(Guardian)   Most heroes don't live through that first scene where they jump on the grenade to save the people around them. Neither did this one. 'Tell everyone on this train that I love them.'   (theguardian.com) divider line
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
RIP, guy.  We still think of and appreciate you.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
RIP Casey Jones
 
austerity101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A friend of mine was there. He had worked previously as an EMT and he performed CPR on him. He didn't make it. Then my friend had to figure out how to get home without the train, covered in blood.

It was a bad day.
 
austerity101
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Who the f*ck Funnied my comment? What the f*ck is wrong with you?
 
