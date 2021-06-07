 Skip to content
(NBC News)   The Canadia Convoy For Misfit Truckers is about to get a lot more interesting   (nbcnews.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I do believe we are starting to see the real targets of this "protest". Or, I guess you would call it, "legitimate political discourse".
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Once business in the US is disrupted, you can bet enough money will be sent to lawmakers to stop this.  Although I will say, if ever there were a legitimate use for the low-IQ, racist, homophobic, misogynist assholes with violent tendencies and poor impulse control we call "cops", this would be it.  Problem is, they're generally on the side of the right-wing assholes.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Turn loose the UAW on them.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They can call the bridge closed, then impound every truck on it.

How are these guys going to make their truck payments if they're not actually hauling goods?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: Turn loose the UAW on them.


The UAW has a working agreement with the Big 3 that members aren't required to be vaccinated or disclose their vaccination status.

So I'm also not that sure they wouldn't be in solidarity with these idiots, even though they aren't generally on the same side politically.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republican corporate executives will not like that.
Uh-oh, should they keep pushing the anti-vax narrative to kill their Republican base? Or will they do the right thing for the "free market"?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt these guys all have toilets where are they poopin
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huge scoop trucks like in Soylent Green?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The way to influence is to exert pressure on the big money. This never works out the way you think it will.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't we still fly A-10s?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Once business in the US is disrupted, you can bet enough money will be sent to lawmakers to stop this.  Although I will say, if ever there were a legitimate use for the low-IQ, racist, homophobic, misogynist assholes with violent tendencies and poor impulse control we call "cops", this would be it.  Problem is, they're generally on the side of the right-wing assholes.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Here is how cops deal with white criminals.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden will cave in and let them in as part of the recent "Midterms are coming, let COVID ring!" movement.  Trudeau will be forced to let them back in.  Trudeau loses, Biden wins.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fascism is about to bump up against peak capitalism. Who will win? We all lose.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why cant they just pretend like its a bunch of black people protesting to not be killed by police? blockade over in 10 seconds.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have threatened the Great American Supply of Penis Substitutes Megatrucks.
You have chosen ... poorly.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Don't we still fly A-10s?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/107th_Fighter_Squadron

Conveniently located nearby at ANG Selfridge.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Once business in the US is disrupted, you can bet enough money will be sent to lawmakers to stop this.  Although I will say, if ever there were a legitimate use for the low-IQ, racist, homophobic, misogynist assholes with violent tendencies and poor impulse control we call "cops", this would be it.  Problem is, they're generally on the side of the right-wing assholes.


You could hire a modern version of the Pinkertons.
 
Gratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, I thought that protestors blocking roadways was abhorrent and unacceptable behavior undertaken only by criminals and hooligans, and that Real Patriots(tm) should be allowed to plow right through them.

What changed?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Benevolent Misanthrope: Once business in the US is disrupted, you can bet enough money will be sent to lawmakers to stop this.  Although I will say, if ever there were a legitimate use for the low-IQ, racist, homophobic, misogynist assholes with violent tendencies and poor impulse control we call "cops", this would be it.  Problem is, they're generally on the side of the right-wing assholes.

[Fark user image image 640x424]

Here is how cops deal with white criminals.


Capitol police officer posing for selfie with terrorist on Jan 6:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: You could hire a modern version of the Pinkertons.


What is Blackwater Security doing these days?
 
apeman12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not for nothing, but how come all the countries that would stand against Russia in the Ukraine are suddenly seeing these right wing sponsored events? It's not like Russian money has been flowing unimpeded through the GOP for  decade or anything.

This has nothing to do with mandates, masks, or vaccines.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Benevolent Misanthrope: Once business in the US is disrupted, you can bet enough money will be sent to lawmakers to stop this.  Although I will say, if ever there were a legitimate use for the low-IQ, racist, homophobic, misogynist assholes with violent tendencies and poor impulse control we call "cops", this would be it.  Problem is, they're generally on the side of the right-wing assholes.

You could hire a modern version of the Pinkertons.


They still exist. And they're still assholes.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Begoggle: Benevolent Misanthrope: Once business in the US is disrupted, you can bet enough money will be sent to lawmakers to stop this.  Although I will say, if ever there were a legitimate use for the low-IQ, racist, homophobic, misogynist assholes with violent tendencies and poor impulse control we call "cops", this would be it.  Problem is, they're generally on the side of the right-wing assholes.

[Fark user image image 640x424]

Here is how cops deal with white criminals.

Capitol police officer posing for selfie with terrorist on Jan 6:
[Fark user image 425x242]


Did he commit suicide? I hope he did.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: why cant they just pretend like its a bunch of black people protesting to not be killed by police? blockade over in 10 seconds.


It's Canada.

They need to pretend they're aboriginal.

/ or homeless
// or gay
/// or are speaking out against a serial killer the RCMP kept as a pet
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fighting against the man over his blue-collar job killing mandates by preventing blue-collar workers from going to work is so very on-point for modern right-wing authoritarians.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should be interesting.

On one hand this is the far right fringe groups that are protesting, it isn't just truckers.
On the other hand in order to do anything about it the republicans have to stand up against them and the far right fringe is what they are continually courting for the numbers.

