little more seriousness. But I guess the Minecraft thing gets more clicks.

/ you can still go fark yourself right up the butt with a creeper, Russia
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's okay, Uncle Putin is going to make everything alright, Tucker told me so.  Russia is a paradise on earth, a perfect society.
 
Theeng
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: awruk!: Look closely, "Freedom Convoy" asshats. This is what the real lack of freedom looks like.

"People who think c19 is tyranny are people who've never actually seen tyranny before".


The fact that C19 deniers aren't screaming bloody murder about that surveillance bill should tell you everything you need to know about their actual reasons.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dryknife: if you are convicted in Siberia where do you get sent?


Newark.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dryknife: if you are convicted in Siberia where do you get sent?


Alabama.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

King Something: dryknife: if you are convicted in Siberia where do you get sent?

Newark.


Detroit.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
evilsofa
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What I really want to know is, will the Republican party cheer on the teens for their legitimate political discourse, or vilify them for being anti-fascist?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dryknife: if you are convicted in Siberia where do you get sent?


Wisconsin.

Then after the end of the world you have to sit outside the gates oh Heaven for all eternity.
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in America, if you recreate your school in a video game, you'll get expelled and arrested.

CSB: I recreated my school in Doom 2 back in the '90s but it wasn't cause I wanted to shoot it up. It's because that was the only real world location outside my home that I knew well enough to recreate in a video game. Doom's textures don't lend themselves to recreating real world locations very well.

/had to replace all the stairs with elevators
//gave up when rendering the cafeteria proved too CPU intensive for my '90s computer
//later created my friend's house in Duke Nukem 3D
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You think that's bad? You should see what Americans do with kids who draw pictures of army guys blowing up a school. And not even teenagers, they box little kids into a mental health and policing regime for the rest of their lives.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

UberSmyth: Meanwhile, in America, if you recreate your school in a video game, you'll get expelled and arrested.

CSB: I recreated my school in Doom 2 back in the '90s but it wasn't cause I wanted to shoot it up. It's because that was the only real world location outside my home that I knew well enough to recreate in a video game. Doom's textures don't lend themselves to recreating real world locations very well.

/had to replace all the stairs with elevators
//gave up when rendering the cafeteria proved too CPU intensive for my '90s computer
//later created my friend's house in Duke Nukem 3D


TINY FIST IS SHAKING IN ALL CAPS
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Because I'm Soviet Amerika, we would never lock somebody up for just planning to bomb something.
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: You think that's bad? You should see what Americans do with kids who draw pictures of army guys blowing up a school. And not even teenagers, they box little kids into a mental health and policing regime for the rest of their lives.


Well, except when they send the kid back to class and he immediately proceeds to kill 4 people.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
These guys were red-flagers from point A to point B.

It's a shame we can't similarly lock up our own pre-criminals here in the US, but that's "muh freedums" for you.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mother Putin will have none of these Thought Crimes. Straight to gulag.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dryknife: if you are convicted in Siberia where do you get sent?


There is always someplace just a little further north and with even thinner walls.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I am really glad I made my DOOM.WAD map of my high school before Columbine, otherwise I'd probably have been on a list instead of getting bored kudos from disinterested adults.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

awruk!: Look closely, "Freedom Convoy" asshats. This is what the real lack of freedom looks like.


You mean that they forced them to wear oxygen-depriving masks and get tagged with 5G microelectronics, too!?!?!

/s, and the fact that I have to make that clear is super sad
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: [Fark user image 431x431.


He has cat-like reflexes AND nipples.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i just finished bombing moscow. and i'll do it again. i have a lot of airplanes. some of them are german.
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dryknife: if you are convicted in Siberia where do you get sent?


Abu Dhabi
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dryknife: if you are convicted in Siberia where do you get sent?


There's some prison in Russia I saw a documentary on a while back that pretty much makes ADX Florence look like an overnight stay in the city drunk tank.

I would not want to be bad at crime in Russia.

/I don't want to be good at crime anywhere else either, just so we're clear.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dryknife: if you are convicted in Siberia where do you get sent?


Detroit?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

starsrift: Me: Arrested for planning to blow something up in a video game? How silly!

Me, after RTFA: Oh, there was a bit more to it than that. Hmmm. More like arresting a serial killer while they're on the "slaughtering and torturing neighbourhood pets" stage.


MythDragon: According to investigators, the teenagers were also learning to make improvised explosive devices and practised detonating them in abandoned buildings.

Well... that's a little more seriousness. But I guess the Minecraft thing gets more clicks.

/ you can still go fark yourself right up the butt with a creeper, Russia


Yeah, about explosive devices and Russians... aren't they required to have bomb experience by the age of 5?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dryknife: if you are convicted in Siberia where do you get sent?


Alabama
 
starsrift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Yeah, about explosive devices and Russians... aren't they required to have bomb experience by the age of 5?


I think you've imbibed a little too much propaganda, comrade.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

starsrift: johnphantom: Yeah, about explosive devices and Russians... aren't they required to have bomb experience by the age of 5?

I think you've imbibed a little too much propaganda, comrade.


agreed...  how else do children get out of the womb?

/sarc
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wxboy: Bennie Crabtree: You think that's bad? You should see what Americans do with kids who draw pictures of army guys blowing up a school. And not even teenagers, they box little kids into a mental health and policing regime for the rest of their lives.

Well, except when they send the kid back to class and he immediately proceeds to kill 4 people.


Well that's a clusterfark of a world to live in. :(
 
johnphantom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

starsrift: johnphantom: Yeah, about explosive devices and Russians... aren't they required to have bomb experience by the age of 5?

I think you've imbibed a little too much propaganda, comrade.


That makes no sense.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DORMAMU: starsrift: johnphantom: Yeah, about explosive devices and Russians... aren't they required to have bomb experience by the age of 5?

I think you've imbibed a little too much propaganda, comrade.

agreed...  how else do children get out of the womb?

/sarc


Here we all are, having a nice, light-hearted discussion, and then you're "Russians need explosives to get babies out of the wombs of their mothers". There's tasteless jokes, and then there's tasteless jokes.

Jesus farking Christ. You need to be slapped by a battalion of babushkas.
 
