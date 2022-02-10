 Skip to content
(KHON2 Honolulu)   Article lists "illegal baby names" in the US and around the world. Weedlord Bonerhitler unavailable for comment   (khon2.com)
79
    More: Silly, United States, new list of trendy baby names, Infancy, Milk, Infant, Infant mortality, U.S. state, example of a baby name  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some people do not understand legal
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gene Masseth
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Linda is prohibited, but this: X Æ A-Xii is OK?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many girls named Khaleesi would read this wistfully, but they're busy burning cities to the ground.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think there will ever be a name created in the history of the world better than Weedlord Bonerhitler. I just don't.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blue (Italy)


Not a fan of my boy?

Fark user image
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who would name their child "illegal"

"Hey Illegal, it is time for dinner!"

recently had a Z-Jay on a roster.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello, My Name Is Marijuana Pepsi!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All right, let's get this out of the way.
Fark user image
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iceland is pretty strict on names, yet not even mentioned in the article. (Probably because first names become childrens' "surnames".)
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: All right, let's get this out of the way.
Fark user image 850x273


Came here for this.  I was going to say that Little Bobby Tables was suspiciously absent from the list.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father's Middle name is King, and he was born in 1936
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That this list exists implies that these are all names somebody actually tried to name their child!!!

/words
//fail
///me
 
scott4long
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
EBN-OZN [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus is on the list? Very short-sighted. Who will Americans thank for their dinners in the future?

Fark user image
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: Hello, My Name Is Marijuana Pepsi!


She worked in the office of the college I went to. Nobody believes me when I tell them about her name.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ichef.bbci.co.uk
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also...
Your Name? | A Bit Of Fry And Laurie | BBC Comedy Greats
Youtube nq-dchJPXGA
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Jesus Christ

Fark user image
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is the stupidest article I have ever read.  And I, in my naivety, thought the article it linked to (its source, I guess) would be more informative.  It was not.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a roll, me...
Rowan Atkinson Live - Dirty Names
Youtube R7OxTxAvvLw
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Jesus Christ is out, but what about someone like Jesús Chris <lastname>?

If I'm reading this right, 'Robocop' is banned in Mexico but not 'Timecop'?  If so, that's good news.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Monkey (Denmark)"

That is not correct, Denmark does not have any illegal names.

It has a book of legal names. So you can not name your child a name that is not in that book, or if named after a parent or grandparent. Thus there's no reason to come up with illegal ones.

OK, maybe someone was named Monkey, and tried to name their child Monkey Junior or something, and a special law was made. I have never heard about it. Google comes up with nothing on the name "Abe" being illegal (or Monkey for that sake).
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingnut396: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 464x350]


Had an Indian colleague whose first name was just "S".  One day some of the folks from the office visited the town where he was from in India, and some of his relatives spilled the beans.  He was originally named "Superman", but legally changed his name to S when he was old enough.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We recently had an employee named Soda Pop. Mr. Pop didn't last a week, unfortunately. I never even got to meet him.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Morrocan Sarahs? No Saudi Lindas?

I could almost see III, pronounced "Trey."  Still dumb....

Oh, the ban on Jesus Christ? That makes no sense. There are plenty of kids named Jesus, Mohammed, Buddha and Vishnu.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.popsugar-assets.com

Hi guys, what's this thread about?
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in my mid-50's, and no kids.  So it might be too late for me.  But if I ever have a kid I'm naming it "Doctor".  It's even gender-neutral already.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit. I was going to say "Talula Does the Hula From Hawaii" would make a great Fark handle, but looks like that's taken (since 2010)
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: No Morrocan Sarahs? No Saudi Lindas?

I could almost see III, pronounced "Trey."  Still dumb....

Oh, the ban on Jesus Christ? That makes no sense. There are plenty of kids named Jesus, Mohammed, Buddha and Vishnu.


Linda is in there. I was wondering what the fark that was about.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cnocnanrionnag: That this list exists implies that these are all names somebody actually tried to name their child!!!

/words
//fail
///me


If it weren't for lists like this, the US south would mostly be Adolfs.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
compote.slate.com

If not illegal, should be.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are going to name you kid after a god at least it can one of the good ones.

Zeus
Mars
Seth
Paladine
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Linda is prohibited, but this: X Æ A-Xii is OK?


Fark user image
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe Peanut: wingnut396: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 464x350]

Had an Indian colleague whose first name was just "S".  One day some of the folks from the office visited the town where he was from in India, and some of his relatives spilled the beans.  He was originally named "Superman", but legally changed his name to S when he was old enough.


I knew someone who went by "T".  That was his name:  T [Last Name].

Late night, out for beers, I had to know what T stood for.

I can't make this up:  Turns out it was "Titties".  Dad reasoned that he loved titties and Mom didn't speak English, so it sounded good to her.

I wish I hadn't asked, I can't NOT giggle at that every time someone reminisces about him.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A client at a place I used to work was named "Harry Ball". His parents must have hated him.
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously there are some names that are literally, inherently dangerous and should be outlawed. I don't mean naming your kid "Hitler" or "Beelzebub" or "Elon," where it's just culturally offensive. I mean actual, physical, existential danger.

For example, think of what would happen if you named your son "Iä! Iä! Cthulhu fhtagn!" Every time someone spoke his name aloud, they would inch closer to the brink of gibbering madness, which is bad in and of itself. (Trust me; I'm on 50mg Paxil just to have a few minutes a day where I am not transfixed by the indescribable void of lunacy that lurks within his dread maw.)

Worse than that, though, you'd pretty much be condemning him to fall in with the cultists of the Great Old One. And what if they succeeded in awakening him from his sleep of vigintillions of years? Don't dismiss the possibility, haughty with your lore of "science." In his house at Ry'leh, in green, slimy vaults, are the twisted, tortured souls of many beings like you who, in their pathetic arrogance, dreamed that their minds could dispel him. They exist now as pain; pain and eternal longing for release, never to be satiated, even after the ashes of this cosmos have gone cold.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: Linda is in there. I was wondering what the fark that was about.


Saudi Arabia. Any non-Arabic name is prohibited, it's just that there was apparently a specific case where someone wanted to name their kid Linda.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe Peanut: I'm in my mid-50's, and no kids.  So it might be too late for me.  But if I ever have a kid I'm naming it "Doctor".  It's even gender-neutral already.


I don't know about that. Dr. Peanut just doesn't have the right ring. He may not be taken seriously... Or is she... Or they... Oy vey.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talula Does the Hula from Hawaii (New Zealand)

Okay, you just KNOW the parents of that kid are freaking awesome. I want to go drinking with them.
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: My father's Middle name is King, and he was born in 1936


 Came here to mention that my aunt's middle name is King. She was born in the late 40's.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naming Your Child | David Mitchell's Soapbox
Youtube Xblh12XgQ4o
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I can't make this up:  Turns out it was "Titties".  Dad reasoned that he loved titties and Mom didn't speak English, so it sounded good to her.


Fark user image
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you can't name your kid circumcision in Mexico? No wonder Trump the Blessed called in a shiat hole.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stretchy Cat: A client at a place I used to work was named "Harry Ball". His parents must have hated him.


Oh yeah, didn't he hang out with Mike Hunt?

23 Of Bart Simpson's Best Prank Calls
Youtube Me7o3IAD8uw
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gwendolyn Rutherford Cumberbatch
/no that's not a name. it's an ice cream variety that doesn't exist...yet
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pershing123: That is the stupidest article I have ever read.  And I, in my naivety, thought the article it linked to (its source, I guess) would be more informative.  It was not.


It was nearly identical. It lacked only a link to a third similar "article".
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.me
 