My guess is that the republicans are going to use this as yet another wedge and blame the democrats for not lifting the restrictions. They'll let the country slide into chaos because that validates their position that the country is going to hell.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Once business in the US is disrupted, you can bet enough money will be sent to lawmakers to stop this.  Although I will say, if ever there were a legitimate use for the low-IQ, racist, homophobic, misogynist assholes with violent tendencies and poor impulse control we call "cops", this would be it.  Problem is, they're generally on the side of the right-wing assholes.


True. But, consider the fact that now since they're causing plant disruptions and regular people are being sent home, they're screwing with people's money. Attitudes can easily shift.

That can generate a lot of support for the police, and even if the cops are on the side of the protestors, who can pass up the rare opportunity for publicly supported carte blance violence?

It's like buying a rapist a gift card for a whore house. They're not going to turn it down.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now they're backing up the PoE to US/CA @ Sarnia too? farking farking farking so stupid.

I always knew truckers were a surly bunch (dad drove trans-Canada for several years out of retirement boredom) , but I had no idea there was a subset of morons bringing maple syrup Stateside that now don'iwant to bring maple syrup Stateside.
 
RightWingWacko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: They can call the bridge closed, then impound every truck on it.

How are these guys going to make their truck payments if they're not actually hauling goods?


They tried that.  The tow trucks joined the convoy.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gratch: Wait, I thought that protestors blocking roadways was abhorrent and unacceptable behavior undertaken only by criminals and hooligans, and that Real Patriots(tm) should be allowed to plow right through them.

What changed?


The answer is so obvious it's black and white.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is only one way to react to this: Mass-layoffs of automobile industry workers and stock buybacks through the companies. It's what Baby Jesus would want us to do
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tow and impound their vehicles for impeding traffic.

Geez... I get a $400 ticket for 5kmh over the speed limit in a Kingston speed trap, and these idiots are getting away with everything short of murder. WTF?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: Biden will cave in and let them in as part of the recent "Midterms are coming, let COVID ring!" movement.  Trudeau will be forced to let them back in.  Trudeau loses, Biden wins.


No need to broadcast your wet dream like that to us.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How flammable is that bridge?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: Tow and impound their vehicles for impeding traffic.

Geez... I get a $400 ticket for 5kmh over the speed limit in a Kingston speed trap, and these idiots are getting away with everything short of murder. WTF?


It's not easy to tow a semi truck with the air brakes on.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: I do believe we are starting to see the real targets of this "protest". Or, I guess you would call it, "legitimate political discourse".


If this was a BLM riot, you'd be busy mansplaining why it's necessary to tolerate some arson, looting and property damage from people dealing with a hostile government.

But this time it's truckers, and this time you disagree with their cause, so you want the government to stomp on them the way they didn't with BLM.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: FLMountainMan: Biden will cave in and let them in as part of the recent "Midterms are coming, let COVID ring!" movement.  Trudeau will be forced to let them back in.  Trudeau loses, Biden wins.

No need to broadcast your wet dream like that to us.


Yeah, I'm well-known as a HUGE Biden fan.

/Trudeau is dreamy.  Probably in over his head, but dreamy.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: LesserEvil: Tow and impound their vehicles for impeding traffic.

Geez... I get a $400 ticket for 5kmh over the speed limit in a Kingston speed trap, and these idiots are getting away with everything short of murder. WTF?

It's not easy to tow a semi truck with the air brakes on.


Can't you use a crane?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sensei Can You See: snocone: I do believe we are starting to see the real targets of this "protest". Or, I guess you would call it, "legitimate political discourse".

If this was a BLM riot, you'd be busy mansplaining why it's necessary to tolerate some arson, looting and property damage from people dealing with a hostile government.

But this time it's truckers, and this time you disagree with their cause, so you want the government to stomp on them the way they didn't with BLM.


Protesting racial injustice != Protesting because you're afraid of a needle.

Dumb false equivalence is dumb and false.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire them and hire Mexican truck drivers to replace them.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: RolandTGunner: Turn loose the UAW on them.

The UAW has a working agreement with the Big 3 that members aren't required to be vaccinated or disclose their vaccination status.

So I'm also not that sure they wouldn't be in solidarity with these idiots, even though they aren't generally on the same side politically.


The UAW is about jobs. Two auto plants shut down in the Ottawa area starting today, and it's a BFD.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 https://twitter.com/mini_bubbly/status/1491822450547564554?s=21
Fark user imageView Full Size

...etc.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sensei Can You See: snocone: I do believe we are starting to see the real targets of this "protest". Or, I guess you would call it, "legitimate political discourse".

If this was a BLM riot, you'd be busy mansplaining why it's necessary to tolerate some arson, looting and property damage from people dealing with a hostile government.

But this time it's truckers, and this time you disagree with their cause, so you want the government to stomp on them the way they didn't with BLM.


They're citizens of another country and they're shutting down our bridges and supply chain.

Do you guys really want to be on record supporting this? Why? It's insane. And it makes you look insane.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... if the bridge collapsed it would be AWESOME!
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: There is only one way to react to this: Mass-layoffs of automobile industry workers and stock buybacks through the companies. It's what Baby Jesus would want us to do


And offshoring of those jobs when they come back.  "Gosh, we tried to make cars here, but all this.... just a darn shame."
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, even our resident Fark independents are admitting they are hypocrites for hating the BLM protests and supporting these truckers so you know they farked up.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Fascism is about to bump up against peak capitalism. Who will win? We all lose.


let them fight
 
