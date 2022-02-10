 Skip to content
(Metro)   English pensioner runs to save woman on beach, finds out it was a headless sex doll corpse. No word if he tried to pump it back to life   (metro.co.uk) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it was tossed overboard from a ship by some sailor? Did he decide he just wanted to keep the head?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you see a deflating prostitute sex doll you should try to pimp it back to life.
 
berylman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Still a better love story than Mannequin 2: On the Move
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wademh: So it was tossed overboard from a ship by some sailor? Did he decide he just wanted to keep the head?


Al Snow?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My band in the 90's had an original song called Paper Love Doll.

It was a punk song.
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good score!

The head is over rated anyway.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good: Finding a sex doll
Bad: Finding a used sex doll
 
Juc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
do chunks of plastic count as corpses?
whatever life used to make it left that goo probably millions of years ago.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
guy 1: "So mate you got yourself a new sex doll?"
guy 2: "Yea it's just ok though."
guy 1: "Huh, I heard those new ones will do everything."
guy 2: "Yea, but no head."
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Salmon: Good score!

The head is over rated anyway.


That's what she said!
 
