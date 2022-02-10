 Skip to content
(KCCI Des Moines)   Reports of kitty litter in high school bathrooms rears it's ugly head again, this time in Iowa   (kcci.com) divider line
    More: Followup, High school, Carroll Community School District, Education, Mary Jane Cobb, School district, Carroll School Superintendent Casey Burlau, director of the Iowa State Education Association, high schools  
•       •       •

Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is that people are giving the wrong response. The correct response should be, "What? Can you repeat that?" followed up with "Are you joking? Of course not. What idiot said that? And and people actually believed them?" "Well, I guess there are a lot of uneducated, gullible people out there, which is why public education needs to be funded"
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hateful and sad. People will stop at nothing to belittle transgender people.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a high incidence of assholes showing up at showing up at school board meetings. They should be required to have Preparation H and wipes at all podiums for those addressing the board!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Litter boxes in restrooms may not seem progressive but in Iowa it is.

/flyover land
//not even once
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not bring back kids having rainbow parties too.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Animals can be taught to use a toilet.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carroll School Superintendent Casey Burlau sent a letter to students and parents Monday. He writes, "The rumor is that our schools have litter boxes in the restrooms to accommodate individuals who are self-identifying as animals. This is simply and emphatically not true."

And someone believes this?  I gotta ask myself:  Why, why can't I sell them an investment grade diamond in a brown envelope that says "Opening this envelope voids all agreements"?
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allegedly at CPAC, Republicans have a really unique toilet system where everyone at CPAC spews shiat constantly and they all eat up each other's shiat instead of using plumbing.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mary Jane Cobb, director of the Iowa State Education Association, claims that the rumors started in Michigan when a parent spoke out to a school board. Since then, multiple high schools in the country have been targeted by similar rumors, all of which are false.

Whoever started these rumors are dickheads.  Whoever believed them and then started harassing the school administration about it, well these people are dumb as rocks.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet this is a combination of conservative fear and the telephone game.

Person one: I hear a boy can use the girls' room if he says he is "trans." (You can actually hear the quotes)

Person two: < off-handed remark> If they say they are a cat do they get a litter box.

The masses: Oh My Goodness the school is putting litter boxes in the bathrooms, <swoon>
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: The problem is that people are giving the wrong response. The correct response should be, "What? Can you repeat that?" followed up with "Are you joking? Of course not. What idiot said that? And and people actually believed them?" "Well, I guess there are a lot of uneducated, gullible people out there, which is why public education needs to be funded"


Well said. You did it more politely than I was about to. And less confrontationally to the nut jobs in the district of whom they'll be having more ongoing problems.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Hateful and sad. People will stop at nothing to belittle transgender people.


Because they are insecure about their own sexuality.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh - that's only marginally more ridiculous than the usual "indoctrination" nonsense.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump had liter boxes placed all over the White House so he could shiat everywhere and still flush the presidential records he tore up down the toilet.

Bannon kept eating from them, that's why he was kicked out of Trump's cabinet.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems more hygienic than heeling it down the drain.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Trump had liter boxes placed all over the White House so he could shiat everywhere and still flush the presidential records he tore up down the toilet.

Bannon kept eating from them, that's why he was kicked out of Trump's cabinet.


Rent. Free.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Hateful and sad. People will stop at nothing to belittle transgender people.


These are Trans-species things, they needed to be hunted to extinction.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wade Wilson - pizza boy | Deadpool
Youtube 2h3Cf9jIgvc
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No!! It's not kitty litter!! The Ecology Club pointed out that it's not biodegradable. So for the environment, we're using doggie-do pick up bags. They're blue and available from these little dispensers."
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont even have kids but I want to start attending these meetings just so I can laugh out loud at these idiots
 
Silvanas Max
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The copycat hysteria-du-jour has begun.  This one should be hilarious.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought I was going to click on a story about lack of maintenance in the bathrooms making it necessary to have kitty litter to soak up leaks.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Cheron: I bet this is a combination of conservative fear and the telephone game.

Person one: I hear a boy can use the girls' room if he says he is "trans." (You can actually hear the quotes)

Person two: < off-handed remark> If they say they are a cat do they get a litter box.

The masses: Oh My Goodness the school is putting litter boxes in the bathrooms, <swoon>


Yes, except that this is being done deliberately and maliciously, and is targeted at hurting trans kids.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Glorious Golden Ass: Trump had liter boxes placed all over the White House so he could shiat everywhere and still flush the presidential records he tore up down the toilet.

Bannon kept eating from them, that's why he was kicked out of Trump's cabinet.

Rent. Free.


Dude, the world can't disassociate made-up conservative outrage from Trump.  He didn't invent it, but he slapped it all over his orange ass and told his voters it would Make America Great Again.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Joe USer: The problem is that people are giving the wrong response. The correct response should be, "What? Can you repeat that?" followed up with "Are you joking? Of course not. What idiot said that? And and people actually believed them?" "Well, I guess there are a lot of uneducated, gullible people out there, which is why public education needs to be funded"


Just have green shirt guy interview these people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Cat boxes? What are you, inbred?"
 
skyotter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
the rumor is a right-wing attempt to mock LGBTQ restroom equality

r/onejoke
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Every time I wonder just how goddamn gullible you'd have to be to buy into this, I remember Hannah Arendt's observations on the subject.

"In an ever-changing, incomprehensible world the masses had reached the point where they would, at the same time, believe everything and nothing, think that everything was possible and that nothing was true. ... Mass propaganda discovered that its audience was ready at all times to believe the worst, no matter how absurd, and did not particularly object to being deceived because it held every statement to be a lie anyhow. The totalitarian mass leaders based their propaganda on the correct psychological assumption that, under such conditions, one could make people believe the most fantastic statements one day, and trust that if the next day they were given irrefutable proof of their falsehood, they would take refuge in cynicism; instead of deserting the leaders who had lied to them, they would protest that they had known all along that the statement was a lie and would admire the leaders for their superior tactical cleverness."
 
wxboy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Cheron: I bet this is a combination of conservative fear and the telephone game.

