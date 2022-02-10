 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Gary Numan, Captain Sensible, Talk Talk, and Magazine. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #312. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
12
    More: Live  
•       •       •

16 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 10 Feb 2022 at 12:30 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes, scnw and other denizens!

the headline alone is worth a listen today!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Uranus: Buenas tardes, scnw and other denizens!

the headline alone is worth a listen today!


i could record me reading it for your ringtone? maybe make it a patreon or onlyfans thing?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mornevening everyone
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
[waiting one minute...]
Good afternoon from America's Hat.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Uranus: Buenas tardes, scnw and other denizens!

the headline alone is worth a listen today!

i could record me reading it for your ringtone? maybe make it a patreon or onlyfans thing?


like whispering sweet obscenities to a loved one.....
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
HELLO! I'm with the air crash bureau.
I bet you're so surprised to see me.

Give 'em hell today while I'm at work.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: HELLO! I'm with the air crash bureau.
I bet you're so surprised to see me.

Give 'em hell today while I'm at work.


Hello. Don't work too hard & do drop in for the show
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: HELLO! I'm with the air crash bureau.
I bet you're so surprised to see me.

Give 'em hell today while I'm at work.


hmmmmm i s'pose i'll be pretend surprised, though i don't know why I should be. but i love surprises so yaaaaay me.🤷🏼
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Captain Sensible?  Now there's a name I haven't heard in a long time.  I remember the video for Happy Talk coming on, I think either Toronto Rocks or Video Hits back in the day.  Of course this was the brief period where there were a number of novelty acts making the video rounds -- Eva Everything, Barnes & Barnes, Joe Dolce, Captain Sensible, all probably spurred by the success of Weird Al and the still-burgeoning music video scene.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.