Person one: I hear a boy can use the girls' room if he says he is "trans." (You can actually hear the quotes)

Person two: < off-handed remark> If they say they are a cat do they get a litter box.

The masses: Oh My Goodness the school is putting litter boxes in the bathrooms, <swoon>


To be honest, every time I see something so blatantly stupid like this, or the QAnon stuff like JFK Jr. showing up at Dealy Plaza, I think back to when I read this article and can't help but think it's still happening.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The ISEA says that the rumor is a right-wing attempt to mock LGBTQ restroom equality, and that it harms students' mental health.

Sounds to me more like something 4chan started.  Or maybe it just started as a joke in Michigan by some kids f**king with their parents, or even adults just f**king with someone they know, and people elsewhere thought, "OMG let's start that rumor here."

Before I worked remote I loved making up false rumors, often on April Fools day.  I think the best one was  "Did you know that when the merger finally goes through they're changing the bathrooms to pay toilets?"  With all the other rumors that were a-flyin when we were getting acquired that one really got some legs.

A work rumor I wish i could claim, that still hasn't completely died after 20+ years, is that there are cameras in the restrooms.  It was started accidentally when a guy was in the women's restroom working on some cabling that ran in the dropped ceiling.  A woman walked in and said "Whatcha working on up there?"  He said, "Just changing the film in the cameras."  They both laughed at the obvious joke but someone overheard it, or overheard the story, and BOOM a rumor was born that would.  Not.  Die.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cheron: Person one: I hear a boy can use the girls' room if he says he is "trans." (You can actually hear the quotes)


Same sort of person you can hear the quotes when they say african american - or for bonus points you get finger quotes.  Ooh - secret code for scary other - how clever!

/Terry Pratchett had an even earlier version, something like, they were the sort of person that made sure ;the word negro had two distinct and heavily enunciated syllables
//(at the time was the civilized word for people of that ancestry, yes
///but the way they said it sure in the hell wasn't in any way polite
////that game hasn't changed, they just have new targets
 
skyotter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: The ISEA says that the rumor is a right-wing attempt to mock LGBTQ restroom equality, and that it harms students' mental health.

Sounds to me more like something 4chan started.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikey15
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
confused,,, then do they just go on the floor?
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Clumping or regular?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wxboy: Cheron: I bet this is a combination of conservative fear and the telephone game.

Person one: I hear a boy can use the girls' room if he says he is "trans." (You can actually hear the quotes)

Person two: < off-handed remark> If they say they are a cat do they get a litter box.

The masses: Oh My Goodness the school is putting litter boxes in the bathrooms, <swoon>

To be honest, every time I see something so blatantly stupid like this, or the QAnon stuff like JFK Jr. showing up at Dealy Plaza, I think back to when I read this article and can't help but think it's still happening.


Lol! We don't need Russian trolls to propogate this garbage. We have too many of our own!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Westboro_Baptist_Church
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Trump


He's not going to sleep with you.
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Animals can be taught to use a toilet.


Ya, but trying to teach a teenager is taxing.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whitebuffaloburgers: Glorious Golden Ass: Trump

He's not going to sleep with you.


his check would bounce anyway
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fresh Step Human Formula. Forms into extra-large clumps after a human-size pee.
 
p51d007
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Someone from that school will now call up the media and "self identify" as (insert your own animal) and
claim that they are not providing the proper bathroom material.  And of course the media will pick on the
school and not the mental issues of the student.
 
patrick767
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I blame critical race theory.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: The ISEA says that the rumor is a right-wing attempt to mock LGBTQ restroom equality, and that it harms students' mental health.

Sounds to me more like something 4chan started.  Or maybe it just started as a joke in Michigan by some kids f**king with their parents, or even adults just f**king with someone they know, and people elsewhere thought, "OMG let's start that rumor here."

Before I worked remote I loved making up false rumors, often on April Fools day.  I think the best one was  "Did you know that when the merger finally goes through they're changing the bathrooms to pay toilets?"  With all the other rumors that were a-flyin when we were getting acquired that one really got some legs.

A work rumor I wish i could claim, that still hasn't completely died after 20+ years, is that there are cameras in the restrooms.  It was started accidentally when a guy was in the women's restroom working on some cabling that ran in the dropped ceiling.  A woman walked in and said "Whatcha working on up there?"  He said, "Just changing the film in the cameras."  They both laughed at the obvious joke but someone overheard it, or overheard the story, and BOOM a rumor was born that would.  Not.  Die.


Maybe it did start with 4chan or the like. But that doesn't make it less malicious. This isn't a harmless April Fool prank, this isn't a joke. This is a deliberate effort to mock, belittle, and cause harm to trans kids.
 
BunchaRubes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wxboy: Cheron: I bet this is a combination of conservative fear and the telephone game.

Person one: I hear a boy can use the girls' room if he says he is "trans." (You can actually hear the quotes)

Person two: < off-handed remark> If they say they are a cat do they get a litter box.

The masses: Oh My Goodness the school is putting litter boxes in the bathrooms, <swoon>

To be honest, every time I see something so blatantly stupid like this, or the QAnon stuff like JFK Jr. showing up at Dealy Plaza, I think back to when I read this article and can't help but think it's still happening.


Are you f***ing kidding me?  of COURSE IT'S STILL HAPPENING.  And China, North Korea and even Iran are in on the fun now.  Every major media source has covered it, briefly, yet all of Western civilization ignores it and happily gets led around by the nose.
 
